Student survivors slam Trump's comments that FBI missed signs on Florida shooting due to Russia probe

President Donald Trump attacked the FBI and lawmakers probing suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and said an excessive focus on Russia led federal investigators to miss signs that could have prevented a deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school.
In a series of tweets over the weekend sent from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump said congressional investigations and political "hatred" showed that Russia had succeeded in sowing "discord, disruption and chaos" in the United States.
He accused his predecessor, President Barack Obama, of failing to do enough to stop Russian election interference.
"They are laughing their asses off in Moscow," Trump tweeted on Sunday morning.
However, student survivors of the shooting reacted angrily.
"Oh my god. 17 OF MY CLASSMATES AND FRIENDS ARE GONE AND YOU HAVE THE AUDACITY TO MAKE THIS ABOUT RUSSIA???!!," Morgan Williams, a 16-year-old junior, tweeted in response to Trump's message. "HAVE A DAMN HEART."
The FBI has acknowledged it failed to act on a tip warning that the suspect, Nikolas Cruz, 19, possessed a gun and the desire to kill. Cruz is charged with 17 murders at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, near Ft. Lauderdale.
Another student said they wanted authorities to take action, not engage in a blame game.
"You know what isn't acceptable?" said Carly Novell, a senior at Douglas. "Blaming everyone but the shooter and the lack of gun control in our country. You even blamed the students. We did report him, we tried. But how were we supposed to know what would happen? Your lack of sympathy proves how pitiful of a person you are."
The students' outrage over Trump's comments came one day after hundreds of gun control advocates rallied at the Broward County federal courthouse with students who survived the attack, parents and community leaders to demand a ban on the sale of assault weapons in the state.
"You're supposed to bring this nation together, not divide us," David Hogg, an 18-year-old Douglas senior, said on NBC's"Meet the Press" program. "How dare you!"
Sarah Lerner, a teacher who survived the shooting, said the president's statement was an affront to the victims and their families.
"This is the REAL NEWS. You came to Florida & didn’t talk to me, my students or my coworkers. You had a photo op & played golf. YOU are a disgrace to MY country."
Emma Gonzalez, a senior, is among a group of student survivors who started a movement against mass shootings,@NeverAgainMSD, referring to Marjory Stoneman Douglas.
"It's time for change," Gonzalez said on Twitter in a call to end gun violence. "Let's make it happen."
On Friday, Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies with conspiracy to tamper in the 2016 U.S. election.
Mueller's indictment said the Russians adopted false online personas to push divisive messages and staged political rallies while posing as Americans.
U.S. spy agencies concluded more than a year ago that Russia used hacking and propaganda to try to tilt the election in favor of Trump. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly denied that.
In a tweet on Saturday night, Trump criticized the FBI in the case of Cruz, 19.
"Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable," Trump wrote. "They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign - there is no collusion," he added.
The FBI acknowledged on Friday that it failed to investigate a warning that Cruz possessed a gun and the desire to kill.
Trump offered no evidence that there was any connection between the investigation of Russian meddling and the FBI's failure to prevent the Florida shooting.
Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates expressed outrage at Trump's efforts to connect the Florida massacre to the Russia probe.
"Our president uses the tragedy to attack the investigation of a foreign adversary's interference in our democracy. Shameful," Yates wrote on Twitter. Yates, who had been a holdover from the Obama administration, was fired early in the Trump presidency for refusing to defend travel restrictions on several Muslim-majority countries.
Trump, in a Sunday morning tweet, belittled Representative Adam Schiff, the senior Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee that is investigating Russia's actions, labeling him a leaking "monster."
In one of 13 tweets Trump sent after Mueller's indictments of the Russians, the president said he "never said Russia did not meddle in the election."
Trump has on several occasions, however, questioned whether Russia was behind efforts to interfere in the 2016 election.
Several lawmakers rejected Trump's linking of the FBI's missteps in preventing the shooting to the Russia probe.
"So many folks in the FBI are doing all that they can to keep us safe. The reality of it is, is that they are two separate issues," Republican Senator Tim Scott said on CBS'"Face the Nation" program.
After Mueller's indictment was made public on Friday, Trump said it backed up his assertion that there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia.
The indictment did not address whether anyone from the Trump campaign coordinated or worked with Russians. Mueller's broader probe is ongoing.
"It wasn't designed to be able to clear everything on the investigation," Republican Senator James Lankford said on NBC's"Meet the Press."
"It was designed to say it was very clear these 13 individuals in this set of companies were trying to interfere in our election," said Lankford, who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Schiff, speaking on CNN's "State of the Union" program, said details of the Mueller indictment provided "overwhelming and unequivocal" evidence of the threat from Russian interference. He said the indictments countered Trump's frequent comments that the Russia investigation was a "hoax."
"This is a president who claims vindication anytime someone sneezes," Schiff said.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
24 Comments
Login to comment
Tommy Jones
"So many folks in the FBI are doing all that they can to keep us safe. The reality of it is, is that they are two separate issues," Republican Senator Tim Scott said on CBS'"Face the Nation" program.
That's all that needs to be said about the FBI being "too focused" on a direct threat to American democracy so it f-ed up one of two tips about the shooter.
Haaa Nemui
Because the FBI isn't big enough to hold more than a single investigation at any one time... Okayyyyyyy
commanteer
A democracy that can be threatened by fake Facebook posts isn't much of a democracy to begin with. It's missing the educated populace part.
Burning Bush
Are any of those illegal?
PTownsend
Trump's unable to keep track of all the things he's said. Is that because he’s so narcissistic that he thinks everything he says must be true?
Is it because he knows his followers will believe everything he says?
Is it because he’s an old man who’s slipping and can’t remember what he’s said?
Is it because he’s a master “4 D chess player” who knows if he continues to waffle, flip-flop and seesaw on issues that he’ll baffle everyone, distracting them to such a degree that he and his family will be able to continue their globalist influence peddling, conflicts of interest, among other misdeeds so he can play golf in peace and won’t be asked about his taxes and history of sexual predation.
Alfie Noakes
Just when you thought Trump had reached rock bottom, that it was impossible for him to sink any lower, up he steps and surprises you. The saddest thing is that his fan base will believe this nonsense.
Haaa Nemui
Under the terms of services for many social networking platforms a false online persona is. Facebook for example. Also... are the identities of real Americans being used falsely... That would be identity theft which is rampant but still illegal.
PTownsend
Coming from an autocratic system probably gives you a different perspective on democracies. Democracies allow dissent, personal freedom and liberties. They’re messy. Democracies expect individuals to take responsibilities for themselves. They allow individuals to access a full range of information from a range of sources. That combination makes democratic systems much more vulnerable to attacks than autocracies.
In an autocracy, social media, a very powerful tool, is strongly controlled by the state. Factor in in the US and I’m sure elsewhere many of those using social media are as you imply ‘poorly educated’ and because of their 'intellectual vulnerability' believe alt right messages found on social media and you end up with a president like Trump being elected. His followers fear personal freedoms and responsibilities. They believe the alt right’s memes. They want Trump to make choices for them. Just like Putin does for his people.
CrazyJoe
It only takes a spark. It only takes one woman on a bus. And the world can change.
Go, high schoolers! Do what your parents do not have the guts to do.
The children will lead us because the men live in fear. It is cowardice that got us here. Most people do not need a gun, and far too many of them have arsenals. That is pathetic, weak and it is nothing but fear. All of the AR 15 owners who aren't in law enforcement are COWARDS! no one needs that weapon.
Tommy Jones
An educated populace is not a requirement of a democracy; it is a benefit to one.
Matt
Big surprise, Trump makes this about himself as the victim. No wonder the people close to the shooting are angry at his selfish comments. I'm afraid Trump can't help saying what he really thinks, which always centres around himself.
"Let's make 'ME' great (again)." That's what we are all thinking he really means!
Let's show sympathy for the families of the victims!
Also, let's focus on the lack of 'gun control' that has made it possible for pretty much anyone in the US to hold a gun.
In Japan, the reality is that school children/students are safe so we never even think about this except as a sad problem in America.
Laguna
Why can't these high school students understand?! This is not about their lost 17 friends and relatives and the many more injured. It has nothing to do with their innocence so suddenly yanked away and the demons that will now dwell in their PTSD futures. There is no relation with future, identical events bound to occur due to inaction.
It is about Trump.
It is about how magnificent Trump is.
It is about how unfairly maligned Trump is.
So you high school students had better grow up fast. Your feelings - not to mention your lives - are simply a tool in Trump's self-narrative.
bones
Oh well ,maybe trump is going to go back to mar-a-lago and play some golf in honor of all the victims.:-/
Bububu4
Hahaha! Really? You think the FBI gets grand jury indictments against people for legal actions? Give your head a shake.
SuperLib
Well, the students certainly smacked Trump in he mouth.
dcog9065
Comments like these by a president would have been a death sentence up until Trump. Bush or Obama might have been assassinated if they made shocking comments like these after a mass shooting.
Now America is too divided and I think even Trump opponents are getting used to his vulgarity. I don’t really see any way back for the country as he has set a permanent precedent for all future Presidents to compare to.
zichi
Maybe there was some failure by the FBI but since the killer had not broken any laws until the mass shooting what could have been done. Trump blames the special investigation when in fact only three FBI agents are involved leaving more than 35,000 other ones for further business.
Trump is still up to his usual denier tricks. Now he claims he never said Russia wasn't involved in the hacking, just that he has not. Quick check of his tweets reveal that he said about Russia and Putin.
The mass shooting happened because a young person of 19 years was able to purchase a number of guns including assault rifles when the were no kind of checks in place. Old enough to buy killer weapons but too young to buy a beer.
The Trump campaign received about $25 million from the NRA so not a word about guns or the control of them. No! Just a statement, "it's insanity not guns, stupid!"
Toasted Heretic
March 24th.
Brave, brave kids. They will march in their thousands, hundreds of thousands and they will be vilified.
Trump's comments were disgusting. That's what happens when the NRA "invests" millions in a politician.
zichi
Trump in his tweet even said "I was a great candidate!"
BigYen
Every time Trump says something like this - and this is low, even for him - I think to myself that surely, even his most rusted-on supporters will have to recognise him for the morally corrupt, shallow, unsympathetic egomaniac that he really is.
Surely they will - won't they?
Bububu4
Absolutely not. They'll be along soon to deny or deflect. They're just waiting to get their talking points from Fox news.
Tommy Jones
Agreed. The only way to deal with them is to not interact with them because that just allows them to further deny and/or deflect
PTownsend
Plus it takes time to get youtube videos published.
zichi
This is about the surviving victims of the mass shooting, the students and teachers and their families and the local community. Its about their hurt, sadness, anger and nothing about Trump, his supporters or the special investigation.