13 Russians, 3 companies indicted for interfering in U.S. elections

A Russian Internet agency oversaw a criminal and espionage conspiracy to tamper in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign to support Donald Trump and disparage Hillary Clinton, said an indictment released on Friday that revealed more details than previously known about Moscow's purported effort to interfere.
The office of U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies. The court document said those accused "had a strategic goal to sow discord in the U.S. political system, including the 2016 U.S. presidential election."
The indictment said Russians adopted false online personas to push divisive messages; traveled to the United States to collect intelligence; and staged political rallies while posing as Americans. In one case, it said, the Russians paid an unidentified person to build a cage aboard a flatbed truck and another to wear a costume "portraying Clinton in a prison uniform."
The surprise 37-page indictment could alter the divisive U.S. domestic debate over Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, undercutting some Republicans who, along with Trump, have attacked Mueller's probe.
"These Russians engaged in a sinister and systematic attack on our political system. It was a conspiracy to subvert the process, and take aim at democracy itself," said Paul Ryan, Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives.
The indictment is silent on the question of whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin, which Mueller is investigating.
In a Tweet on Friday, Trump said: "Russia started their anti-US campaign in 2014, long before I announced that I would run for President. The results of the election were not impacted. The Trump campaign did nothing wrong - no collusion!"
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees Mueller's work, told reporters in announcing the charges that the investigation was not finished. The special counsel's office last year charged four other people.
The indictment broadly echoes the conclusions of a January 2017 U.S. intelligence assessment, which found that Russia had meddled in the election, and that its goals eventually included aiding Trump. In November 2016, Trump won a surprise victory over Democratic Party candidate Clinton.
Mueller's indictment did not tie the meddling effort to the Russian government. But the earlier U.S. intelligence assessment said Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a campaign to influence the U.S. election.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the allegations that Russian nationals interfered in U.S. elections absurd.
Trump has never unequivocally accepted the U.S. intelligence report and has denounced Mueller's probe into whether his campaign colluded with the Kremlin as a "witch hunt."
Some of those charged, posing as Americans, communicated with unwitting individuals associated with the Trump campaign, the indictment said. Last year, two former Trump campaign aides pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI - charges brought by Mueller's office.
The indictment of the Russians, coupled with the FBI disclosure that it failed to heed a warning about the Florida high school shooter, were blows to the White House, still reeling from the fallout of a scandal involving a former aide accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wives.
Trump, who had hoped to focus the entire week on his infrastructure proposal, was closeted in the Oval Office as the reports rolled in, and his communications team was slow to respond to the ever-growing list of queries.
Rosenstein told a press conference: "The defendants allegedly conducted what they called information warfare against the United States, with the stated goal of spreading distrust towards the candidates and the political system in general."
The indictment describes a sophisticated, multi-year and well-funded operation, dubbed "Project Lakhta," by Russian entities to influence the election, beginning as early as May 2014.
Russians unlawfully used stolen social security numbers and birth dates of Americans to open accounts on the PayPal digital payment platform and to post on social media using those fake identities, the indictment said.
Mueller also on Friday reached an agreement with an American named Richard Pinedo, who pled guilty to aiding and abetting interstate and foreign identity fraud by creating, buying and stealing hundreds of bank account numbers that he sold to individuals to use with large digital payment companies.
According to a source familiar with the indictments, Pinedo is the person cited in the document as helping the Russian conspirators launder money, as well as purchase Facebook ads and pay for rally supplies, through PayPal Holdings Inc..
Pinedo's attorney, Jeremy I. Lessem, said in a statement that "Mr. Pinedo had absolutely no knowledge of the identities and motivations of any of the purchasers of the information he provided."
The Russians sought to measure the impact of their online social media operations, tracking the size of U.S. audiences reached through posts and other types of engagement, such as likes, comments and reposts, according to the indictment.
Facebook and Twitter, the social media companies whose platforms were used, both declined to comment on the indictment.
The Internet Research Agency was registered with the Russian government as a corporate entity in July 2013 and the St Petersburg location "became one of the organization’s operational hubs," for the project, the indictment said.
The organization employed hundreds of people, ranging from creators of fictitious person to technical experts, and by September 2016, its budget was in excess of $1.2 million, the court document said.
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that he had already seen evidence Russia was targeting U.S. elections in November, when Republican control of the House of Representatives and Senate are at stake, plus a host of positions in state governments.
The indictment said the Russians it charged tried to destroy evidence of their crimes.
For example, in September 2017, one of the defendants wrote an email to a family member stating: "We had a slight crisis at work: the FBI busted our activity (not a joke). So, I got preoccupied with covering tracks together with colleagues."
The email continued: "I created all these pictures and posts, and the Americans believed that it was written by their people."© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
Tommy Jones
What a nothing burger of an investigation Mueller is conducting. Only two guilty pleas and 16 indictments handed down. And Gates appears to be on the cusp of cooperation.
This investigation should have been shut down after two months bevause it clearly is not doling out any justice.
PTownsend
The troll farm employees understood the mentality of Americans they targeted, that they were so anti-American they were wiling to believe anything that confirmed their bias. 'Hillary's gonna start WW3 with a no-fly zone'.
The Russians attacked the US free, for-profit press, the US intelligence agencies, the balance of powers hoping to give the executive dictatorial powers.
But then Trump uses his base similarly, knowing they will support his own anti-American rants so he could be kleptocrat-in-chief and have easier access to US properties.
It's pretty easy to see why the Russians also targeted the NRA and its fellow anti-Americans; they both want to see the US torn even further apart.
CrazyJoe
Late in the 2016 election, the Obama Administration met with McConnell to inform him and others in Congress of Russian interference, and asked for an OK to make a public warning announcement. McConnell responded with a denial that there is any proof of Russian interference, and said he would oppose any announcement as political interference by Obama in the election. He needs to be held accountable.
Burning Bush
Who needs a million man Red Army when all it takes is 13 Russians with a computer to take over the US.
Tommy Jones
13 Russians and 62.9 million extremely ignorant/naive Trump voters.
PTownsend
Perhaps one of our Texans (some of whom might even be Americans) can explain this from Fox 'news' about their neighbors and fellow Texans. After all the 'eyes of Texas are upon you' - and it looks like Russian eyes were, too:
Tommy Jones
PTown: God bless Texas. Don't mess with Texas. Etcetera.
Burning Bush
The Russian word for that is leverage, it's much cheaper than rolling thousands of tanks across the border.
Tommy Jones
Agreed. I thought leverage was an English word. Did you mean the Russian word for that is левередж?
meija
Burning Bush... so true. A sad indictment of the current state of U.S. politics. In days like these, we can only rely on the integrity of the gatekeepers enforcing the law and ignoring political/media interference. We need people like Mr. Mueller to ignore fake denials by politicians and get to the bottom of this thing, because, as you so rightly point out, in this day and age, a small number of people armed with "computers" can have devastating effects on a misinformed public.
Tommy Jones
Meija: Spot on.
Burning Bush
The more Americans attack each other the easier it is for foreign interests to exploit the divide and manipulate them.
Who's the cause of the all this.
It's you, the person posting negative comments about your fellow Americans.
Unite and stand up for yourselves instead of fighting amongst yourselves.
Tommy Jones
That's not very easy to do in a democracy.
meija
Yes, again, so true. And as has been clear by your past attacking posts on anything you disagree with, I look forward to more balanced positive comments in the future. I agree with you that endless negativity and political attacks lead to a downward spiral. I hope you don't mind if I save this comment by you to remind you of this in the future, and you are free to also remind me of mine here. Maybe, perhaps, we few people with computers can actually make a difference...
PTownsend
Which we have the right to do. We're not Russians. I actually have no problems with Russian individuals posting anti-American messages, but I do have problems with those who are paid by their state to post messages further stoking our too well stoked and long burning fires.
All sides (of course the US and even Canada and New Zealand, too) do this and have throughout history.
I have to tip my hat to the Russians for understanding how 'impressionable' many of my fellow US citizens are. The groups targeted, like the NRA and white nationalists, really were well chosen. Look how often posters on this site have parroted the Russian messages.
bass4funk
Ahhhh, No...the 62.9 million alert Americans don’t believe Trump was knee deep involved in conspiring with the Russians.
So what should happen? He should be flogged?
meija
Alert to what? Clearly not alert to the potential of foreign interference...
PTownsend
So you're admitting he was involved, but only to mid-calf?
McConnell should admit he was complicit in allowing 'foreign' involvement in US elections and be forced to explain his reasons. And his campaign contributions, for example from big pharma, big insurance, big energy, the NRA, etc. should be looked at closely.
Tommy Jones
Is fact-checking being negative?
meija
I kind of agree with bass on this one. The Russian interference investigation is still ongoing. If, in the end, the investigation does prove Russian interference in the election, then McConnell will need to be held accountable for his actions. Politicians often push issues away as a distraction with the aim that by the time they return, the public will have moved on. If this investigation does show that McConnell was in the wrong, then he should not be "flogged", but he should take responsibility for actions and act accordingly, which would probably be to step down from his current leadership role if his leadership has been proven to be poor.
deadbeatles
It's a mind game. The only solid ground here is someone actually tampering with voter's count numbers. By into this and your buying into propaganda and mindless pursuit. Spend some money on the homeless, Mr. Washington man.
Tokyo-Engr
So, this sounds like people posting things on social media, etc. The U.S. has engaged in this type of activity (and much worse) and continues to engage in this activity globally.
In the old days it was with the shortwave radio (perhaps some posting here are too young to have heard these broadcasts). We had Radio Free Europe, Radio Liberty, even the VOA (Voice of America). Now the U.S. engages in this activity using the internet and other more modern mechanisms.
I am a liberal (classical liberal - not progressive) American and I detest Trump on several levels however what I see here seems to be inconsequential (caveat: if more comes out I will change my opinion). Right now...so what? The Russians engaged in what the U.S. (and other countries) have been doing for decades - or centuries. Just look at what the U.S. did in South and Central America.....what the U.S. did resulted in assassination, death, and the overthrow of governments.
What happened here appears to be someone spent money to post a bunch of things on the internet, some American people may have been swayed by such postings and voted accordingly.
The hypocrisy of my nation of citizenship and birth is stunning.
SuperLib
OK Donald so now the question is WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU GOING TO DO ABOUT IT? Take yet another knee?
FizzBit
What a joke.
Its no secret how AIPAC influences elections in the US. Funny how this all started in mid 2014, gee right after the Kiev coup.
And how is this ANY less serious than what Hillary did to the Sanders campaign?
Alfie Noakes
It's truly astonishing that the President of the US may well be a traitor and the agent of a foreign power who gained the presidency by illegal means. Astonishing.
meija
Tokyo-Engr - some great points.
"In the old days it was with the shortwave radio" - true, but in those days, you knew what you were getting when you listened in. The problem today is that people don't know who they are listening to. It's fine knowing that you're listening to "Radio Free Europe" and knowing where they're coming from, but when you're reading posts from a supposed local "partiot" group and they are far from local and far from patriots, then you're being led so far up the garden path that you're more likely to find Livingston than the truth.
As for the U.S. actions in Central America, totally agree. There is no excuse for that, and an argument can be mounted that the Russian interference was only online, and therefore less offensive. It doesn't take away from the fact that there was a deliberate attempt from a foreign power to influence the U.S. election.
And yes, "the hypocrisy of my nation of citizenship and birth is stunning". I don't think anyone can argue against that. A sad thought to end on. :(
Tokyo-Engr
@meija - you make some good points...and yeah...the end of my post is sad but unfortunately I believe it is true.
After having read some of the allegations against the Russians it appears were they were posting as members of Patriot Groups, Black Lives Matter, and people of all political positions. To me it appears they were attempting to further divide the already greatly divided populace. I guess we need to wait to hear more.
You made this point, "It doesn't take away from the fact that there was a deliberate attempt from a foreign power to influence the U.S. election.."
I can see and I do understand your point but a few questions (and I think the unintended consequences to the answers to a few of these questions should be considered...especially for folks like us that are expatriated Americans)
What does the U.S. do about this specific incident? Does the U.S. find and arrest the people involved? There will likely be some very clear cut cases where people are guilty and there may be innocent people caught up in this as well (i.e. some financed the operation - maybe some just posted their point of view).
What does the U.S. do about this going forward? Is censorship of the internet needed to prevent future occurrences?
Wonder where it will go next?!?!
Tommy Jones
So alert that they voted in an obviously incompetent individual. None of Trump's current abhorrent behavior or incompetence was a secret during the campaign or election.
dcog9065
Well done Mueller! Another treasonous plot uncovered and justice meted out. The other perps are probably making arrangements to flee the country about now
Tommy Jones
Yes, because two years of groundwork definitely wouldn't lead to results.
bass4funk
hey, they could have voted for the pantsuits lady, but didn't. Dodged that disastrous bullet.
Go Trump!
Tommy Jones
Go abhorrent behavior and utter incompetence!
Blacklabel
“There is no allegation in this indictment that any American was a knowing participant in this illegal activity. There is no allegation in the indictment that the charged conduct altered the outcome of the 2016 election,” Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees the special counsel probe, said at a Friday press conference.
meija
Tokyo-Engr, again, excellent comments.
1) When talking about issues at national level, individual prosecutions mean little. I know this doesn't answer your question, but I guess this just re-enforces the whole complexity of the issue.
2) I personally don't think censorship is the solution, except in extreme cases. Education is the only real solution, but that is so hard when the media are in the best position to educate, but are so partisan.
3) I don't and never have thought that the Russian agenda was for a Trump presidency, that's why I've always tried to focus on the Russian interference rather than arguments of collusion. I, personally, think that Russia sees an advantage in destabilising the U.S's faith in democracy. As long as the U.S. is inwardly focused, then they aren't looking at what's happening on the global stage. They aren't interested in sanctions against Russia or interfering in Russian global activities such as the Ukraine or Syria.
meija
Agreeing with bass 2 times within an hour... I must be ill... I agree that the U.S. "dodged a bullet" by not electing "pantsuits lady". They instead elected a "landmine" in Trump. It was an election that was always going to elect a dud. That's what you get with 2 dud candidates...
Blacklabel
Using these fraudulent social media fronts, the Russians “posted derogatory information about a number of candidates,” the indictment said. Their operations allegedly included denigrating candidates such as Hillary Clinton, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, while supporting Bernie Sanders, Jill Stein, and Donald Trump.
JeffLee
Actually, they did. She got more votes than he did. The people chose Hillary. The system chose Trump.
zichi
The reptiles party and the president denied there was nothing in this story and the investigation was a waste of time and wouldn't find anything, probably Trump would have fired Mueller except it would have been an obstruction of justice.
The cat is out of the bag, and only the tip of the iceberg forcing Trump to run around the WH rose garden screaming, "It wasn't me! It wasn't me!"
Well maybe it wasn't but now egg on his face.
Tommy Jones
And?
bass4funk
We just don't know, Trump didn't fire Mueller and even if he did, he has the constitutional authority to do so, even if that wouldn't be a wise decision.
That's a good thing.
What? No, it means this farce of an investigation can now wrap up, they already have enough and mounting problems. Doesn't take the spotlight off of Strzok, Page, Orr and McCabe.
plasticmonkey
You mean the guy who wrote the letter to congress just days before the election saying Clinton’s emails were under investigation? The letter that possible cost Clinton the election (or at least didn’t help her)? That guy?