Trump says China 'Caught RED HANDED' allowing oil into N Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was "very disappointed that China is allowing oil to go into North Korea" and that such moves would prevent "a friendly solution" to the crisis over Pyongyang's nuclear program.
"Caught RED HANDED - very disappointed that China is allowing oil to go into North Korea. There will never be a friendly solution to the North Korea problem if this continues to happen!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.
China earlier on Thursday said there had been no U.N. sanction-breaking oil sales by Chinese ships to North Korea after a South Korean newspaper said Chinese and North Korean vessels had been illicitly linking up at sea to get oil to North Korea.
The Trump administration has led a drive to step up global sanctions on North Korea in response to Pyongyang's efforts to develop nuclear-tipped missiles capable of hitting the United States.
Washington says the full cooperation of China, North Korea's neighbor and main trading partner, is vital to the success of this effort, while warning that all options are on the table, including military ones, in dealing with North Korea.
The U.N. Security Council last week unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea for a recent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test, seeking to further limit its access to refined petroleum products and crude oil.
The U.N. resolution seeks to ban nearly 90 percent of refined petroleum exports to North Korea by capping them at 500,000 barrels a year.
The U.S.-drafted resolution also caps crude oil supplies to North Korea at 4 million barrels a year and commits the Council to further reductions if North Korea were to conduct another nuclear test or launch another ICBM.
Documents seen by Reuters this month showed Washington called on the Security Council to blacklist 10 ships for circumventing sanctions by conducting ship-to-ship transfers of refined petroleum products to North Korean vessels or transporting North Korean coal.
China and Russia subsequently asked for more time to consider the proposal.
In September, the Security Council put a cap of 2 million barrels a year on refined petroleum products exports to North Korea.
China has repeatedly said it is fully enforcing all resolutions against North Korea, despite suspicion in Washington, Seoul and Tokyo that loopholes still exist.
Asked at a regular briefing whether Chinese ships were illegally providing oil to North Korean ships, Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang reiterated that China, including the military, strictly enforced U.N. resolutions.
"The situation you have mentioned absolutely does not exist," he said.
South Korea's Chosun Ilbo newspaper this week quoted South Korean government sources as saying that U.S. spy satellites had detected Chinese ships transferring oil to North Korean vessels around 30 times since October.
U.S. officials have not confirmed details of the report, but a U.S. State Department official suggested on Wednesday that such transfers could still be going on.
“Ship-to-ship transfers ... remain a concern as part of North Korea’s sanctions evasions activities,” the official said, while declining to provide details.
A State Department spokesman, Michael Cavey, reiterated on Wednesday that the United States had called on all countries to cut economic ties with North Korea.
"We urge China to end all economic ties with the DPRK, including tourism, and the provision of any oil or petroleum products, and expel all DPRK workers," he said, using the acronym for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Harry Kazianis, director of defense studies at the conservative Center for the National Interest, said China would"never, ever, enforce the sanctions to the satisfaction of President Trump," in spite of the effort the U.S. president had invested in developing a personal relationship with China's Xi Jinping.
"With President Trump’s latest Tweet it seems the ‘Bromance’ between him and President Xi is finally over," he said.
"This was always bound to happen. China is actually more afraid of North Korea than America," Kazianis said, citing Chinese concerns about instability or collapse in North Korea if sanctions were fully applied.
U.S. Democratic Senator Ed Markey, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on Twitter the North Korean threat had only increased since Trump took office and he had to find a way to get China to cut off crude oil supplies.
"The solution is a coherent strategy, not bluster," he said.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.
OssanAmerica
Looks like Trump may have finally awakened to the fact that Xi has been playing him like an Erhu since they first met. China had and has the ability to stop, slow or terminate North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, for decades If they wanted to. But now with China's own goals for expansion North Korea offers a perfect diversion for the US and it's allies to be focused on a different direction. Counting on China which has it's own strategically adversarial relationship with the U.S. is just plain stupid. Trump ranted about slapping a 45% tariff on Chinese imports into the US. That is about the only thing that will force China to stop North Korea. Let them scream "trade war" if the want, after all nobody dies in a trade war like in a real war.
SuperLib
China plays Trump.
Matt Hartwell
It would be extremely useful for U.S companies to source more of their imports from elsewhere as U.S demand would be enough for companies in say S.E Asia to start a factory with some hope of profitability. That in turn gives other Western countries an opportunity to diversify their imports away from China as well. But you need the weight of demand from the U.S or the E.U to kick that process off. There needs to be a lot more coordination between Western governments and Western businesses for a general move of this nature to be successful.
I'm not advocating a completely adversarial relationship with China, I just think we should be giving ourselves a lot more options.
bass4funk
Not just Trump, the Pentagon as well and all the other Presidents before him. For the life of me, I don't know how they didn't see this one coming, even I know the Chinese would never abide by their promises, not surprised at all, but had they done so, then I would have really been surprised.
Strangerland
You guys don't seem to realize just how much money America owes to China. America can talk tough all it wants - it's in China's pocket.
OssanAmerica
How much the US "owes" to China is in the form of debt instruments. If we choose not to pay, what are they going to do? Start a war? If they did we'd seize those instruments as we have done with every country with whom we had conflicts.
OssanAmerica
There is a difference between advocating an adversarial relationship, and recognizing that the other party is already carrying on an adversarial relationship with you.
CrazyJoe
I am no fan of Trump but he is absolutely right on this. China has been playing this two-faced game for too long as it benefits them. Don't buy their excuses about being concerned about instability in North Korea. They aided and abetted North Korea to keep US occupied with this threat and waste time, money, resources while they get to exploit trade deals and build up economy and sail under the radar.
Time to call a spade a spade and start focusing on trade with China as that is the only thing they will listen to and without unfair trade with US their crony capitalism with non-performing loans, currency manipulation and govt interference will start showing cracks. .
bass4funk
And China is in America's pocket, who else buys more products and goods from China, the US and China knows this, both sides need each other and both sides would be severely crushed without each other. China doesn't have the upper hand and neither the US to a point, there is a lot the US can do to put more pressure on China to abide by the embargo.
Wow! Can't believe we finally agree on something.
yakyak
Just wait until Trump plays China and vaporizes NK into another U.S. State, confirming what Russia and China fear most. Welcome to the United States of Asia.
goldnugget
Wrong again!
SuperLib
Who do you think Trump will blame?
Eppee
*The world plays Trump.
bass4funk
China