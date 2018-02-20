Trump backs effort to improve gun background checks

The White House said on Monday that President Donald Trump supports efforts to improve federal background checks for gun purchases, days after a shooting at a Florida school killed 17 people.
Trump spoke to Senator John Cornyn, a Republican, on Friday about a bipartisan bill that he and Democratic Senator Chris Murphy introduced to improve federal compliance with criminal background checks, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.
"While discussions are ongoing and revisions are being considered, the president is supportive of efforts to improve the federal background check system," Sanders said in a statement.
Students, many using the mantra NeverAgain, are mobilizing around the country in favor of stronger gun laws after the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history took place on Wednesday at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where a former student is accused of murdering 17 people using an assault-style rifle.
Previous mass shootings in the United States have also stirred outrage and calls for action to tighten U.S. gun laws, with few results in Congress.
Trump, who visited survivors of the shooting and law enforcement officials on Friday night before spending the weekend at his property in Palm Spring, Florida, is a strong supporter of gun rights and won the endorsement of the National Rifle Association, the powerful gun lobby group, for his 2016 presidential campaign.
He angered some students by suggesting in a tweet on Saturday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had missed signs that the school shooter was troubled because it was distracted by its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. The FBI has acknowledged it failed to act on a tip flagging concerns about the suspect, Nikolas Cruz.
Many Republicans generally oppose measures to tighten gun restrictions, citing the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment protection of the right to bear arms.
Former President Barack Obama and many of his fellow Democrats unsuccessfully pushed to pass gun control legislation after a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012.
Cornyn and Murphy introduced their bill to improve federal background checks last November, days after a gunman killed more than two dozen people in a church in Texas.
The bill, called the Fix NICS Act, would ensure that states and federal agencies comply with existing law on reporting criminal history records to the national background check system.
Cornyn, of Texas, had complained when introducing the legislation that compliance by agencies was “lousy.”
Students are planning a "March For Our Lives" in Washington on March 24 to call attention to school safety and ask lawmakers to enact gun control.
Some students reacted with caution to Trump's support on background checks.
“We want to prevent mass shootings from happening and while this could have happened with other types of weapons, NeverAgain believes school safety should be priority right now, not just background checks," said Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Kali Clougherty, 18, referring to a campaign for gun control. "This is about the victims. Don’t forget that; we never will."
Trump is scheduled to host a "listening session" with high school students and teachers on Wednesday.
Dozens of high school students protested in front of the White House on Monday, chanting “We want safe schools!” and“Hey! Hey! NRA how many kids did you kill today?”
Crystal Jordan, a 15-year old from Spotsylvania, Virginia, said it was scary to go to school now.
"It's OK to obtain a gun, like a handgun, but not an assault rifle," she said, adding that she hoped Trump and Congress would issue laws to strengthen background checks, ban assault rifles and prevent people with mental problems from accessing guns.
Tommy Jones
This is more reasonable conversation than has previously occurred after a school was shot up.
SuperLib
Background checks are optional. Just buy from a gun show or a private party and you won't need it.
Or just find a straw buyer. It's nearly impossible for the cops to prove that you bought to to evade the check for someone else. It's perfectly legal to pass your check, get you gun, change your mind about owning a gun, then gift it to someone else who had no check 2 seconds after buying it. You can't prove that he didn't legitimately change his mind, right?
Then we had gun supporters fighting to keep guns optional for people on the no-fly list. They successfully killed the gun research at the CDC (didn't want the bad numbers to get out), and in some states doctors are barred from asking if a patient has a gun. But don't worry, I'm sure the gun supporters will present their plan to expand mental healthcare to tackle this issue so we don't miss any signs.
Guns are here to stay, school shootings are the price we pay for that, and it will never end. We'd be better off turning our schools into supermax fortresses.
Strangerland
If mental illness is the problem, then why don't we see these mass shootings in other countries? Or is the US the only country with people who have mental health issues? Is it something in the air? The soil?
serendipitous1
Actually, the guns themselves probably help cause some of the mental illnesses. Worrying that someone else may have a gun makes some people want to have a more powerful gun and so on until many end up with assault rifles and other ridculously powerful weapons. One could easily argue that that in itself is a from of mental illness.
Blacklabel
So Trump pretty much immediately says he is open to some type of improvement.
Kid #1: school safety a priority not gun control. it’s not about guns it’s about the victims! Kid#2: handguns are fine just not assault rifles.
Stop!Hammertime.
Strangerland
We do, but much less frequently. Remember Anders Breivik? In 2011 he shot and killed 69 people in Norway, plus another 8 who he killed with a car bomb.
...The constitution?
Strangerland
Hmm, so there is mental illness in other countries as well, yet they have extremely fewer incidents like this than in other countries. So what's the differentiating factor here? What could it be? Why aren't the mentally ill shooting kids who are trying to get educated in other countries? What is missing from the equation that would stop this from happening elsewhere? Bueller? Bueller?
CrazyJoe
I call bull on this. He and the GOP won't do a damn thing. This is a CYA move, just like the bump stocks, that will go nowhere. I wish I wasn't so jaded, but anything said by this "president" and GOP Congress is worthless.
Time for a simple up or down vote on an AR-15 ban.
Lizz
The background system works IF the authorities keep the proscribed list up to date, which they didn't do in this and other cases. The school needs to report kids for the crime of bringing guns or ammunition in a backpack, the FBI needs to connect the kid with guns on social media to threats, being adjudicated in a mental facility needs to make it onto government records, etc.
Stop!Hammertime.
Strangerland
I would put my hand up but after posting on the last article I told myself to stop trying to tell the Americans what to do in their own country. I would love to see a reasonable answer though, not the usual cliches.
Strangerland
How? This kid had no record, and had not been diagnosed with mental illness. So how would a background check hold him up even if the FBI was more on the ball? There was no reason to justify denying him a gun, and as the NRA has taught us, there is no more egregious sin than not giving a gun to someone who is not mentally ill.
theFu
Well, the food in the USA that most people were taught to eat by the Federal Govt is a problem.
The food pyramid that I was taught is exactly how to create ADHT kids and diabetics. Too many processed carbs, not enough veggies and too many fizzy drinks.
Most of the "food" in a typical USA grocery store isn't really fit to be eaten.
So, yes, there is a problem in the USA that doesn't exist anywhere else in the world at the same level.
zichi
Would need to ban online sales as too sales at gun shows and private sales. All sales from licensed seller and 28 day check up period.
Ban on all assault type weapons.
Lizz
How? This kid had no record, and had not been diagnosed with mental illness.
If the school had reported Cruz for a crime he would have had a record (assuming it was convicted). There was also a mental health evaluation that didn't lead to hospitalization and an FBI referral that apparently didn't even make it to the investigative stage.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/02/17/us/nikolas-cruz-florida-shooting.html
Florida Agency Investigated Nikolas Cruz After Violent Social Media Posts
stormcrow
The Sandy Hook massacre was worse than this and it didn't change anything, so why should this one? Talk is cheap. Action, on the other hand, would mean Trump distancing himself from his base. He won't do anything that puts distance between him and his base. He might talk the talk, but he's a yo-yo and will always return to his base.
By the way, he was playing golf again today, wasn't he?