Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Trump denies being told about Russian bounties to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan

2 Comments
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was never briefed about Russian efforts to pay bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan, blasting a New York Times report that he was told about Moscow's cash rewards but did not respond.

"Nobody briefed or told me, @VP Pence, or Chief of Staff@MarkMeadows about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians," Trump tweeted, calling on the newspaper to name its anonymous source. "Everybody is denying it& there have not been many attacks on us."

The Times reported on Friday that U.S. intelligence had concluded that a Russian military intelligence unit linked to assassination attempts in Europe had offered rewards for successful attacks last year on American and coalition soldiers, and that Islamist militants were believed to have collected some bounty money.

The White House and Director of National Intelligence on Saturday denied the report. Russia's foreign ministry also dismissed it.

On Sunday, the newspaper published an additional report saying U.S. intelligence and Special Operations forces in Afghanistan alerted superiors as early as January to the suspected Russian plot to pay bounties, citing officials briefed on the matter.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, part of the so-called Gang of Eight lawmakers who receive frequent intelligence briefings, said she was not aware of the assessment and called for Congress to be briefed.

Pelosi cited the New York Times' reporting and Trump's denial as more evidence of the president ignoring allegations against Russia to accommodate President Vladimir Putin.

"There is something very wrong here. But this must have an answer," she said on ABC News, adding that Trump has already supported Putin by diminishing U.S. leadership in NATO, reducing U.S. forces in Germany and inviting Russia back into the G8.

Pelosi and House Intelligence chairman Adam Schiff also questioned why, if Trump's claims were true, he was not told about the bounty offer.

"If he was briefed and still wanted Russia back in the G-8, it’s even worse," Schiff tweeted.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer urged tough sanctions against Russia in the defense bill that the Senate will debate this week.

"There's obviously more to this story, but it is pretty remarkable the president's going out of his way to say he hasn't heard anything about it," Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton told NBC News.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

RussiaGate 2 will fail too.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

I believe you, Donald. You didn't know about the Russians putting bounties on the heads of American troops, just like you didn't know about Cohen paying Stormy Daniels; just like every other time you've lied.

70+ years old and still can't tell the truth. What a sad husk of a man.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com

Can you prove Trump lied about this stuff?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #87: Only 30% of Japanese People Hold Their Chopsticks Properly

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥70,000 in Shibuya—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

You Should Learn These Basic Japanese Job Interview Questions

GaijinPot Blog

Ishikawa

GaijinPot Travel

Events

List of Canceled Events in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 10 Hotels To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Top 10 Things To Do In Shodoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends That Are Taking Over Summer 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Drag Queens of Tokyo: How I Became a Nonbinary Drag Performer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Five Places To Make Mom Friends In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 25, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Wheelchair Women Are Changing The Dialogue Around Disability In Japan

Savvy Tokyo