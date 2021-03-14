Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

3 people in Norway treated for 'unusual symptoms' after AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots

1 Comment
By Gwladys Fouche and Terje Solsvik
OSLO

Three health workers in Norway who had recently received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, Norwegian health authorities said on Saturday.

Norway halted the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday, following a similar move by Denmark. Iceland later followed suit.

"We do not know if the cases are linked to the vaccine," Sigurd Hortemo, a senior doctor at the Norwegian Medicines Agency told a news conference held jointly with the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

All three individuals were under the age of 50.

The European medicine regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA,) would investigate the three incidents, Hortemo said.

"They have very unusual symptoms: bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets," Steinar Madsen, Medical Director at the Norwegian Medicines Agency told broadcaster NRK.

"They are quite sick...We take this very seriously," he said, adding that authorities had received notification of the cases on Saturday.

AstraZeneca said an analysis of its safety data covering reported cases from over 17 million vaccine doses given had shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia - having low levels of platelets.

"In fact, the reported numbers of these types of events for COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca are not greater than the number that would have occurred naturally in the unvaccinated population," a company spokeswoman said.

Such trends or patterns were also not observed during clinical trials for the vaccine, she added.

Before Denmark and Norway stopped their rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Austria stopped using a batch of the shots while investigating a death from coagulation disorders and an illness from a pulmonary embolism.

The EMA said on Thursday the vaccine's benefits outweighed its risks and that it could continue to be administered.

Europe is struggling to speed up a vaccine rollout after delivery delays from Pfizer and AstraZeneca, even though new cases have spiked in some countries.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

A lot of previously healthy people suffering unusual reactions after getting these fast-tracked vaccines.

I'll pass, thanks.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Here’s How You Can Contribute To Okinawa’s Sustainable Islands

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Top 5 Tohoku Destinations to Visit in 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: White Day Questions

Savvy Tokyo

Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week 121: System Failure Hits 5,000 Mizuho Bank ATMs

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Plan A Post-Pandemic Retreat In Northern Okinawa

Savvy Tokyo

10 Years After the Great East Japan Earthquake

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

History

Gunkanjima (Hashima Island)

GaijinPot Travel

Tohoku

GaijinPot Travel