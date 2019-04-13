Trump weighs sending 'unlimited supply' of immigrants to sanctuary cities

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he was considering sending illegal immigrants in the country to so-called sanctuary cities, prompting U.S. mayors to accept such an offer as the battle over border security raged.
Frustrated by rising numbers of undocumented immigrants arriving at the southern border and a failure to get Congress to fully fund a U.S.-Mexico border wall, Trump taunted Democrats by dangling the possibility of an influx of illegal immigrants into their communities.
"Due to the fact that Democrats are unwilling to change our very dangerous immigration laws, we are indeed, as reported, giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only," Trump wrote on Twitter.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney responded in a statement: "While the Trump administration's proposal shows their disdain to basic human dignity, the City (Philadelphia) would be prepared to welcome these immigrants just as we have embraced our immigrant communities for decades."
In February, a federal appeals court said the Trump administration could not terminate federal grants to Philadelphia for its refusal to cooperate with immigration agents seeking to deport immigrants.
In Chicago, Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a statement "We would welcome these migrants with open arms, just as we welcomed Syrian refugees, just as we welcomed Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria and just as we welcome Rohingya refugees fleeing genocide in Myanmar."
Sanctuary cities are local jurisdictions that generally give undocumented immigrants safe harbor by refusing to use their resources to help enforce federal immigration laws that could lead to deportations.
Those localities argue that it is not their responsibility to get involved in federal enforcement and that doing so could hinder policing efforts within communities.
The Washington Post first reported on Thursday that the White House has been considering a plan for transporting immigrants in detention and releasing them into sanctuary cities that are Democratic strongholds.
The newspaper reported there was resistance from some high-level Department of Homeland Security officials concerned about several aspects of such a plan, including the potential costs.
Nevertheless, Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, said of sanctuary cities, "We can give them an unlimited supply" of immigrants.
White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said these would be "illegal aliens that are already set for release," which likely would include families with children.
House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's hometown of San Francisco is another sanctuary city.
In remarks to reporters on Friday, Pelosi, a Democrat, said she was not aware of the newspaper report. But she added, "it's just another notion that is unworthy of the presidency of the United States and disrespectful of the challenges that we face, as a country, as a people, to address who we are, a nation of immigrants."
Pelosi was in Leesburg, Virginia, where House Democrats were wrapping up a three-day retreat.
One immigration expert, who asked not to be identified, noted that undocumented immigrants in federal custody could be at one of several stages of the adjudication process and that Trump likely has the power to have them sent to different jurisdictions from where they are being held.
But the source added, "This is a stunt. It doesn't enhance the efficiency of the process."
Trump's challenge to Democrats came one day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican like Trump, told reporters that he wanted to launch bipartisan negotiations to seek solutions to the nation's immigration woes.
In March alone, 103,492 undocumented immigrants have been taken into custody along the southern border or turned away. Many of them are from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala and are seeking asylum in the United States away from high levels of violent crime and illegal drugs at home.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
Yubaru
This is going to backfire on Trump. These sanctuary cities are by far, liberal leaning their politics, and these illegal immigrants will find a new home there!
Trump put his big-arsed foot in his mouth on his immigration policies, and now he cant just snap his fingers and hope it all goes away. He thought, in my opinion, that what ever he said would automatically become reality, and now that it isnt, he just keeps talking bs!
cla68
LOL, President Trump is savage. Those progressive havens will go further bankrupt clothing, housing, and dealing with the increased crime.
bass4funk
That’s good. They can find new homes and stay in a States with sanctuary cities that will gladly welcome and take them in.
Chip Star
Conservstive "logic" at work there.
Thank you for admitting that there is not a real immigration problem. If you honestly thought there were an immigration problem, you would be absolutely against placing undocumented immigrants anywhere inside the US.
PTownsend
Trump and ilk once again trying to further fracture the nation using divide and rule tactics, an age old method used by despots throughout history. And those from his demographic who want to maintain their false sense of superiority cheer him on. Disgusting.
bass4funk
Yes and we don’t have healthcare problem either...
No, when you look at the numbers of ICE and CBP....oh, I forgot, Democrats don’t talk to these people, it undercuts their open border stance, oops!
They should be allowed to come in and settle them in States where people want them and their political leaders constantly champion for illegal rights. I think that is a grand and kind gesture from the President and his administration.
Burning Bush
This is going to be interesting.
Chip Star
Says the guy that loves fanning the flames. Criticize the US in one post and slobber all over Donny in the next.
Chip Star
"That guy" is on duty today. Yeah.
Wolfpack
Wait - Dems are encouraging illegal immigration and refusing to do anything to discourage human trafficking and Trump is dividing the nation? Illegal immigration - is illegal. What laws can American citizens break without consequence? Well, besides hate crime hoaxes.
If Dems create sanctuary cities to draw those whose first act upon coming to America is to break the law then it seems perfectly reasonable to send these law breakers to the cities that support their criminal activity and are willing to fund it.
starpunk
'Philadelphia' means 'City of Brotherly Love'. It was founded by pacifist Quakers. Brotherly love is an aspect that Fascist Don knows NOTHING about.
And even if il Douche sends these 'illegals', where at? Is he going to kidnap more Hispanic children and cage them in MORE concentration camps deeper in America? He sure doesn't care about THEIR well-being! They are physically, mentally, sexually being abused - they are dying!
As a military veteran I am ashamed of this uncouth criminal and I am GLAD I don't have to take orders from this evil motormouth one-track-mind Mussolini.
stormcrow
Shouldn't a good president always love and want what's best for every American and every part of his/her country?
However, Trump demonstrates and exerts anger and a desire to punish certain parts and people of it to satisfy his blind rage to get even and punish as well as to excite his base, which delights, cheers on and fuels his own childish vindictiveness.