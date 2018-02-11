Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Trump says Democratic memo on Russia is very political; needs redactions

23 Comments
WASHINGTON

A classified memo by congressional Democrats related to investigations of Russian influence in the 2016 U.S. presidential election is "very political and long" and must be "heavily redacted" before it could be released, President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Saturday.

The release of the memo was blocked by Trump on Friday, kicking off a new skirmish between Democrats and the White House. Written by Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, is was intended to rebut a Republican document made public last week with Trump's consent.

The memo by committee Republicans claimed bias against Trump by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Justice Department in the federal investigation of Russia and the 2016 U.S. election.

The Intelligence Committee had voted unanimously on Monday to release the document drafted by the panel's Democrats, contingent on the Republican president agreeing.

"The Democrats sent a very political and long response memo which they knew, because of sources and methods (and more), would have to be heavily redacted, whereupon they would blame the White House for lack of transparency," Trump tweeted. "Told them to re-do and send back in proper form!"

Trump's decision to block the release of the memo infuriated Democrats, who said it showed a double standard on transparency on the part of the Republican president.

Representative Adam Schiff, the senior Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, said in a statement on Saturday that he will review redactions recommended by the FBI and Justice Department.

"We hope this matter can be quickly resolved so the committee can return to its charge - fully investigating the Russian interference in our election and the role of the Trump campaign, and what steps need to be taken to protect against foreign interference in the next election, now only months away," Schiff said.

He was referring to November's U.S. elections in which all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and 34 of 100 Senate seats are in play. Currently, Republicans hold majorities in both chambers. Democrats hope Trump's low popularity in public opinion polls will help them win majorities, and some analysts give them a good chance.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, in a statement posted on Twitter, called on Democrats to accept the Justice Department's recommendations and "make the appropriate technical changes and redactions" so that the memo can be declassified as soon as possible.

Trump on Feb 2 allowed the release of the Republican document with no redactions, even though the Justice Department and FBI argued against making it public. The FBI expressed"grave concerns about material omissions of fact" in the Republic memo.

Democrats said it mischaracterized highly sensitive classified information and was intended to discredit special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of potential collusion between Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia.

Trump repeatedly has denied any such collusion.

Late on Friday, Senator Dianne Feinstein, a senior Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, accused Trump of"hypocrisy at its worst" in blocking, at least for now, release of the House Democrats' memo.

"Any minor redactions should be made as quickly as possible and the memo should be released,” she said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

23 Comments
Login to comment

"very political and long"

Good god, I never expected that from politicians!

5 ( +5 / -0 )

The fact that the Democrats suddenly appear with a memo immediately after the Republicans released one is a little suspicious.

No doubt the memo is pre-loaded with National Secrets the Democrats know Trump can't release.

The memo is a set up to embarrass Trump.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

The fact that the Democrats suddenly appear with a memo immediately after the Republicans released one is a little suspicious.

Um no, the GOP memo release is what necessitated the Democrats' memo. Had the GoP not beem up to their dirty tricks and half truths the Dems would not have needed to release a memo.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

All these clowns working in the White House without security clearances and now Trump is concerned about classified info?

3 ( +5 / -2 )

@BushThe fact that the Democrats suddenly appear with a memo immediately after the Republicans released one is a little suspicious.

Why would that be suspicious? The US has not gone full-on autocracy - yet. Opposition to the president and the majority party he leads is still possible. Re ‘suddenly appear’, you might want to review the timeline of events and the meaning of ‘suddenly’.

No doubt the memo is pre-loaded with National Secrets the Democrats know Trump can't release.

That’s what Fox ‘news’ leading entertainers are reporting. Why are Rupert Murdoch's global media outlets shilling for Trump?

The memo is a set up to embarrass Trump.

Embarrass Trump? He doesn’t need help; throughout his life he's shown he's able to do that himself. The difference is now he's embarrassing the US.

His saying (but it could be he didn’t say it, instead he had one of his minions say it for him) that the memo was too long (see Russia Today below) reinforces what’s said about him, i.e. that he doesn’t like to read. After all, the man has golf to play and global businesses to market.

Or is RT helping Trump further embarrass himself, pouring more fuel on the fires like RT believing posters do?

https://www.rt.com/usa/418426-trump-democrat-memo-political-redact/

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Late on Friday, Senator Dianne Feinstein, a senior Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, accused Trump of"hypocrisy at its worst" in blocking, at least for now, release of the House Democrats' memo.

"Any minor redactions should be made as quickly as possible and the memo should be released,” she said.

Even Feinstein knows that this memo has to be subjected to the same security concerns that the Nunes memo were subjected to. However, that doesn't stop one more political operative/politician from claiming that, in spite of the Democrat's recent demands that the Nunes not be released because people would die, national security would be compromised, dogs and cats would end up living together, this memo, the Democrat Party memo, should be released without being subjected to oversight, or redaction.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

The fact that the Democrats suddenly appear with a memo immediately after the Republicans released one is a little suspicious.

No doubt the memo is pre-loaded with National Secrets the Democrats know Trump can't release.

The memo is a set up to embarrass Trump.

That’s all it is and nothing more. The Dems are now playing for the Feds CYA.

Embarrass Trump? He doesn’t need help; throughout his life he's shown he's able to do that himself. The difference is now he's embarrassing the US. 

Not as embarrassing as that adjunct so called professor we had. Now that was an embarrassment that even surpassed Carter and that’s hard to do.

His saying (but it could be he didn’t say it, instead he had one of his minions say it for him) that the memo was too long (see Russia Today below) reinforces what’s said about him, i.e. that he doesn’t like to read. After all, the man has golf to play and global businesses to market. 

How would you know this? Liberal intuition? The left has the insight to see something the right can’t?

Or is RT helping Trump further embarrass himself, pouring more fuel on the fires like RT believing posters do?

The only people that rave about RT (which shouldn’t be in the US in the first place) are liberals.

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

Um no, the GOP memo release is what necessitated the Democrats' memo. Had the GoP not beem up to their dirty tricks and half truths the Dems would not have needed to release a memo

Translation: the Dems got caught, got outed and the Dems had to come up with something fast and to their credit they did, sneaky, packed with more lies than a Snickers bar, but hats off.

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

The fact that the Democrats suddenly appear with a memo immediately after the Republicans released one is a little suspicious.

No. The Dems knew that the Nunes memo would be released so started compiling their own. Nothing at all suspicious there.

The memo is a set up to embarrass Trump.

If bringing more facts and context to Nunes' memo is a set up to embarrass Trump, then you are correct.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

That’s all it is and nothing more. The Dems are now playing for the Feds CYA.

There's that omniscience again. Hell, we don't need journalists anymore, jut Bass.

. . .

This:

Not as embarrassing as that adjunct so called professor we had. Now that was an embarrassment that even surpassed Carter and that’s hard to do.

in no way refutes this:

Embarrass Trump? He doesn’t need help; throughout his life he's shown he's able to do that himself. The difference is now he's embarrassing the US. 

What it does do is demonstrate yet again a certain poster's unhealthy obsession with Obama and that poster's inability to respond to the substance of other posts.

How would you know this? Liberal intuition? The left has the insight to see something the right can’t?

You would know given your omniscience.

The only people that rave about RT (which shouldn’t be in the US in the first place) are liberals.

Nice demonstration of your respect for the First Amendment. Funny that the only people that rave about Obama and Hillary are conservatives.

Translation: the Dems got caught, got outed and the Dems had to come up with something fast and to their credit they did, sneaky, packed with more lies than a Snickers bar, but hats off.

More of that omniscience. There literally is no way you could know the contents of the Democratic memo. Oops, I forgot about your omniscience.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

packed with more lies than a Snickers bar

Must be why Trump wants to redact half of it.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

packed with more lies than a Snickers bar

We just discovered the cause of this poster's confusion. They think peanuts are lies given they think snickers bars are packed with lies.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Wait... there are peanuts in the memo? Lol

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Wait... there are peanuts in the memo? Lol

Huge and tasty peanuts. The hugest and tastiest peanuts ever, believe me.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

@burning bush -The memo is a set up to embarrass Trump.

this muppet needs no help embarrassing himself!

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Eureka! Peanuts = lies. Redact = eat. Trump is going to redact the lies.

OMG... POTUS IS GOING TO EAT THE PEANUTS!!!

What a great and wonderful man he is.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

What a great and wonderful man he is.

There is no man greater or wonderfuller. Just ask him.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Republicans either don't care or are too stupid to realize how guilty they look. Once the Trumpster fire blows up in their faces there is nowhere to run, the party will be fatally wounded with the word Republican being associated with 'traitors' for a generation or more.

Feinstein is right. A DHS official recently testified that Russia tried to hack into the voter registration records in most states, but only succeeded in a "handful". That's a terrifying statement.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Until it's released no one knows the contents but seriously damaging national security?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Eureka! Peanuts = lies. Redact = eat. Trump is going to redact the lies. 

OMG... POTUS IS GOING TO EAT THE PEANUTS!!!

Well isn’t that just a peanut eating conundrum.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

@zichi - I actually agree with not releasing it if it does seriously threaten national security... but the initial act of releasing the Republican memo was done with zero thought or care for national security and was done with the direct intention of trying to undermine the credibility of the FBI (an agency charged with helping to protect national security). There is so much hypocrisy from these people it's disgusting.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

This:

Translation: the Dems got caught, got outed and the Dems had to come up with something fast and to their credit they did, sneaky, packed with more lies than a Snickers bar, but hats off.

Is irrelevant to:

Um no, the GOP memo release is what necessitated the Democrats' memo. Had the GoP not beem up to their dirty tricks and half truths the Dems would not have needed to release a memo

Kindly do not put words in my mouth. Dems were not caught "lying," please. The damning allegation of the Nunes memo was that the FBI failed to disclose the political bias of the Dossier and its financing.

We know now that that is untrue. Nunes is a dummy who can't read be bothered to read footnotes.

https://www.politico.com/story/2018/02/05/fbi-footnote-carter-page-warrant-390795

Let's also not forget the sheer hypocrisy of the GOP wanting to "let it all out in thr open," yet refuse the Democratic rebuttal. The GOP was never interested in getting the truth out there, and I wish they'd have the backbone to admit it.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

No. The Dems knew that the Nunes memo would be released so started compiling their own. Nothing at all suspicious there.

Uh-huh, and the Dems had to put something together asap long and lengthy and full of sensitive information knowing full well that it would need some redaction. One thing the Dems are good at is CYA.

If bringing more facts and context to Nunes' memo is a set up to embarrass Trump, then you are correct.

Trump wanted the memo released as did all the GOP members. I want to see them as well, that would be good for the public as well as for Nunes and his investigation pertaining to getting all the FISA transcripts and connecting the dots of who, when and why?

What it does do is demonstrate yet again a certain poster's unhealthy obsession with Obama and that poster's inability to respond to the substance of other posts.

Unlike a posters unhealthy obsession with Trump, back at you.

Nice demonstration of your respect for the First Amendment.

It has absolutely nothing to do with the first amendment, while we're at it, allow that one NK channel as well. Al Jazeera sank like the titanic and good that people had the sense to tune that crap off.

Funny that the only people that rave about Obama and Hillary are conservatives.

I think it's funny that the people that raved about Bush and the people that are raving about Trump are liberals.

More of that omniscience. There literally is no way you could know the contents of the Democratic memo. Oops, I forgot about your omniscience.

No, I'm not a liberal, remember they know everything, the omnipotent race. LOL

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fukuoka Flu Season: An Ounce of Prevention

GaijinPot Blog

Popular

Lake Kawaguchiko

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Beyond Death and Pain: The Truth About Japan’s ‘Suicide Forest’

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 10-12

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Romantic Restaurants In Tokyo To Dine On Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Winter

Icicles of Ashigakubo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Nature

Lake Shojiko

GaijinPot Travel