Trump calls for two-step process on immigration, pushes bipartisan deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would back a two-step immigration approach that initially protects young "Dreamer" immigrants from deportation if it includes immigration restrictions and provisions for a border wall with Mexico that Democrats have opposed.
At a White House meeting of Republican and Democratic lawmakers, Trump said after the first phase was complete he wanted to move quickly to even more contentious issues including a possible pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants that is opposed by many Republicans.
"If you want to take it that further step, I'll take the heat, I don't care," Trump told lawmakers of a broad immigration bill. "You are not that far away from comprehensive immigration reform."
Trump said he would sign any bill that gives legal status to undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children as long as it had the border security protections he has sought, including funding for a border wall.
"If you don't have the wall, you don't have security," Trump told the lawmakers.
Trump and his fellow Republicans, who control the U.S. Congress, have been unable to reach agreement with Democrats on a deal to resolve the status of an estimated 700,000 young immigrants whose protection from potential deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program ends in early March.
Under pressure from immigrant groups ahead of midterm congressional elections in November, Democrats are reluctant to give ground to Trump on the issue of the wall - his central promise from the 2016 presidential campaign.
But after the meeting, lawmaker from both parties said they would meet as early as Wednesday to continue negotiations on a deal covering DACA and border security, as well as a visa lottery program and "chain migration," which could address the status of relatives of Dreamers who are still in the United States illegally.
"From that standpoint it was a very productive meeting," said U.S. Senator David Perdue, a Republican. "We have a scope now."
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who also was at the meeting, said negotiators in Congress still faced difficulties but it was important that Trump had shown he had "no animosity toward the Dream Act kids" and the “wall is not going to be 2,220 miles wide."
The U.S. Congress has been trying and failing to pass a comprehensive immigration bill for more than a decade, most recently when the Senate passed one in 2013 that later died in the House of Representatives.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters the broader bill with a path to citizenship was not a focus for now.
"Our focus is on the four things that I laid out. That's where our negotiation is and that's phase one," she said at a regular White House briefing.
"We're certainly open to talking about a number of other issues when it comes to immigration, but right now this administration is focused on those four things and that negotiation, and not a lot else at this front."
The immigration negotiations are part of a broader series of talks over issues ranging from funding the federal government through next September to renewing a children’s health insurance program and giving U.S. territories and states additional aid for rebuilding following last year’s hurricanes and wildfires.
Top congressional leaders did not attend the hour-long meeting. Instead, the guest list included lawmakers from both parties involved in the immigration debate, such as Republican Graham and Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, a Democrat.
Many of the Dreamers are from Mexico and Central America and have spent most of their lives in the United States, attending school and participating in society.
Trump put their fate in doubt in early September when he announced he was ending former President Barack Obama's DACA program, which allowed them to legally live and work in the United States temporarily.
Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the House of Representatives, said a DACA bill could win support for passage even though there are differences between the parties over constitutes necessary border security.
"Democrats are for security at the border," Hoyer told Trump during the meeting. "There are obviously differences, however, Mr. President, on how you affect that."
On Monday, Trump announced that he was ending immigration protections for about 200,000 El Salvadorans who are living legally in the United States under the Temporary Protection Status program. Haitians and other groups have faced similar actions.
A congressional aide told Reuters that negotiators in Congress also have been talking about legislation that would expand TPS in return for ending a visa lottery program that Republicans want to terminate.
These discussions are part of broader talks on protecting Dreamers and enacting additional immigration law changes, including beefed up border security.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
11 Comments
Login to comment
cla68
If Democrats don’t give Trump the wall and other restrictions on immigration, I hope he immediately starts rounding up the dreamers and deporting them in March.
theFu
I've never understood why someone should be rewarded for breaking the law.
OTOH, should any child have to pay for the mistakes of their parents? Should children born to inmates be incarcerated for the remaining time of their parents?
So, we should penalize the parents, somehow. Deportation and blocking them from ever returning. If the kids aren't adults, they stay with the family. Breaking up a family would be unkind.
CrazyJoe
"If you want to take it that further step, I'll take the heat, I don't care," Trump told lawmakers of a broad immigration bill. "You are not that far away from comprehensive immigration reform."
Translation: Like EVERY single other topic, Trump knows absolutely nothing about the issues and wants Congress to give him something to sign so he can strut around declaring victory. Pathetic.
PTownsend
Didn't Trump say Mexico was going to pay for it?
The wall's estimated to cost more than $30 billion. Is building a wall what Trump and the Republicans call spending on infrastructure, which they promised to do? Bridges, highways, mass transit, wastewater management, drinking water, etc. etc. all in various states of disrepair and being ignored so Trump and the GOP can appeal to their base, who'll ignore his promise to make Mexico pay for the wall because many of them still think their political messiah can do no wrong.
Fortunately he's losing members of that base as each day he's in office it becomes clearer he's just another member of the global elite, the ruling class who want to keep the world dependent on gas and oil and perpetuate military conflicts to maintain their power and control.
Castella
'Tis time for a fair but strict immigration program to be established in the U.S. Where are the Democrats on this issue? Have yet to see any useful ideas sprouting from that political party.
bass4funk
As if liberals know the issues, they can’t run on anything, so this is probably THE most important thing to their polical survival. Unfettered open borders, not allowing the police to work with ICE, giving amnesty for breaking the law. This is what drives me insane about liberals, they don’t care about the country, they just care about expanding their base.
Now that’s not only pathetic, it’s disgusting!
PTownsend
Exaggeration.
Exaggeration.
Exaggeration.
This is what drives me crazy about some posters. Instead of dealing in facts, which some of them say are subjective, they seem to be so unsure of their own beliefs ( is this why they blindly follow leaders, not principles?) they resort to exaggeration to make their case. And instead of addressing a specific poster's point, they broad brush and attack a group they imagine to be enemies because they have different perspectives.
The above statement a case in point.
bass4funk
Not at all
California will not, thank Jerry for that.
Not at all. That’s the end goal.
I tend to agree you, so that’s why I’m saying this. I could care less what the liberals are trying to force feed me, not you nor anyone else can tell me, someone who has worked and did interviews along the border and in Mexico what the liberal politicians of California want.
Here we go, if you oppose illegal aliens and illegal migration you just have to be racist. There’s just no other way. Lol
Save it, dude.
clamenza
Trump bending on this will be disastrous. Reagan did in the 80’s and called it his biggest mistake.
Dont give in Donnie!
PTownsend
Thank you for reposting what I'd written. Are you now saying you're being victimized by 'liberals'? It seems that that group really has a hold on you. But if you really mean people who have perspectives that differ from yours, and if you really think they're out to force something on you, you need to be reminded that the US is a democratic republic and people are allowed to have and express different political beliefs.
Is that comment apropos of something that was written by another poster, an exaggeration, a deflection, or is it another of your fears? And why is it some posters always bring up the race card. LOL SMH Oh my!
bass4funk
It’s the West Coast, what do you expect?
Not getting me, filling the country with illegals and willing to look the other way to give them freebies. But these people are opposed to the wall......demented.
I hope you remember that as well, dude.