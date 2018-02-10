Trump blocks release of Russia memo drafted by Democrats

President Donald Trump on Friday blocked the release of a classified memo written by congressional Democrats to rebut a Republican document that he allowed to be made public last week that claimed FBI and Justice Department bias against him in the federal probe of Russia and the 2016 U.S. election.
The Republican president's decision -- the latest controversy relating to an investigation that has hung over his year in office -- infuriated Democrats. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said, "Millions of Americans are asking one simple question: what is he hiding?"
White House Counsel Don McGahn said the Justice Department had identified portions of the 10-page memo written by Democratic members of the House Intelligence Committee that"would create especially significant concerns for the national security and law enforcement interests" of the country.
The White House also released a letter from the FBI director and the department's No. 2 official voicing concern about its release in relation to protecting U.S. intelligence sources and methods.
A week earlier, Trump had overruled similar objections from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Justice Department about releasing the memo written by the same committee's Republican members that took aim at senior law enforcement officials.
"The president's double standard when it comes to transparency is appalling, Schumer said.
Trump on Feb. 2 allowed the release of the memo written by the committee's Republicans with no redactions. Democrats said the Republican memo mischaracterized highly sensitive classified information and was intended to discredit Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of potential collusion between Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia.
Mueller is also investigating whether Trump has committed obstruction of justice in trying to impede the Russia probe.
McGahn said the president would be willing to reconsider the release of the memo if the committee decides to revise it "to mitigate the risks" identified by the Justice Department.
The committee's top Democrat, Adam Schiff, said the memo Trump blocked puts forth facts that the public needs to know, including that the FBI acted properly in seeking permission from a special court for surveillance of Carter Page, a Trump campaign adviser with ties to Russia.
Schiff said the committee's Democrats "take seriously" the Justice Department and FBI concerns and will review their recommended redactions. He said he hopes the matter can be resolved quickly so the committee can return to the Russia investigation.
The Intelligence Committee voted unanimously on Monday to release the document drafted by the panel's Democrats, contingent on the Republican president agreeing to reclassify it.
"Although the President is inclined to declassify the Feb. 5 Memorandum, because the memorandum contains numerous properly classified and especially sensitive passages, he is unable to do so at this time," McGahn said in a letter to Devin Nunes, the Republican chairman of the House panel.
The White House also released a letter sent to McGahn by FBI Director Christopher Wray and to Rod Rosenstein, the No. 2 Justice Department official, expressing concerns about the memo's release "in light of longstanding principles regarding the protection of intelligence sources and methods, ongoing investigations, and other similar sensitive information."
Democratic Representative Ted Lieu wrote on Twitter that Trump's action was outrageous, adding that he read the memo and is convinced that Trump "is now intentionally hiding relevant information from the American people in order to mislead the public. An innocent person would not block the memo."
The Republican memo portrayed the Russia investigation as a product of political bias at the FBI and Justice Department against Trump. The president said the document "totally vindicates" him in the Russia investigation, a claim disputed by Democrats and some Republicans.
Democrats last week warned Trump against using the Republican memo as a pretext to fire Rosenstein, who hired Mueller and oversees the investigation, or to remove Mueller himself. The Republican memo singled out Rosenstein and several other officials by name, including former FBI Director James Comey, who Trump fired in May 2017, as the agency investigated the Russia matter.
Mueller took over the investigation from the FBI.
U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential campaign using hacking and propaganda, an effort that eventually included attempting to tilt the race in Trump's favor. Russia denies interfering in the election. Trump denies collusion with Moscow.
The Republican document asserted that a dossier of alleged Trump-Russia contacts compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele, and funded in part by U.S. Democrats, formed an"essential part" of requests to a special court to be allowed to conduct electronic surveillance on Page, an oil industry consultant with numerous contacts in Russia, that began in October 2016.
GW
Haha BIG surprise,....NOT!!
trump is so two faced its beyond pathetic, he doesn't give a DAMN about his country, certainly NOT about national security.
The sick sick joke continues unabated!!
zichi
Playing with his hand.
ThePBot
"Quick Mike! Make a scene in Korea!"
Bububu4
What an absolute farce!
How can any support this type of behavior??
Cricky
Time someone said, failed to meet the Criteria YOUR FIRED.
PTownsend
What's Trump afraid of? What's he trying to keep hidden?
I’m going to assume the majority of Americans, those who favor their country’s traditional, Constitutionally based systems, especially the Constitutionally based separation and balance of powers, will start to worry even more that Trump is once again trying to take greater control of the country. It’s pretty hard not to think he’s abusing his executive powers in his latest attempt to cover something up.
I’m going to also assume the minority of Americans who are Trump supporters, those who’ve been advocating for doing away with traditional systems and replacing them with a ‘strong’ leader will be pleased with what Trump’s doing. They’ll glory in Trump’s ‘sticking it’ to the system.
Any foreign governments trying to weaken the US can now focus their attentions on their own country knowing Trump and his supporters are doing a better job of bringing down the country than they ever could.
smithinjapan
Bok bok bok bOOOOOOK! That's the sound a chicken makes, and the clucking is all Trump. No specific sounds for a hypocrite, but he is very much the epitome of that, too, as are anyone who claims to support transparency but lets one paper through and not another (haha... and HE claims bias!).
In any case, I have no doubt he'll chicken out on his vow to meet Mueller, too. Coward.
Tommy Jones
Where are the conservative posters to tell us all that this was a good decision? Have they become intellectually honest enough to not blindly support Trump on this?
PTownsend
They're waiting to hear Hannity, Limbaugh and their youtube guru's opinions before they commit something to print.
FizzBit
The MSM sure did get this out there fast so the peacocking can begin. Of course those wonderful, honest, family values Dems wouldn't dare leave sensitive classified material in the memo pretty much guaranteeing that it would not be released. Nope. They wouldn't do that, would they?
I think it's best for me to laugh this Dem/Rep game off as pathetic power games. If I did take it more seriously I'd probably get depressed and start drinking a lot of vodka and aquarius at how these two friggen idiotic partys are tearing the country apart for their own selfish games,
Toasted Heretic
Democracy being eroded before your very eyes and still the faithful applaud. Watch this space.
PTownsend
which is what is expected with a free, for profit press.
understand that you have no deeper insights into what might be happening than any other poster, that you're expressing your opinions using this 'MSM' forum like they rest of us..
Laguna
Trump will eventually be forced to release a redacted version, and he has Nunes to thank for this. He'll also be soon forced to testify in front of Mueller. And he'll likely be impelled to fire his chief of staff, Kelly. Beware the Ides of March.
Blacklabel
I have a life outside this place.
so let me get this straight. You think Trump is going to release a document that has secret information in as determined by the FBI and the guy in charge of Mueller(Rosenstein).
Just to avoid criticism from Dems and MSM who hate him either way?
You don’t know Trump.
Blacklabel
I guarantee within 5 mins of releasing that some liberal and that Schiff guy would be on TV. They would trying to extend the Mueller investigation another 2 years to go investigate why Trump mishandled classified information.
Or is it ok to release anything now? A weak man would release it as is and say it’s the Dems responsibility if anything wrong with it. But not trump, he is a leader.
Blacklabel
DOJ and FBI signed a letter telling them what needs to be changed. Trumps lawyer simply sent that letter. Makes the changes and Trump will surely release it.
Or are Wray and Rosenstein in on it now too and can’t be trusted? The same Rosenstein that brought in Mueller and the same Wray that protected McCabe? Uh huh ok.
Texas A&M Aggie
President Trump is (again) correct no matter how the dishonest alt-left media spins it. A memo sloppily written (probably in crayon) in a hurry and complete serious national security concerns.
What the low information leftists shrieking "what is he hiding" haven't yet realized is that President Trump's legal team has had a full week with Shiff's memo, which he now has to trot over to the DoJ to help him redact, guaranteeing that the his memo won't be released anytime soon.
In the meantime, more and more information against the real collusion with Russia during the last election cycle involving the Obama administration, HRC and the DNC is being released every hour. Of course, low information liberals do not know what I'm writing about because they believe part and parcel in everything they read and see in an alt-left MSM that refuses to do their job as "journalists" and inform their readers/viewers what's going on outside their echo chamber.
President Trump continues to snag the leftists in his OODA loop.
Bravo, Mr. President. Well played. . . .
zichi
constant misuse of the meaning
Laguna
Tex, some have been paying attention enough to spell names correctly. Others are paying very close attention to legal issues, one of which is at the moment of deep concern to Trump: Obstruction of justice. Somewhere, a checksheet has just been marked and documents filed. All will come out eventually (except for the tax info, which Trump will take to his grave).
bass4funk
Yes, so every Republican voted for it to be released, but most Dems didn’t want Nunes memo released. Trump wanted the darn thing released as well, so who’s being transparent? Not Spliff that’s the sure.
Hmmm....the left loved Edward Snowden, praised him and Banning as heroes for being whistleblowers and now, the left worry so deeply about National security? You just can’t make this stuff up. ROFL
Why should Trump walk in a perjury trap? If Trump learned anything of his once decent relationship with the Clinton’s it’s never put yourself into a perjurer yourself. He should NEVER meet with Mueller.
Tommy Jones
That's exactly what he did with the Nunes memo.
Tommy Jones
It's only a purjury trap if Trump isn't honest.
Tommy Jones
What the barely literate, uninformed, extremely ignorant cowboy conservatives don't seem to remember is they were cheering the release of the Nunes memo despite the exact same objections by the FBI and DOJ.
Texas A&M Aggie
Schiff can be forgiven for preparing his hastily written memo; he was too busy chasing people who had "nekkid Thrump" (Russian accent) pictures of our president . . . ..
katsu78
Sometimes life paints such a beautiful tableau that there are no words to express the beauty. All you can do is look in wonder.
katsu78
The brilliant thing about this is Trump is screwed now no matter what he does. It's well known that the Nunes memo was a fat load of nothing that was over-hyped by Trump's cheering section. It's also well known that the FBI asked him not to release the Nunes memo because it would potentially compromise US intelligence. So he can't claim that he won't release the Democrat memo without looking like a total hypocrite.
Toasted Heretic
The short-fingered vulgarian may still get his hands burnt on this one.
He's hiding or afraid something, otherwise the memo would get the go-ahead.
Not all Trump supporters are blind or stupid. There's only so much the people can take.
serendipitous1
Actually, it's a good thing that Trump prevented its release. He's just digging a deeper and deeper hole for himself. Trump still hasn't released his tax returns and, just like any other US citizen, he can be ordered to release them. Mueller is obviously being very careful and thorough but there'll be bombshells coming soon. Supporting this idiot blindly is sad to watch. If people think Trump can see out his first term in office, they really have rocks in their heads.
SuperLib
I think we all saw this coming so it's not much of a surprise. It's in Trump's best interests to release select information that makes it look like there is bias against him, and it's also in Trump's best interests to block information which counters that view. Trump before country.
Lets hope this will end the practice of memo releasing altogether. Weaponizing our classified information for political purposes is a road that we don't want to go down as a country.
Blacklabel
It was a setup by Schiff from the beginning. He is mad cause he got caught trying to get naked pics of Trump from.....russians! Him and his buddy Warner pretty active with people they been blaming others for talking to.
good call by Trump. If he redacts or changes even 1 thing they will lie and say he changed even more and he can’t prove he didn’t. Send it back to owner and they can edit it.
clamenza
President Trump is of course correct in protecting national security.
But lets sit back and enjoy the constantly outraged heads explode yet again.
It NEVER gets old!
Tommy Jones
Trolls galore lowering the level of discussion for sure:
You guys sure don't like it when others play your game.
Buh-bye, cowboy . . . Don't get your six-shooters snagged on your tack as you mount up, pardner.
SuperLib
Well, yeah. When Trump said he would love to talk to Mueller under oath you thought it was a brave move by your strong leader, and we all kind of laughed that you fell for it. Of course he won't talk to Mueller. It just took you a while to figure it out.
Tommy Jones
What does this even mean? How can someone honestly claim to be a journalist yet constantly write stuff like this?
Tommy Jones
Unless he's passing classified information to the Russian foreign minister or approving the release of a republican memo, eh.
plasticmonkey
Somebody else's social conscience is so funny, oh yeah. Cracks me up when a dingbat president who has no business being where he is threatens the foundations of the world's most powerful and influential democracy. Ha ha ha!
Yeah, man. It was Schiff who was behind the murder of Vince Foster, the rise of George Soros, the Trojan horse presidency of the foreign-born Muslim socialist dictator Obama, and the creation of the liberal deep state fake media multiplex. Dig?
Tommy Jones
Plastic: Too funny.
Texas A&M Aggie
Heh, the DoJ sent the dems a memo last night stating Schiff's rebuttal memo cannot be released due to “security” concerns.
Liberals never get tired of losing because losing is the only thing they are good at. . . .
plasticmonkey
Brilliant move. History's great geniuses always make you believe that they're complete idiots. Trump is tops!
bass4funk
So Mueller could make anything that Trump says and turn it into a perjury.
Barely literate and uninformed and ignorant? You just described the entire Pelosi, Chucky Klan. Wow! Be that as it may, the funny Dems led by spliff and his merry ilk of minions, were up to their arms screaming and begging for the Nunes memo to not be released and the Republicans said, go for it. Yes, Democrats are as transparent as a black tarp.
If that were true, even a little bit, Spliff would have said, release it, get the memo out, he didn’t the FBI didn’t, they got embarrassed, they knew they got caught, they looked like a bunch of keystone cops.
What a bunch of BS, there was nothing in the memo that compromised anything, other than pointing that the FBI lied in order to drum up a smear dossier in order to oust a duly elected President, but who cares what the left thinks, Nunes is now trying to find the transcripts in order to see who, what and how it was written and good on him for doing it, then that will take all of the doubts away and we don’t have to worry about Dem spin.
It’ll come out, the Dems should be more worried, but we shall see. Once the Nunes gets his hands on those transcripts.
Northernlife
Trumps America so much for free speech..
Tommy Jones
You clearly have no clue how perjury works.
Is that why Trump refused to allow the rebuttal memo to be released? Is that why Trump has released his taxes?
Much like your view on facts, your view on the Nunes memo is way out there.
This statement does not accord with the facts. Once again, the FBI did not lie. The FBI was not trying to oust the president, it was investigating Russian interference and possible collusion. Reading comprehension clearly isn't your strong point.
plasticmonkey
Touché.
You're right. You win. I can't beat that argument. Spliff? Too funny!
How do you know if it compromised anything. Do you work for the FBI? Did you read the entire FISA application? You trust a junior congressman (a guy who depends on votes for his job) over a career law enforcement professional (a guy who depends on doing what he's been assigned for his job)?
History will not treat "the Nunes" very kindly, I assure you.
Tommy Jones
Is "The Nunes" any relation to "The Dude?" They are both from California, just like you. Are you really "The Bass4funk?"
Texas A&M Aggie
Schiff drank the kook-aid (spelling intended), believing the radical alt-left MSM that President Trump is mentally unstable, and he could trick him into releasing classified information.
Instead, Schiff walked into PDJT's OODA loop and got snagged.
Congratulations, President Trump.
MAGA
bass4funk
What?
What was that what you just wrote? Lol
Better late than never.
Tommy Jones
Sure. Schiff thought he could trick Trump into releasing classified info because Schiff knew that only Trump would review the memo.
Yikes. It's obvious what passes for facts in Texas.
plasticmonkey
Very clever.
Truth is so much weirder than an Ed Wood movie, isn't it?
Ave, Imperator, morituri te salutant
Tommy Jones
Oops, I forgot: MAGMA.
Tommy Jones
Apparently you included.
plasticmonkey
Did I ever say I was a Democrat?
Cool!
Tommy Jones
Six shooters are handguns commonly known as revolvers.
Tack is the leather items used for riding a horse or using it for work.
To mount up means to get on a saddled horse.
Pardner is how people in Texas pronounce partner.
smithinjapan
Blacklabel: "You don’t know Trump."
Yes, we do... that's why we knew the coward would not release it when he was caught off-mic, having not read the Republican memo, saying "100%" it would be released and then Sanders struggling to talk about the vetting process and how honest it is. Oh, we know him. A coward.
bass4funk: "Trump wanted the darn thing released as well"
Yeah... ummm... except he is the person who refused it. So.... so much for your entire argument.
"He should NEVER meet with Mueller."
Yeah, because you guys are scared, and rightly so. Because you certainly aren't for transparency (you guys ARE transparent, though), honesty, and not at all for democracy. You don't want him meeting Mueller because you want him to hide.
"What was that what you just wrote? Lol"
Ah, the nervous "lol"s.
"Better late than never."
Is that your defense of calling Trump a "lunatic" then lapping up everything he says a few months later? You can't possibly claim to be a journalist with flip-flopping morality and ideals every few minutes, not to mention believing in alternative facts and wanting the truth hidden just for spite.
bass4funk
I do.
No, I did not, but you seem so convinced and so do I, we just come from different perspectives.
Well, I don’t trust the FBI and the DOJ
plasticmonkey
Because they're investigating your man. Face it. You can't put even simple objective reasoning or social concern above that?
lostrune2
What happened to transparency? Release it and let people decide and think for themselves
If national security and law enforcement were concerns, the intelligence agencies told him the exact same thing last week about the first memo - and Trump released it anyway (he already said he's going to release it at the State of the Union before he even got to read it) - so why use those reasons now when it wasn't a concern before
Doing this just devalues the significance of the first memo (because now people will always be asking about the 2nd memo) and just makes him look that he has something to hide
zichi
So you then have no trust in the Trump appointed Jeff Sessions, Attorney General;
bass4funk
What about Orange County?
So, that’s good for Trump.
Not scared, just waiting.....gleefully.
Oxymoron? The GOP wanted the memos released, Trump wanted them released, they didn’t do a Spliff hissy fit.
No, stomach clinching “lol”s
No, I’m calling Spliff one.
I don’t claim, I am and I don’t flip or flop, you see what you want to see. Libs love creating seas of illusionary grandeur’s
bass4funk
No.
Strzok, McCabe, Mueller, Rosenstein? Not at all and not only because of Trump, because they’re rotten to the core. Strzok’s Text Mails we’re abundantly clear.
I can, can you? ROFL
Strangerland
Hmm you seem to be saying there are big problems, but that the MSM has made it not a problem. So which is it?
I think the reason it’s not an issue is the same reason the millions of things that previously would have been an issue are not issues when trump does them, is that he does so much ridiculous stuff, it gets lost in the tsunami of stuff he does. The democrats issues get lost in that same tsunami.
FizzBit
You are exactly correct. The MSM has brainwashed the sheep into it NOT being a problem.
No problem with the DNC right? Who gives a sh#t! Let's tear apart the country because we hate the president! Yee Haaw!
Blacklabel
Sorry you don’t release classified material, sources or methods. If you do, that will be the one time Dems actually care. (See: Hillary, Huma, Weiner, Comey et al.)
Strangerland
Um, they just did. Did you not see the Nunes memo?
hachikoreloaded
"I don’t claim, I am and I don’t flip or flop"
Thanks for that hearty laugh
Blacklabel
What was classified in the Nunes memo? All Dems and CNN said it was “nothing”, but somehow it was a “classified” nothing that will destroy America? Can’t have it both ways
Blacklabel
So of course no liberals have any interest in why Schiff was contacting Russians to get naked pics of Trump? Just a “joke”?
and Warner using Signal an encrypted messaging app to not leave a paper trail and setting up a foreign meeting to get “dirt” on Trump? A “joke” too?