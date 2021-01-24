Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Taiwan reports large incursion by Chinese air force

4 Comments
By Ben Blanchard
TAIPEI

Eight Chinese bomber planes and four fighter jets entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defense identification zone on Saturday, and Taiwan's air force deployed missiles to "monitor" the incursion, the island's defense ministry said Sunday.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has conducted almost daily flights over the waters between the southern part of Taiwan and the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the South China Sea in recent months.

However, they have generally consisted of just one or two reconnaissance aircraft.

The presence of so many Chinese combat aircraft on this mission - Taiwan said it was made up of eight nuclear-capable H-6K bombers and four J-16 fighter jets - was unusual.

A map provided by Taiwan's defense ministry showed that the Chinese aircraft, including a Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, flew over the same waters where the most recent Chinese missions have been taking place near the Pratas Islands, though still well away from mainland Taiwan.

Taiwan's air force warned away the Chinese aircraft and deployed missiles to monitor them, the ministry said, using standard wording for how it responds to such activities.

"Airborne alert sorties had been tasked, radio warnings issued and air defense missile systems deployed to monitor the activity," it said in a brief statement.

The U.S. State Department urged China to stop pressuring Taiwan and reaffirmed its commitment to the island and desire to deepen ties.

"We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan's democratically elected representatives," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

"We will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability."

There was no immediate comment from China. In the past, China has said it has been carrying out exercises to defend its sovereignty and security.

Taiwan's foreign ministry expressed its thanks for the show of U.S. support, adding they would work closely with the Biden administration to strengthen their close partnership.

Lo Chih-Cheng, a senior lawmaker for Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party who sits on parliament's foreign affairs and defense committee, told Reuters China was trying to deter the new U.S. government from backing the island.

"It's sending a message to the Biden administration," he said.

Beijing has watched with growing concern increasing U.S. support for democratic Taiwan, especially during Donald Trump's administration, which left office on Wednesday.

Last year, during visits by senior U.S. officials to Taipei, Chinese aircraft briefly crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally serves as an unofficial buffer.

The flight by the Chinese bombers and fighters on Saturday came just days after Joe Biden assumed the U.S. presidency.

Emily Horne, spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council, said the U.S. commitment to Taiwan was"rock-solid" after the island's de facto ambassador in Washington, Hsiao Bi-khim, attended Biden's swearing-in on Wednesday.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Well, that did not take long. We have been warned for a long time that a Biden government would not stand up to CCP aggression.

My heart goes out for Taiwan. What will Biden do if and when Xi begins a naval blockade of Taiwan? Without outside help, Taiwan can only last so long.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Well, that did not take long. We have been warned for a long time that a Biden government would not stand up to CCP aggression. 

Warned by hyper partisan hacks, not by actual experts.

My heart goes out for Taiwan. What will Biden do if and when Xi begins a naval blockade of Taiwan?

Likely send a carrier groups to Taiwan with result ships. Of course, this would result in you and our other rightists accusing Biden of being a warmonger.

Without outside help, Taiwan can only last so long.

Biden would live up to US treaty commitments and send help.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

the WAR begins!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Indigo,

Are you hoping for one?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

China is obviously encouraged by the news of the new Biden administration:

Taiwan recorded no fewer than 13 incursions by Chinese military planes into its air defense identification zone (ADIZ) in a single day Saturday (Jan. 23), the most of any such incidents within one day so far this year.

According to CNA, one Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, four J-16 fighter jets and eight H-6K bombers ventured into Taiwan's ADIZ during the day.

Earlier, the Liberty Times reported that Taiwan’s Air Force scrambled a total of 26 jets between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to counter seven incursions, which all occurred in the southwest corner of the ADIZ, the Liberty Times reported.

My impression is that China is simply waiting for the US military to be committed to war with Iran before it strikes. Although I expect if there is another eight years of institutional rot, as there was under Obama, that might be sufficient so that the PLA feels a middle east distraction is not even necessary. The US military is already half of the way to full paper tiger status as it is.

Don't forget that Taiwan now has its first female president, Tsai Ing-wen. The Taiwanese better hope she is more Margaret Thatcher than Angela Merkel.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

