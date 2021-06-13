Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Syrian hospital hit in artillery attacks; at least 13 killed

0 Comments
IDLIB, Syria

At least 13 people were killed and several wounded in two separate artillery attacks on the northern Syrian town of Afrin on Saturday, local medical sources and Turkey's government said.

The first attack struck a residential area, while the second hit a hospital shortly afterwards, civil defense sources said. Video footage on social media showed casualties amid the ruins of the Al Shifa hospital.

Ankara condemned the missile attack it said was launched by the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, though the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the U.S.-backed militia force spearheaded by the Kurdish YPG, said it was not responsible.

The Turkish defense ministry, which has a large military presence in the Syrian area, also put the death toll at 13 and said 27 were injured.

The governor's office in Turkey's Hatay province, bordering Afrin, said it was investigating the incident in which it said missiles were fired from the Tel Rifat area controlled by the Syrian government.

Turkey regards the YPG as a terrorist group tied to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) inside its own borders, and has staged incursions into Syria in support of Syrian rebels to push it from the Turkish frontier.

Ankara now has thousands of troops in the last rebel enclave in Syria.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #135: The ‘Bowing Seal’ Custom is Too Much

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Basic Etiquette Tips For Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Love & Relationships

5 At-Home Rainy Day Date Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Gaijinpot Direct Summer 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From Batsu To Maru: Japan’s Shift In Attitude Toward Untying the Knot

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Just How Many Seasons Does Japan Really Have?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Days Exploring Akita, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Chubu

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #134: Student Asking For Milk Told ‘Go to Kindergarten’

GaijinPot Blog

Saving the Bears and People of Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Father’s Day In Japan

Savvy Tokyo