Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Mexico's ex-defense chief helped ship tons of cocaine and heroin, charges say

0 Comments
By Drazen Jorgic and Diego Oré
MEXICO CITY

Mexico's former defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos used his power in office to protect the Beltran-Leyva cartel, directing military operations against rival gangs and even finding maritime transport to ship drugs, U.S. prosecutors said.

Cienfuegos, arrested at Los Angeles airport on Thursday, took bribes in return for protection that included warning cartel members about U.S. investigations, according to prosecutors in New York who have charged him with five counts of drug trafficking and money laundering.

The detention comes less than three weeks before the U.S. presidential election. President Donald Trump, seeking a second term, has made clamping down on drug cartels a priority, though without major progress since he took office in 2017.

The arrest of Cienfuegos - nicknamed El Padrino, or The Godfather, in an August 2019 indictment that was sealed until he was in U.S. custody - marked the first time a former Mexican defense minister has been indicted and detained.

His fall will have far reaching implications for Mexico's drug war, which has been led by the armed forces for more than a decade.

"In exchange for bribe payments, he permitted the H-2 Cartel, a cartel that routinely engaged in wholesale violence, including torture and murder - to operate with impunity in Mexico," U.S. prosecutors said on Friday in a court filing.

The H-2 Cartel is a name for the Beltran-Leyva gang under the leadership of Juan Francisco Patron. One of the Beltran-Leyva brothers was killed in 2009, another arrested in 2014. By the time of Cienfuegos' alleged crimes the gang had new leadership under Patron.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pledged to suspend anyone inside his government implicated in the charges.

"We won't cover up for anybody," he said, before voicing fulsome support for Cienfuegos' successor at the head of the army and his counterpart in the navy, noting he had personally vetted them and vouched for their honesty.

Lopez Obrador quickly incorporated the arrest into his narrative that predecessors had presided over a debilitating increase in corruption in Mexico, which for years has been convulsed by often horrific levels of drug gang violence.

"If we're not talking about a narco state, one can certainly talk about a narco government, and without doubt, about a government of mafiosi," Lopez Obrador said. "We're cleaning up, purifying public life."

U.S. prosecutors say there appear to have been very close ties between the minister and the H-2 gang, founded by cousins of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and at the time engaged in a bloody war with his Sinaloa cartel.

His protection helped the cartel ship tonnes of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana into the United States without significant interference from the Mexican military, prosecutors said in a memo accompanying the indictment in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

According to the court documents, which cite evidence intercepted from Blackberry Messenger communications, Cienfuegos made sure military operations did not target the cartel, focusing offensives on rival groups instead.

He is also accused of introducing the gang's senior leaders to other Mexican officials in exchange for bribes. Information he passed on about cooperating witnesses in a U.S. investigation led to the murder of a cartel member wrongly believed to be assisting U.S. law enforcement, the documents said.

Among the thousands of intercepted communications, according to U.S. prosecutors, were many direct messages between Cienfuegos and a senior leader of the H-2 Cartel, including ones in which the minister discussed his historical assistance to another drug trafficking organization.

Cienfuegos is due to appear in a Los Angeles federal court later on Friday before being transferred to New York, where prosecutors expect him to be arraigned in the coming weeks.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact a lawyer the U.S. Attorney's office in Brooklyn said was representing the defendant.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Why Blonde-Haired, Blue-Eyed Sailor Moon Is Neither White Nor Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Would You Live In A Jiko Bukken?

Savvy Tokyo

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥90,000 in Kyoto, October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Quiet Day Trips from Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Hot springs

Higashiyama Onsen　

GaijinPot Travel

Why Pantene Japan’s New #PrideHair Campaign Featuring Trans Models is Awesome

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Vote for your Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Cafe & Bar Donyoku

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 41, 2020

GaijinPot Blog