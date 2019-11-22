Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Johnson's party raises 26 times more in donations than Labour

0 Comments
By Kate Holton and Andrew MacAskill
LONDON

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party raised 26 times more in political donations than the main opposition Labour Party in the first week of the official British election campaign.

The Conservatives raised 5.7 million pounds ($7.4 million) in six days from Nov 6 while Jeremy Corbyn's Labour raised just 218,500 pounds ahead of the Dec. 12 vote, the Electoral Commission said.

Of all the donations made to the political parties in the period, 87% went to the Conservatives.

Johnson’s ability to pull in such large donations underlines his popularity and boosts his party, which is already ahead in the polls. But it could also help Labour renew its charge that the Conservatives are home to billionaires, bankers and big business.

Labour even trailed two of the smaller parties in the fundraising stakes, although it tends to raise more money from smaller donations that fall below the Electoral Commission's 7,500-pound notification threshold.

"While the Conservative Party is in the pockets of vested interests and the super-rich, we are proud that the Labour Party is funded by hundreds of thousands of people donating what they can afford to build a fairer society," Labour Chairman Ian Lavery said in response to the figures.

The biggest Conservative backer was John Gore, a developer, producer and distributor of Broadway theatre, who gave 1 million pounds.

The next three largest were the travel company Trailfinders, Countrywide Developers and WA Capital, who each gave 500,000 pounds to the party.

The party also received 200,000 pounds from Lubov Chernukhin, the wife of a former Russian minister, the Electoral Commission said. Howard Shore of Shore Capital donated 250,000 pounds and hedge fund manager Andrew Law gave 200,000 pounds.

Labour's biggest donation came from the Unite union.

Separately the party's left-wing campaigning arm Momentum said it had raised over 450,000 pounds since the start of the campaign, made up of small donations.

Labour also boasts many more members than the Conservatives who can help campaign door-to-door in the run-up to the vote.

For the smaller parties, the pro-EU Liberal Democrats raised 275,000 pounds as a whole in the Nov 6-12 period. Nigel Farage's Brexit Party raised 250,000 pounds from a single donation from businessman Jeremy Hosking.

At the end of last year, the Conservatives posted their first deficit in eight years and were in a worse financial position than Labour, according to annual accounts published in August.

However the party raised more than Labour earlier this year as it became apparent that Britain was set to hold another election, while Johnson himself broke the record for the most money raised by a British politician in his bid to become prime minister earlier this year.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

6 Organic Beauty Stores You Need To Visit In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Travel

9 Great Snow Festivals to See in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Dare To Be Bold: 5 Ways To Rock Your Fashion In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Kumano Sanzan (Three Grand Shrines of Kumano)

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 47, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Shitenno-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Baby Names That Work in Japanese and English

GaijinPot Blog