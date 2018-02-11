Trump says Democratic memo on Russia is very political; needs redactions

A classified memo by congressional Democrats related to investigations of Russian influence in the 2016 U.S. presidential election is "very political and long" and must be "heavily redacted" before it could be released, President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Saturday.
The release of the memo was blocked by Trump on Friday, kicking off a new skirmish between Democrats and the White House. Written by Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, is was intended to rebut a Republican document made public last week with Trump's consent.
The memo by committee Republicans claimed bias against Trump by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Justice Department in the federal investigation of Russia and the 2016 U.S. election.
The Intelligence Committee had voted unanimously on Monday to release the document drafted by the panel's Democrats, contingent on the Republican president agreeing.
"The Democrats sent a very political and long response memo which they knew, because of sources and methods (and more), would have to be heavily redacted, whereupon they would blame the White House for lack of transparency," Trump tweeted. "Told them to re-do and send back in proper form!"
Trump's decision to block the release of the memo infuriated Democrats, who said it showed a double standard on transparency on the part of the Republican president.
Representative Adam Schiff, the senior Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, said in a statement on Saturday that he will review redactions recommended by the FBI and Justice Department.
"We hope this matter can be quickly resolved so the committee can return to its charge - fully investigating the Russian interference in our election and the role of the Trump campaign, and what steps need to be taken to protect against foreign interference in the next election, now only months away," Schiff said.
He was referring to November's U.S. elections in which all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and 34 of 100 Senate seats are in play. Currently, Republicans hold majorities in both chambers. Democrats hope Trump's low popularity in public opinion polls will help them win majorities, and some analysts give them a good chance.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, in a statement posted on Twitter, called on Democrats to accept the Justice Department's recommendations and "make the appropriate technical changes and redactions" so that the memo can be declassified as soon as possible.
Trump on Feb 2 allowed the release of the Republican document with no redactions, even though the Justice Department and FBI argued against making it public. The FBI expressed"grave concerns about material omissions of fact" in the Republic memo.
Democrats said it mischaracterized highly sensitive classified information and was intended to discredit special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of potential collusion between Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia.
Trump repeatedly has denied any such collusion.
Late on Friday, Senator Dianne Feinstein, a senior Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, accused Trump of"hypocrisy at its worst" in blocking, at least for now, release of the House Democrats' memo.
"Any minor redactions should be made as quickly as possible and the memo should be released,” she said.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
23 Comments
englisc aspyrgend
Good god, I never expected that from politicians!
Burning Bush
The fact that the Democrats suddenly appear with a memo immediately after the Republicans released one is a little suspicious.
No doubt the memo is pre-loaded with National Secrets the Democrats know Trump can't release.
The memo is a set up to embarrass Trump.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Um no, the GOP memo release is what necessitated the Democrats' memo. Had the GoP not beem up to their dirty tricks and half truths the Dems would not have needed to release a memo.
CrazyJoe
All these clowns working in the White House without security clearances and now Trump is concerned about classified info?
PTownsend
Why would that be suspicious? The US has not gone full-on autocracy - yet. Opposition to the president and the majority party he leads is still possible. Re ‘suddenly appear’, you might want to review the timeline of events and the meaning of ‘suddenly’.
That’s what Fox ‘news’ leading entertainers are reporting. Why are Rupert Murdoch's global media outlets shilling for Trump?
Embarrass Trump? He doesn’t need help; throughout his life he's shown he's able to do that himself. The difference is now he's embarrassing the US.
His saying (but it could be he didn’t say it, instead he had one of his minions say it for him) that the memo was too long (see Russia Today below) reinforces what’s said about him, i.e. that he doesn’t like to read. After all, the man has golf to play and global businesses to market.
Or is RT helping Trump further embarrass himself, pouring more fuel on the fires like RT believing posters do?
https://www.rt.com/usa/418426-trump-democrat-memo-political-redact/
arrestpaul
Even Feinstein knows that this memo has to be subjected to the same security concerns that the Nunes memo were subjected to. However, that doesn't stop one more political operative/politician from claiming that, in spite of the Democrat's recent demands that the Nunes not be released because people would die, national security would be compromised, dogs and cats would end up living together, this memo, the Democrat Party memo, should be released without being subjected to oversight, or redaction.
bass4funk
That’s all it is and nothing more. The Dems are now playing for the Feds CYA.
Not as embarrassing as that adjunct so called professor we had. Now that was an embarrassment that even surpassed Carter and that’s hard to do.
How would you know this? Liberal intuition? The left has the insight to see something the right can’t?
The only people that rave about RT (which shouldn’t be in the US in the first place) are liberals.
bass4funk
Translation: the Dems got caught, got outed and the Dems had to come up with something fast and to their credit they did, sneaky, packed with more lies than a Snickers bar, but hats off.
Tommy Jones
No. The Dems knew that the Nunes memo would be released so started compiling their own. Nothing at all suspicious there.
If bringing more facts and context to Nunes' memo is a set up to embarrass Trump, then you are correct.
Tommy Jones
There's that omniscience again. Hell, we don't need journalists anymore, jut Bass.
. . .
This:
in no way refutes this:
What it does do is demonstrate yet again a certain poster's unhealthy obsession with Obama and that poster's inability to respond to the substance of other posts.
You would know given your omniscience.
Nice demonstration of your respect for the First Amendment. Funny that the only people that rave about Obama and Hillary are conservatives.
More of that omniscience. There literally is no way you could know the contents of the Democratic memo. Oops, I forgot about your omniscience.
Haaa Nemui
Must be why Trump wants to redact half of it.
Tommy Jones
We just discovered the cause of this poster's confusion. They think peanuts are lies given they think snickers bars are packed with lies.
Haaa Nemui
Wait... there are peanuts in the memo? Lol
Tommy Jones
Huge and tasty peanuts. The hugest and tastiest peanuts ever, believe me.
Kobe White Bar Owner
@burning bush -The memo is a set up to embarrass Trump.
this muppet needs no help embarrassing himself!
Haaa Nemui
Eureka! Peanuts = lies. Redact = eat. Trump is going to redact the lies.
OMG... POTUS IS GOING TO EAT THE PEANUTS!!!
What a great and wonderful man he is.
Tommy Jones
There is no man greater or wonderfuller. Just ask him.
CrazyJoe
Republicans either don't care or are too stupid to realize how guilty they look. Once the Trumpster fire blows up in their faces there is nowhere to run, the party will be fatally wounded with the word Republican being associated with 'traitors' for a generation or more.
Feinstein is right. A DHS official recently testified that Russia tried to hack into the voter registration records in most states, but only succeeded in a "handful". That's a terrifying statement.
zichi
Until it's released no one knows the contents but seriously damaging national security?
Strangerland
Well isn’t that just a peanut eating conundrum.
Haaa Nemui
@zichi - I actually agree with not releasing it if it does seriously threaten national security... but the initial act of releasing the Republican memo was done with zero thought or care for national security and was done with the direct intention of trying to undermine the credibility of the FBI (an agency charged with helping to protect national security). There is so much hypocrisy from these people it's disgusting.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
This:
Is irrelevant to:
Kindly do not put words in my mouth. Dems were not caught "lying," please. The damning allegation of the Nunes memo was that the FBI failed to disclose the political bias of the Dossier and its financing.
We know now that that is untrue. Nunes is a dummy who can't read be bothered to read footnotes.
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/02/05/fbi-footnote-carter-page-warrant-390795
Let's also not forget the sheer hypocrisy of the GOP wanting to "let it all out in thr open," yet refuse the Democratic rebuttal. The GOP was never interested in getting the truth out there, and I wish they'd have the backbone to admit it.
bass4funk
Uh-huh, and the Dems had to put something together asap long and lengthy and full of sensitive information knowing full well that it would need some redaction. One thing the Dems are good at is CYA.
Trump wanted the memo released as did all the GOP members. I want to see them as well, that would be good for the public as well as for Nunes and his investigation pertaining to getting all the FISA transcripts and connecting the dots of who, when and why?
Unlike a posters unhealthy obsession with Trump, back at you.
It has absolutely nothing to do with the first amendment, while we're at it, allow that one NK channel as well. Al Jazeera sank like the titanic and good that people had the sense to tune that crap off.
I think it's funny that the people that raved about Bush and the people that are raving about Trump are liberals.
No, I'm not a liberal, remember they know everything, the omnipotent race. LOL