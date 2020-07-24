Newsletter Signup Register / Login
2 U.S. fighter jets come close to Iranian passenger plane over Syrian airspace

TEHRAN

Two U.S. fighter jets came close to an Iranian passenger plane over Syrian airspace, causing the pilot to change altitude quickly to avoid collision and injuring several passengers, the official IRIB news agency reported on Thursday.

The agency initially said a single Israeli jet had come near the plane but later quoted the pilot as saying there were two jets which identified themselves as American.

The pilot of the passenger plane contacted the jet pilots to warn them to keep a safe distance and they identified themselves as American, IRIB reported.

Video posted by the agency showed a single jet from the window of the plane and comments from a passenger who had blood on his face.

The Iranian plane, belonging to Mahan Air, was heading from Tehran to Beirut and landed safely in Beirut, an airport source told Reuters.

An Israeli military spokesman had no immediate comment and there was no immediate comment from the U.S. military.

The incident is being investigated and Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said the necessary legal and political action will be taken, the ministry said.

A message has been passed to the Swiss ambassador in Tehran, who represents U.S. interests in the Islamic Republic, that if any incident occurs with the airplane on its return that Iran will hold the United States responsible, Mousavi said.

Israel and the United States have long accused Mahan Air of ferrying weapons for Iranian-linked guerrillas in Syria and elsewhere.

The United States imposed sanctions on Mahan Air in 2011, saying it provided financial and other support to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, which spiked tensions between the two countries.

One passenger quoted in the IRIB report described how his head had hit the roof of the plane during the change in altitude and video showed an elderly passenger sprawled on the floor.

All of the passengers left the plane, some with minor injuries, the head of the Beirut airport told Reuters.

The plane left Beirut to return to Tehran on Thursday evening, the airport head said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

