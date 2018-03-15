U.S. Republican Senator Paul opposes Pompeo, Haspel nominations

Republican U.S. Senator Rand Paul said on Wednesday he would oppose President Donald Trump's nomination of CIA Director Mike Pompeo to be secretary of state and CIA Deputy Director Gina Haspel to become the new director of the CIA.
Paul added he would "do everything I can" to block them. He was the first of Trump's fellow Republicans to come out against the nominations, which the president announced on Tuesday. Paul was the only Republican who voted last year against Pompeo's nomination to head the CIA.
He said Pompeo and Haspel both supported war in Iraq and want war in Iran, which he opposes, and he criticized both for supporting the use of waterboarding and other so-called enhanced interrogation techniques widely considered torture.
Haspel has faced strong criticism for overseeing a secret Central Intelligence Agency prison where detainees were tortured in the years following the Sept. 11 attacks.
"I find it just amazing that anyone would consider having this woman at the head of the CIA. My opposition to her is over her direct participation in interrogation and her gleeful enjoyment at the suffering of someone who was being tortured," Paul told a news conference.
Pompeo, a former Republican member of the House of Representatives, was confirmed as CIA director with the support of two-thirds of the Senate last year. Many legislators have said they are happy with his work at the agency, and expect he will be confirmed as the United States' top diplomat.
Another Republican senator, John McCain, who was tortured as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, also had questions about Haspel, but did not say he would oppose her. McCain has not been in Washington to vote this year as he undergoes cancer treatment at home in Arizona.
Haspel is respected for her work in the clandestine service and held in high regard at the CIA.
An intelligence officer who worked with Haspel denied she was anything like a "gleeful participant," saying: "That makes it sound like she was holding the bucket and laughing, when all she was was a bureaucrat following orders."
A CIA spokesman said the agency was aware of Paul's statement and had no immediate comment.
A White House spokesman said Haspel already had "pretty public bipartisan support," including from Leon Panetta, who led the CIA under former Democratic President Barack Obama. "We look forward to her confirmation," spokesman Raj Shah told reporters.
Republicans have a slim 51-49 Senate majority, so it would take little intra-party dissent to block a nomination - but only if all Democrats vote no.
Paul could make the process difficult, particularly for Pompeo. He is on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which will hold Pompeo's confirmation hearing and vote on whether to report his nomination favorably to the full Senate.
Paul's opposition could prevent that, if every Democrat opposed the nominee, although the Senate's Republican leaders could hold a vote anyway.
Committee Democrats said it was too early to say how they would vote.
Senate Republicans said they expected both confirmation hearings to be held soon. Pompeo's is expected in April.
Every Democrat on the Foreign Relations panel voted against Trump's first secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, in January 2017, but the panel advanced his nomination by an 11-10 vote because every Republican, including Paul, backed him.
7 Comments
Tommy Jones
Paul is an idiot wasting his time. There are enough idiot republicans to confirm these idiots to the positions. Paul should save his breath given the idiot-in-chief will probably fire these two idiots straight away.
Suxh high turnover is great for any institution as it ensures the institutional knowledge is diminished. Trump and his ignorant, asinine supporters want everything dumbed down so they can understand what's going on.
bass4funk
Ok, so the intolerant Democrats excoriated Trump for being hostile and so called having an abhorrent attitude towards women, now that he wants to appoint a woman, a woman that is highly respected by both previous admin. now all of a sudden, the woman is a Harpie because she oversaw Black sites? Count my vote. Yeah, let the confused Democrats try and come up with a lame excuse why an extremely qualified woman that knows the agency from front to back be denied because she allowed a few terrorist to be water boarded, grow up.
Strangerland
Heh, "grow up and accept illegal torture!"
Tommy Jones
Yeah, water boarding isn't torture. It's not like torture flies in the face of claimed US values. Grow up and set your values aside so someone can be tortured.
Dems don't simply slavishly follow black and white values because that's not how the world works. If the woman supported torture she should be called out for it. Trump has acted abhorrently towards women, just not women that fawn over him.
Here we go for another ride with astoundingly stupid comservatives.
bass4funk
Even if it WERE torture, for these kind of filth, who cares? Either way, the left for some reason call water being splashed on the face torture, others don’t, 40 min. later the suspect is sitting up talking and eating, no teeth pulled, no finger nails ripped out. I think listening to Pelosi and Waters is torture as well as most Democratic should we ban them all as well? Come on! ROFL
Strangerland
Your country. That's why you guys signed the Geneva convention.
Tommy Jones
It was torture. Torture is unacceptable, full stop. It's a hell of a lot more than water being splashed on faces. I'd be happy to give you the experience so you could have some idea of what your talking about for once. If I torture you long enough, you'll admit to whatever I want, but that doesn't make it so.
. . .
Ignorance is rife today.