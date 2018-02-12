Trump supports Kelly despite White House departures

White House advisers on Sunday tried to quash speculation that President Donald Trump may seek to replace Chief of Staff John Kelly over his handling of domestic abuse accusations against an aide who resigned last week.
Senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said the president asked her to make clear he supports Kelly, who has come under intense scrutiny since the allegations against White House staff secretary Rob Porter surfaced.
Porter resigned on Wednesday after two former wives said he abused them. His abrupt departure raised questions about how long it took Trump's team to act on the accusations.
"He has full confidence in his current chief of staff, General John Kelly and he's not actively searching for replacements," Conway said on ABC's "This Week."
Two days after Porter stepped down, White House speechwriter David Sorensen resigned amid his ex-wife's allegations of domestic violence. Both men have denied the accusations.
The scandals follow months of allegations by women of sexual harassment or abuse at the hands of powerful men in entertainment, business and politics.
Kelly has so far taken the brunt of the blame for the handling of Porter's case, and a source familiar with the matter told Reuters he had offered to resign.
White House aides on Sunday television news shows stressed that Kelly was not in any danger of being ousted from his post.
Trump's legislative liaison Marc Short denied that Kelly had offered to resign and said he was doing an outstanding job.
Budget director Mick Mulvaney blamed talk of a Kelly ouster on people disgruntled because they lost access to the Republican president after Kelly became chief of staff in July during a White House shakeup.
"I think that talk about the chief’s departure is much ado about nothing," he said on "Fox News Sunday."
Jeh Johnson, a homeland security secretary during the Obama administration and a friend of Kelly, said the White House would be worse off without Kelly.
"I think as long as Donald Trump is president, our government is best served if John Kelly is in the job of chief of staff," he told CNN's "State of the Union."
Mulvaney said Trump and Kelly were saddened by the accusations against Porter.
"For the president and the chief of staff to give that person the benefit of the doubt is probably a very normal and human reaction," he said.
Short, meanwhile, acknowledged on NBC's "Meet the Press" that there may have been a "lack of communication between different elements in the White House."
Kelly learned about the allegations against Porter in November, according to media reports. Porter was only able to secure an interim security clearance while the FBI continued to investigate his ex-wives' claims.
In a letter on Friday, a group of 12 Democrats demanded to know why the White House hired Porter despite knowing about the allegations and the problems he had getting the security clearance.
Trump, for his part, has repeatedly defended Porter without expressing sympathy toward domestic violence victims in the past week.
In a tweet on Saturday that did not mention any names, Trump lamented that "peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation."
Over the past two years, more than a dozen women have accused Trump of making unwanted sexual advances against them. In all instances, they claimed the purported misconduct occurred years before he entered politics.
Trump has denied the accusations and has accused rival Democrats and the media of a smear campaign.
Laguna
Typical Trumpian thinking. The weak are the aggressors who deserve to be discredited precisely because they are weak; the strong are the victims because they are strong. And thus the system perpetuates itself.
BTW, anyone noticed that nobody remotely qualified wants to taint themselves by taking the job of Trump's chief of staff? One reason Trump won't fire Kelly is that he can't find a replacement.
CrazyJoe
Two lessons from Trump's WHITE House:
1) A bankrupt casino owner doesn't necessarily make a good president.
2) An old Marine Corps general doesn't necessarily make a good manager of a daycare center.
bass4funk
But adjunct professors do?
What? Anyway, but he does know how to stop leaks and stop people from within to undermine the President. Good on Trump. The left can’t really say anything, their former Chief of staff did far worse and nothing happened, so they need to get over themselves. Kelly made a mistake, I’m sure he got raked over the coals harshly by the President, Porter is gone and rightfully so and now it’s time to move on.
Tommy Jones
Trump's people know what he's going to do right up until Trump tweets something that makes them look like fools. Brilliant management style. That coupled with his master negotiation skills and eloquence make it obvious why he is so rich (daddy's money and influence).
What an utter and complete disgrace.
bass4funk
No, not even close, those 8 years was like being in one of Freddy’s nightmares.
Yup.
Look like fools? More like, not look like lemmings that only believe in doing everything in lockstep.
Which is not a bad thing at all, a benefit to be honest.
“Disgrace” When the left say that, I just can’t stop laughing.
Tommy Jones
This:
is a completely irrelevant response that does not refute this:
. . .
Must be on your blog because I rarely see it here.
So you think Trump undermining his people makes his people not look like lemmings. Okay.
Probably because you don't know what that word means.
bass4funk
I don’t do blogs.
Not at all, they have been watching and seeing the train wreck that is Washington happening now for the last 25 years.
I do, but I doubt liberals do and yet, they are the ones with all the cerebral intelligence....supposedly.
Laguna
This is a relatively small story in the larger perspective, but it does provide a useful view into the dysfunction of the Trump White House. There are two official narratives which are mutually exclusive:
Kelly demanded Porter's resignation immediately upon learning of evidence of DV. (That's the story from Kelly's office.)
Everyone with a brain is aware of the series of lies emanating from the current administration, so this event is no surprise. What is surprising is that they're lying so incompetently.
Tommy Jones
How is this relevant to Trump constantly undermining his own team?
And conservatives are the omniscient ones.