U.S. judge bars separation of immigrants from children, orders families reunited

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that U.S. immigration agents could no longer separate immigrant parents and children caught crossing the border from Mexico illegally, and must reunite those families that had been split up in custody.
United States District Court Judge Dana Sabraw granted the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit filed over the family separations.
More than 2,300 migrant children were separated from their parents after U.S. President Donald Trump's administration began a "zero tolerance" policy in early May, seeking to prosecute all adults who crossed the border illegally, including those traveling with children.
"The facts set forth before the court portray reactive governance responses to address a chaotic circumstance of the government's own making," Sabraw wrote. "They belie measured and ordered governance, which is central to the concept of due process enshrined in our Constitution."
Sabraw ordered the government to reunite parents with their children younger than 5 years old within 14 days of the order, and children 5 years old and older within 30 days of the order.
Sabraw's ruling could force the administration to rapidly address confusion left by Trump's order, and government agencies to scramble to reunite families. The administration can appeal.
The ACLU had sued on behalf of a mother and her then 6-year-old daughter, who were separated after arriving last November in the United States to seek asylum and escape religious persecution in Democratic Republic of Congo.
While they were reunited in March, the ACLU is pursuing class-action claims on behalf of other immigrants.
Trump issued an executive order to end the family separations on June 20, but the government has yet to reunite about 2,000 children with their parents.
The ACLU said on Monday Trump's order contained "loopholes", and proposed requiring that families be reunited within 30 days, unless the parents were unfit or were housed in adult-only criminal facilities.
Before the preliminary injunction ruling, the U.S. government urged Sabraw not to require that it stop separating and quickly reunite migrant families after they illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border, saying Trump's executive order last week"largely" addressed those goals.
Sabraw, who was appointed by Republican President George W. Bush, had on June 6 rejected the government's bid to dismiss the case, saying forced separations could "shock the conscience" and amount to a violation of constitutional due process.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
Goodlucktoyou
Seriously, USA needs to have immigration centers in Mexico to process visas. Don’t keep them in American cages etc. just a few hours on a bus. Then give them forms. If they qualify for entry, no problem. If not, they are in Mexico.
Laguna
"Largely"? Ha! Trump has simply dumped one can of worms into another, larger can. There is simply no squaring Trump's "must detain" demand with the Flores Agreement, which requires that minors may not be held over 20 days.
Obama tried the same thing and learned quickly that it couldn't work, so he began releasing families with various precautions to ensure they'd appear for their court appointments.
Trump's problem is not just that he's incapable of learning, he's pathologically anti-Obama, so for him to climb down from the branch he's stranded himself on would be unprecedented.
Slowly, congressional Repubs are beginning to express dissatisfaction (timid as it may be - what is the use of the GOP when no one dare cross their Dear Leader?), and not just on this issue, but on trade as well. Two things are certain: the present is a mess, and the near future will be worse.
Blacklabel
Sounds like legislation is required to me then. Not a simple signature as Chuck Schumer claimed in an attempt to score partisan political points. good luck Chuck, its yours now.
Laguna
Gee, Black, Obama did it with a simple signature using what is called "prioritization." Lets say you have X number of judges and Y number of cases. If Y increases, to maintain the same speed (which is already dismal), X must also increase. What Obama did is to decrease Y by focusing on the badies - a one-strike-and-you're-out kinda thing (there were people in my hometown referred to ICE for riding their bicycle on the wrong side of the street). This likely explains why crime rates of illegal immigrants are far lower than the general population.
But then, that's logic, which is clearly beyond the grasp of some.