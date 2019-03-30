Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

U.S. Attorney General to release redacted Mueller report to public by mid-April

6 Comments
By Sarah N Lynch
WASHINGTON

U.S. Attorney General William Barr plans to make public a redacted copy of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's nearly 400-page investigative report into Russian interference in the 2016 election by mid-April, "if not sooner," he said in a letter to lawmakers on Friday.

"Everyone will soon be able to read it on their own," Barr wrote in the letter to the top Democrats and Republicans on the Senate and House Judiciary committees.

He said he is willing to appear before both committees to testify about Mueller's report on May 1 and May 2.

Mueller completed his 22-month investigation into whether President Donald Trump's campaign colluded with Russia on March 22.

On Sunday, Barr sent a four-page letter to Congress that outlined Mueller's main findings. Barr told lawmakers that Mueller's investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired with Russia in its election interference activities.

Mueller left unresolved the question of whether Trump obstructed justice during the investigation. Barr said that based on the evidence presented, he concluded it was not sufficient to charge the president with obstruction.

He said his letter on Sunday "was not, and did not purport to be an exhaustive recounting" of Mueller's investigation and said he believed the public should be allowed to read it and judge for themselves.

"I do not believe it would be in the public's interest for me to attempt to summarize the full report or release it in serial or piecemeal fashion," he wrote.

Lawmakers have since been clamoring for more details, with Democrats calling for a full release of the report and some lawmakers urging a deadline of April 2.

In a statement on Friday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said the April 2 deadline he imposed on the Justice Department "still stands" and he urged the release of a"full and complete" report without redactions.

The top Republican on the committee, Doug Collins, said on Twitter that Barr was "following his word" by pledging to release the report and chided Nadler for setting an arbitrary deadline.

Barr said in his letter on Friday that certain information must be redacted before the report is released, including secret grand jury information, intelligence sources and methods and information that by law cannot be public or might infringe on privacy.

Nadler rejected that notion, saying Barr must "work with us to request a court order to release any and all grand jury information to the House Judiciary Committee."

The federal rules of criminal procedure make it a crime for government officials to publicly divulge sensitive grand jury materials such as transcripts, unless a federal judge signs off first.

Barr said on Friday that although Trump also has the right to assert executive privilege on some materials in the report to keep them from being made public, Trump has said publicly he intends to defer to Barr.

Because of that, Barr added, there were no plans for the Justice Department to submit the report to the White House for a privilege review.

Jay Sekulow, a personal lawyer for Trump, deferred to the White House for comment. The White House declined to comment.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday afternoon in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said he "had a lot of confidence" in Barr.

At a rally on Thursday in Michigan, Trump had celebrated the end of the investigation and what he called "lies and smears and slander."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Sell Property in Japan

Mar 30th (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

6 Comments
Login to comment

Redacted?

Cue the conspiracy theories.

Putin's tentacles have reached into the DOJ.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

So Barr was able to summarize the report in less than 2 days but it takes nearly a month to send the full report to Congress. Something doesn't add up here.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

So Barr was able to summarize the report in less than 2 days but it takes nearly a month to send the full report to Congress. Something doesn't add up here.

They're redacting everything from the report.

Which is ridiculous. Congress requires the unredacted report. Give the redacted one to the people.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

What are Trump, his GOP henchmen and his personally appointed 'deep-state' swamppeople hiding?

@burningbush Putin's tentacles have reached into the DOJ.

Do you once again have inside info?

Trump said he "had a lot of confidence" in Barr.

After all, Trump personally chose him, just like he chose Flynn, M. Cohen, Manafort, Stone and all the other sycophants and criminals he's paid handsomely throughout his life.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Mueller found much more illegality related to Clinton clan, he has been in talk with Clinton clan last half year so to discuss how to end this so called Mueller invetigation. Of course they have to blacked out the portions related to Clinton clan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Mueller found much more illegality related to Clinton clan

Well that’s about as ridiculous a theory as there ever was. Can you imagine that Mueller found what you say, and Trump not going on about it yet? Yeah right.

Once again we have someone on the right trying to claim they know what’s in the report.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Explore

Muji is Opening Its First Japanese Hotel in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Depression In Japan: Reaching Out When Things Are ‘Not OK’

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 30-31

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Explore

A Magical Moomin Theme Park Is Now Open Just Outside of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Hikone Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japan’s First Moomin Theme Park Opens In Saitama And It’s Totally Addictive

Savvy Tokyo