Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan

U.S. President Donald Trump made a surprise Thanksgiving visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan on Thursday and said he believed Taliban insurgents would agree to a ceasefire in America's longest war.
Trump's visit was his first to Afghanistan since becoming president and came a week after a prisoner swap between Washington and Kabul that has raised hopes for a long elusive peace deal.
"The Taliban wants to make a deal and we are meeting with them," Trump told reporters after arriving in Afghanistan after an overnight flight from the United States, kept secret for security reasons.
"We say it has to be a ceasefire and they didn't want to do a ceasefire and now they want to do a ceasefire, I believe. It will probably work out that way."
Taliban leaders have told Reuters that the group has again been holding meetings with senior U.S. officials in Doha since last weekend, adding they could soon resume formal peace talks.
The Air Force One presidential plane touched down at Bagram Airfield late in the evening on Thursday, with White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien, a small group of aides and Secret Service agents. Two surveillance blimps flew overhead.
Trump met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and served turkey to some U.S. troops before sitting down to eat Thanksgiving dinner with them. He chatted and had his picture taken with some of the U.S. forces deployed there.
"What a great job you do. It's an honor to be here," he said.
RARE WAR ZONE VISIT
It was only the second trip to a war zone by a U.S. president who never served in the military and has often derided U.S. engagement in foreign conflicts as costly blunders. He traveled to Iraq in 2018 for a Christmas holiday visit with troops.
Trump was greeted upon his arrival by U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Milley said on Wednesday that a successful outcome from peace talks on ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan could happen in the "near term."
Trump has wanted to end U.S. involvement in Afghanistan since his days as a presidential candidate.
But talks between the Taliban and the United States collapsed in September after Trump called off a planned meeting with Taliban leaders at the U.S. Camp David presidential retreat, citing a surge in Taliban violence.
The U.S. military says it has ramped up strikes and raids on the Taliban since then, in a bid to pressure the insurgents back to the negotiating table.
Hopes for peace rose earlier this month, when the Taliban released American and Australian hostages.
But Ghani underscored the need for a halt in the fighting, saying on Twitter after meeting Trump: "If the Taliban are sincere in their commitment to reaching a peace deal, they must accept a ceasefire."
There are currently about 13,000 U.S. forces as well as thousands of other NATO troops in Afghanistan, 18 years after an invasion by a U.S.-led coalition following the Sept. 11, 2001, al-Qaida attacks on the United States.
About 2,400 U.S. service members have been killed in the course of the Afghan conflict.
A draft accord agreed in September would have thousands of American troops withdrawn in exchange for guarantees that Afghanistan would not be used as a base for militant attacks on the United States or its allies.
Still, many U.S. officials doubt the Taliban could be relied upon to prevent al Qaeda from again plotting attacks against the United States from Afghan soil.
The U.S. military has said it can go down to 8,600 troops and still carry out an essential counter-terrorism mission in a country where both al Qaeda and Islamic State fighters would continue to pose a threat even after any Taliban peace deal.
Trump acknowledged U.S. troop levels were "substantially" coming down but did not provide a specific number.
At the same time, however, Trump suggested he was willing to have U.S. forces stay in Afghanistan for the long-term, if needed.
"We're going to stay until such time as we have a deal or we have total victory. And they want to make a deal very badly," Trump said.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
Chip Star
Good on you, President Trump.
Chip Star
"We're going to stay until such time as we have a deal or we have total victory. And they want to make a deal very badly," Trump said.
Trumpophiles: How does this square with Donny's promise to bring our troops home?
How does shifting troops to the oil fields in Syria square with that promise?
How does sending troops to SA square with that promise?
Let the intellectual dishonesty begin.
Yubaru
While I dont agree with his politics, his personality, and pretty much everything else about the man, I do think it was only the right thing to do as Commander-in Chief!
CrazyJoe
Air Force One delivered the world's biggest turkey to Afghanistan.
Chip Star
I see at least one person disagrees that Donny did the right thing here.
bass4funk
Ok,ok, even I had to chuckle on that one.
Blacklabel
Media had all their golfing and tweeting complaint articles already written again.
great to see our president visiting the troops in a war zone for thanksgiving
Numan
The war on Thanksgiving scam didn't get much traction on FOX News, so he needed another way to distract from the impeachment inquiry.
The leader of NK begging for another vacation with Trump shot two missiles on Thanksgiving to take some of Trump's media attention away.
Noticed that he didn't bring Pence on his publicity stunt!
Frank McCloud
Chippy,
If youve read some history, biographies - Churchill, various world leaders, presidents, etc - youd know that what is sometimes said is said for strategic/diplomatic purposes. Its not always intended procedure. A little sophistication goes a long way when interpreting world affairs.
klausdorth
PR stunt ..... all I can say.
This man doesn't know anything about the military, still wants to be the CinC.
Good that they brought that big Turkey to the Taliban area.
Maybe they (the Taliban) also want a piece of that bird?
dbsaiya
Taken in the broader context of the way he's been bending over backward to make himself known to the military community e.g. pardoning Gallagher, is only to garner votes from the military; he doesn't care about anyone but himself. He knows that capt bone spurs is going to be one of his weaknesses in the election.
u_s__reamer
A little sophistication goes a long way when interpreting world affairs.
Well, how about this: there would have to be a compelling reason to get the potato off his couch and schlepp over to Afghanistan, and that wouldn't be for a turkey dinner or for "patriotism", either. How about for distraction, an attempt to change the news cycle and bask in the world's headlines. That would be par for Trump's course. Cynicism is always advised when sussing out the motives of politicians and when Donny the Dealmaker hints he's about to play footsie with the Taliban you gotta double down on that.
stormcrow
Trump's first visit to Afghanistan since becoming president?! A bit overdue, don't-cha think, Mr. President?
Half of the country wants to see Trump impeached and removed from office, so this was a right move on Trump's part.
Probably the one of the closest times Trump has been to a combat zone since he dodged the draft.
zichi
Trump earning his "bread and butter" but the troops will be pleased and honoured to have a visit from their president.
Trump can't be blamed or held responsible for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. That goes to Bush and British sidekick Tony Blair.
But the Taliban were supposed have been defeated in what must be America's longest and most expensive war.
I think the president and vice president are not allowed to leave the country at the same time.
Strangerland
I'm neutral on this. I think it was a good move by a leader, but I also have fundamental problems with the US being there in the first place.
I think it's silly to disparage Trump for this one though, as a leader it's good leadership to do this.
kurisupisu
@klausdorth
You are very wrong,
Donald Trump’s education was based, in part, at a military school...
Reckless
Well done. This is why he will be reelected.
Toasted Heretic
And this is why Afghanistan will forever be the thorn in the side of US interventionism. It's not a business deal and those who treat such complicated situations as thus, are doomed to failure.
zichi
Trump is due in London on Tuesday for a NATO meeting including a dinner with the queen. Rany Andy has been banned from meeting him
ulysses
Visiting the troops is good, talking peace with Taliban is just dumb.
If someone makes it clear to Donny that he's not going to get a Nobel Peace Prize for a deal with these Stone Age barbarians, maybe he will give up.
lincolnman
Sorry Donnie - you don't get an atta-boy for this one - this is expected if you're the Commander in Chief, and the fact that this is your first trip to Afghanistan AFTER THREE YEARS just shows how little you care for our military heroes.
As this statistic makes clear - you're the President with the least visits to a war zone but with the most time on the golf course...
You're pathetic...and the troops know it...
Toasted Heretic
I agree that the idea of hosting them at Camp David was not the best of ideas. But dialogue is essential.
It shouldn't be about kudos. It should be about proper statesmanship and the willingness to have talks. That isn't helped if one "side" believes them to be superior to the other.
Toasted Heretic
Not sure if the man who sent the black and tans in to murder Irish people is perhaps a great source of strategic wisdom and sophistication.
bass4funk
What? Why complain? He’s done more For out troops than most Presidents at least he’s trying to take us out of these endless wars and I think it’s more important that he went. Put the politics aside for once. He’s there, he’s with the troops and the troops are happy it’s Thanksgiving.
ulysses
There are people you negotiate with and there are others you should never negotiate with.
Most of you might have forgotten but the Taliban forced non-Moslems to wear badges, massacred Shias, used beheadings, amputations , imposed brutal laws on Women. They still have the same beliefs, it will be a disgrace if we negotiate with such people.
Many countries tried to negotiate with the Nazis before the second world war, look how that turned out!!!
ulysses
Like holding fundraisers for the vets and then using those funds to buy portraits of himself!!!!!
Yrral
Only way to win this war, is too break their will to fight.
Blacklabel
This was debunked last week, and the week before that, and the week before that.....I know how much you wish this to be true but it’s not.
zichi
In over 200 hundred years no country has never defeated the Afgshans. The British, Russians and Americans have all tried.
DaDude
26 out of 45 U.S. Presidents have served in the military. Visiting troops is part of their duty no matter how much you dislike them.
Toasted Heretic
That's what Thatcher said about the IRA. In public. Behind the scenes, both Tory and Labour MPs were holding talks with Sinn Fein. Only Labour was vilified for doing so, mind. Anyway, my point is that negotiations have to take place. That does not negate the fact that the Taliban have committed unspeakable crimes against ordinary Afghans and other peoples.
zichi
you mean like taking away money for troop family entitlements to pay for his wall? Or taking money fron his VET foundation to buy a portrait of himself which got him a $2 million fine.
bass4funk
https://www.factcheck.org/2019/11/posts-falsely-claim-trump-stole-from-vets/
Anyway.....
ulysses
No it was not.
Since Donny admitted misconduct to the court, his charity was dissolved and the money distributed to those who deserve it(including the vets)neither he nor his children can set up charities without court permission......
Blacklabel
All of which is not “trump stole money from a vets fundraiser to buy a portrait of himself”. The vets got all the money from the fundraiser and then charities got 2 million dollars MORE after the judgement.
Wakarimasen
DT is a true American who fully supports our brave warriors. He was at a military college for a big part of his education so is imbued with military values and is a warrior to his core. Handing out turkey 'n trimmings to our brave soldiers is clear proof of his love for country and pride in our military. Etc......
lincolnman
Endless wars? You mean the ones started by Repubs? Ones advocated by your hero John Bolton?
He went to get away from having to explain how he contradicted himself again...
President Donald Trump has now denied that he directed his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to go to Ukraine and seek out investigations on his behalf, contradicting his own words to the Ukrainian President in the White House-released transcript of the July 25 call.
Trump this past Tues: O'Reilly asked once again: "Giuliani's your personal lawyer. So you didn't direct him to go to Ukraine to do anything or put any heat on them?"
"No, I didn't direct him, but he's a warrior, Rudy's a warrior. Rudy went, he possibly saw something. But you have to understand, Rudy (has) other people that he represents," Trump said, adding that Giuliani has "done work in Ukraine for years."
Trump in the call 25 Jul summary: Trump told Zelensky: "Mr. Giuliani is a highly respected man. He was the mayor of New York City, a great mayor, and I would like him to call you. I will ask him to call you along with the Attorney General. Rudy very much knows what's happening and he is a very capable guy. If you could speak to him that would be great."
Trump later said: "I will have Mr. Giuliani give you a call and I am also going to have Attorney General Barr call and we will get to the bottom of it. I'm sure you will figure it out."
https://edition.cnn.com/2019/11/27/politics/donald-trump-rudy-giuliani-ukraine/index.html
Which gets to the question that Trumpers here have dodged for three straight days - was Rudy acting on his own to bribe the Ukrainians or was he being directed by Trump?
So, which is it Trumpers?
ulysses
I suggest you read what you post, rather than google for key words and post whatever comes out.
Ok so he did not steal all the money, only some of it. Hope that makes him look better!!
Serrano
Air Force One delivered the world's biggest turkey to Afghanistan.
That's not the way the troops see it, Crazy. Oh my...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=geYn0YsvFi0
Frank McCloud
Toasted Heretic, Thats a pretty disingenuous statement. You dismiss Churchill's significance as a soldier, statesman and strategist because of the black and tans?
ulysses
Thats just brilliant!!!!
Northernlife
The vets got all the money from the fundraiser and then charities got 2 million dollars MORE after the judgement....Yeah after he was forced to.....
Serrano
In over 200 hundred years no country has never defeated the Afgshans
This is not about defeating the Afghans, zichi, it's about defeating the Taliban.
Chip Star
Pure speculation.
Agreed.
zichi
The Taliban are even more hardened than Afghans. American has failed to defeat them and now they are back again.
Chip Star
You don't say, Franky. Wow, all this time I thought the exact opposite.
A little knowledge goes a. Long way in understanding that you Trumpophiles constantly tell us that Donny's bringing the troops home whilst he simply sends them to their places in the ME. It takes a modicum of logical reasoning ability and intelligence to understand that Donny constantly contradicts himself.
bass4funk
Yes, the ones that the President is trying to end, but Washington wants to stay, the Washington establishment swamp.
I’m sure Giuliani and Bolton are drizzling that Turkey sauce over those luscious mashed potatoes and yams and ham and enjoying all the trimmings and downing it with Pumpkin pie.
I would say it’s Between the stuffing or the cranberry sauce?
Serrano
The Taliban are even more hardened than Afghans. American has failed to defeat them
They got their arses kicked out of Kabul, and a bunch of Afghan girls are now going to school. Trump can't help it if the Afghan government is corrupt and you have different factions constantly fighting each other there and elsewhere in the Middle East.
lincolnman
Good, we agree - endless Repub wars - all advocated by your hero Bolton - who since he wants to stay is part of the Washington establishment swamp...
They're all too scared to answer - amazing - such as easy question - Did Trump direct Giuliani on Ukraine? Yes or No?
Trump said he didn't last Tues, but in the call summary he tells Zelinsky "I will have Mr Giuliani give you a call".
Yes or No Trumpers?
Serrano
Which gets to the question that Trumpers here have dodged for three straight days - was Rudy acting on his own to bribe the Ukrainians or was he being directed by Trump?
Wrong thread, lincolnman, this is about Trump's warm welcome by the troops in Afghanistan. haha
bass4funk
That the President is trying to get us out of and the Washington big wigs Neocons on both sides as well as the Pentagon want to keep us there forever.
Kind of hard to do when you are downing that delicious cornbread stuffing and turkey legs.
I don’t think anyone cares today, too much food to sort out.
On the beer or wine?
ulysses
Afghanistan is not in the Middle East.
Donny's flip-flops has made a dangerous situation even more dangerous. It would be a surprise if Donny knows where he stands.And his followers are too stupid to care.
He was telling the crowds in Florida that he defeated 'Barrack Hussein Obama' and the crowd cheered.
Didn't know whom to feel sorry for, Donny with his obvious dementia ,or the crowd who believed that he defeated Obama.
TheLongTermer
so whats your point? Trump campaigned on the fact that GW Bush and his team started all these wars. Powell Cheney Rumsfield and Rice....got allot of all this started. Powell seems to have changed his tune and responsibility, typical, as did Mattis, who are both heros of the Dems now.
Jimizo
Well, in the case of the Taliban, I wouldn’t trust anyone who didn’t consider themselves at least morally superior but I agree that proper statesmanship is the facade needed.
Trump and statesmanship aren’t two words that sit well together.
Chip Star
You are claiming that Donny doesn't have the power to order the troops home immediately, which is absolutely incorrect. We know he's willing to make snap judgments in troop movements without listening to the experts by what he did in Syria when he abandoned the Kurds who did the heavy lifting in the fighting with ISIS.
You Trumpophiles are as consistent as schizophrenics. No offense to schizophrenics.
Chip Star
Donny is literally the biggest bigwig in Washington.
He has demonstrated he's taking you all for a ride with his proclamations of wanting to get us out of the Middle East by merely shifting the troops in Syria to the oil fields and sending MORE troops to SA.
bass4funk
No, it’s very correct
https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-war-iran-syria-afghanistan-troops-withdrawal-build-1433834
Yeah, like in Iraq or Afghanistan.
Democrats were never for staying in these conflict zones until Trump became President, so now it’s all about the soldiers and wars and the Democrat party are so worked up about this...well, now they are. Wish they were like that after 2001
bass4funk
You spoke to him? Another clairvoyant liberal.
starpunk
It's another publicity stunt to boost his ego and personality cult image. He's trying to throw off the impeachment over his various crimes. Hopefully the fickle American public won't buy this sham posing.
And his talk of 'peace negotiations' with the Taliban is a total farce. Absolute Orwellian lies. He has no desire to negotiate with anyone. Pompous spoiled brats don't know how to.
And that includes the last POTUS, Barack Obama who never served a single day in the military. He was also a much better CinC and is more mature and manly than Donnie ever will be.
u_s__reamer
Only way to win this war, is too break their will to fight.
This would meaning having to nuke the whole country!?
This was debunked last week, and the week before that, and the week before that.
Heck, they can't even figure out Conan's sex; how many more weeks will that take?
Maybe Trump will do a Nixon-style "Art of the Deal" and pull out. "Peace with Honor" they called it then.
Zaphod
lincolnman:
Both neocons and neolibs are warmongers. The "Repubs/Dems" dichotomy is a deception.
You REALLY should try to look outside that propaganda bubble.
Northernlife
America will never pull out of the middle east after all what is the main thing they produce there beside oil....
bass4funk
Uh-huh...
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/2017/01/08/the-obama-era-is-over-here-s-how-the-military-rates-his-legacy/
Peter14
I do not agree. The troops would be happier for Trump to stay home and get impeached. The only thing Trump ever earned was derision. But he should be restricted to bread and butter when he gets jailed for crimes he has committed.
lincolnman
Neolib is a non-word. The correct term for war-lover is "conservative" or "Neocon" - and if you want a perfect example see "John Bolton". So is Bolton a hero or scum to Trumpers?
The point is Repubs start wars - right Trumpers? I mean Bolton is a hero to several Trumpers here - don't you all agree?
Look at the Trumpers here run away from the question! Have a little courage and try to defend your President...
Just takes three or two keystrokes - Did Trump direct Rudy in Ukraine? Yes or No?