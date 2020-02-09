Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

U.S., Afghan forces come under fire in eastern Afghanistan

0 Comments
By Abdul Qadir Sediqi and Ahmad Sultan
KABUL

U.S. and Afghan forces came under attack in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, officials said in Kabul as they launched investigations into whether the attackers were Afghan service members or wearing Afghan uniforms, what is known as an "insider attack."

Colonel Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said a combined U.S. and Afghan force conducting an operation in Nangarhar province was engaged by direct fire.

Officials did not comment on the number of casualties.

"We are assessing the situation and will provide further updates as they become available," he said.

Mubariz Khadem, a senior security official in Nangarhar, said the clashes took placed between U.S. and Afghan forces and casualties were feared.

Insider attacks, often known as "green-on-blue" attacks , have been a regular feature of the conflict in Afghanistan, although their frequency has diminished in recent years.

A senior Afghan defense official said it was not clear whether the incident was a result of clashes between Afghan and foreign forces or whether hardline Islamist militants were responsible for the attack.

"We are not ruling any possibility out but we are not calling it an insider attack, Taliban attack, or 'green-on-blue' at this stage," said the official who requested anonymity.

Taliban sources were not immediately available to comment.

Sohrab Qaderi, a provincial council member in Nangarhar, said clashes happened between the Afghan army and foreign forces in Shirzad district on Saturday afternoon.

He said members of the Afghan forces had been operating in the area since last month, and foreign forces were also in the district to defend against Taliban attacks.

"It seems that clashes happened between Afghan and foreign forces during a raid or maybe there was a tactical mistake," said Qaderi.

Investigations of past rogue attacks had uncovered many reasons for so called "green-on-blue" shootings, including frustration with the 18-year war in Afghanistan against the Taliban and other hardline Islamist groups.

About 14,000 U.S. troops are stationed in Afghanistan as part of the U.S.-led NATO mission to train, assist and advise Afghan forces and to carry out counter-terrorism operations.

U.S. diplomats have been talking with the Taliban for months to agree a timetable for the withdrawal of foreign forces in exchange for security guarantees.

Despite talks between the United States and the Taliban to end the war, violence in the country has not ebbed.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

7 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Exclusive Dinner Plans

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tweet of the Week #67: Dealing With Chikan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sponsored Post

Four Japan Road Laws You Probably Didn’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

The Harsh Reality of Getting a Divorce as a Mom in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Namahage Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Graduating from Marriage, the Japanese Phenomenon of Sotsukon

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 5, 2020

GaijinPot Blog