Accuser of Trump's court nominee sets conditions for testifying

A lawyer for the woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee, of sexual assault told a Senate panel on Thursday the professor will not testify on Monday as Republicans want but would be willing to appear sometime next week if certain terms are met.
Christine Blasey Ford, a psychology professor at Palo Alto University in California, has been given a Friday deadline by the Republican-led Judiciary Committee to decide whether to testify at a high-stakes hearing it has scheduled for Monday.
Her lawyer, Debra Katz, said in an email to committee staff Ford would be willing to testify under "terms that are fair and which ensure her safety" and asked to schedule a call later on Thursday to discuss the conditions.
If Ford agrees to appear, it would set the stage for a potentially explosive hearing just weeks before congressional elections that will decide the balance of power in Congress, against a backdrop of the #MeToo movement fighting sexual harassment and assault.
Kavanaugh, the conservative federal appeals court judge nominated by Trump in July for the lifetime job as a Supreme Court justice, also has been invited to testify on Monday. The Senate must confirm Supreme Court nominees.
Ford has said Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in 1982 when both were high school students in Maryland, an allegation Kavanaugh has called "completely false."
"As you are aware, she has been receiving death threats, which have been reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and she and her family have been forced out of their home. She wishes to testify, provided that we can agree on terms that are fair and which ensure her safety," Katz wrote to the committee.
"A hearing on Monday is not possible and the Committee's insistence that it occur then is arbitrary in any event," Katz added.
A senior White House official said Kavanaugh and his wife also have received threats.
Chuck Grassley, the committee's Republican chairman, on Wednesday sent a letter to Ford's lawyers giving her until 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) on Friday to submit prepared testimony if she intended to show up on Monday.
Ford's lawyers had said on Tuesday she would testify only if the FBI first investigated her allegation. The FBI has said it is not investigating, a decision backed by Republicans who have accused Democrats of trying to delay the confirmation process.
In the new email, Katz said Ford's "strong preference continues to be for the Senate Judiciary Committee to allow for a full investigation prior to her testimony."
The confirmation fight has unfolded ahead of Nov. 6 congressional elections in which Democrats are seeking to take control of Congress from Trump's fellow Republicans. Kavanaugh's confirmation would solidify conservative control of the Supreme Court and further Trump's goal of moving the high court and the broader federal judiciary to the right.
The Senate is narrowly controlled by Republicans, who have embraced the idea of a quick vote on Kavanaugh's nomination if Ford does not to testify.
U.S. Capitol Police said 56 protesters were arrested in Senate office buildings during demonstrations against Kavanaugh.
Groups of protesters, most of them women, clogged the lobby of Grassley's Senate office on Thursday and targeted other Republican lawmakers. Many wore buttons stating "I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford."
Ford came forward with the allegation in an interview published in the Washington Post last Sunday. She accused Kavanaugh of attacking her and trying to remove her clothing while he was drunk at a party when he was 17 years old and she was 15.
Democrats, already opposed to Kavanaugh even before Ford made her allegation, accused Republicans of trying to railroad the nomination through the Senate.
"They are totally intent on getting Judge Kavanaugh onto the Supreme Court, come hell or high water," said Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono, who touted a letter of support for Ford signed by more than 1,000 women who graduated from the Maryland school Ford attended in the 1980s.
Responding on Twitter to Democratic criticism, the Republican-led Judiciary Committee defended Grassley's approach and described how its staff members have contacted four people alleged to have been present at the house where the alleged incident occurred.
One of the four has yet to be publicly identified. Two others have said they have no recollection of any incident like the one Ford described.
Twelve of Ford's family members wrote an open letter, posted on Twitter by her niece, actress and singer Bridgit Mendler, calling Ford "highly ethical" and saying "her honesty is above reproach."
"We believe that Chrissy has acted bravely by voicing her experience from the past, and we know how difficult this is for her. Chrissy is not someone who chooses to be in the spotlight," the letter said.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
SuperLib
Just investigate, and if they find nothing then they can confirm.
Its not rocket science.
katsu78
They've already had to crowdfund security for Ford because the misogynists on team Republicans Actively Prohibit Evidence have already made death threats against her.
SuperLib
You can go on Twitter and get her home and work addresses. Trump fans made sure of that.
Strangerland
They're worried that they'll find out he actually was a groper. They'd rather just put him up leaving people wondering if he is a groper.
Chip Star
Conservatives keeping it classy.
bass4funk
Time is running out and If she doesn't show up by Monday as Susan Collins, Marco Rubio and even Jeff Flake said, the confirmation vote should go forward. Enough already!
Chip Star
That's not how justice works. Trump fans revel in corrupting our system of justice. They want oodles of investigations into their political enemies, but none for anyone on their team.
It is hilarious to witness certain posters attack certain senators at every turn and then cite those same senators when the senators say something that poster wants to hear.
Wolfpack
This is a disingenuous statement. If she did not choose to seek the spotlight she would have informed her local law enforcement authorities of her allegations. Obviously her goal is to stop Kavenaugh from becoming a Supreme Court justice. Such an effort would obviously garner a great deal of publicity.
First she demanded through her lawyer the right to tell her story. Then when given the opportunity she is playing coy. Kavanaugh wants to testify right away. Ford is simply attempting to string out the process claiming she is unprepared. Well she has had since July to prepare. She is being pressured and used by Senate Dems to play their political games.
The establishment Republicans in the Senate such as Collins, Flake, and Corker are urging her to seize her opportunity to “tell her story”. She wants certain delays and terms for her testimony but refuses to tell anyone what they are.
Hold the hearing on Monday and vote. If he loses then choose another candidate and get her confirmed before the end of the year.
Strangerland
I wonder if you purposefully posted this flawed logic, or disingenuously posted this flawed logic.
Chip Star
No matter what authorities she had contacted, she would have ended up in the spotlight because of who the sexual predator that attacked her is. I know logic is difficult for conservatives, but that one wasn't that arduous.
Wolfpack
Ford has the opportunity to present her evidence on Monday. By the way, Kavanaugh and his wife and children have received numerous death threats from the arch Leftist fringe. Don’t forget it was just a little over a year ago that a crazy Democrat attempted to kill a baseball field full of Republicans congressman.
Both sides should not play games to incite their political bases. As we have seen that can be dangerous. Ford should stop hiding behind her Democrat lawyers and present her evidence. Otherwise we can only conclude that she is being manipulated and used by far Left Democrats in the Senate.
By the way, when will Democrats insist that Senator Booker insist on an FBI investigation of his own self reported sexual assault of a woman when he was a young man?
Strangerland
When will Republicans realize that trying to discredit an investigation through the attempt at distraction through bringing up something they think should be investigated is flawed logic, as there will ALWAYS be something else that hasn't been investigated, and therefore their logic would dictate NOTHING would ever be able to be investigated since there is always something else that hasn't been investigated?
Let's stick with the current investigation mmmkay? We can discuss your other lacks of investigations in a story that is relevant to those.
bass4funk
And Democrats will try to usurp the political process any way they they can.
Kinda hard to do when the accuser doesn't show, also you guys make a weak argument as usual. Sen. Grassley offered this woman to come to Washington to testify either publicly or privately or even fly to her to any location of her choosing, so what more can they do? This woman has had every single offer and opportunity to come forward and what.....a No show.
Seems like the left are doing exactly just the same thing they are now accusing the left of. Come on, this is just comical now. You guys are too funny.
bass4funk
Yeah, and? She was the one that supposedly wanted this out and as if you can believe everything the authorities say especially with such a high profile case.
Allegedly, she is a No show......so her credibility is looking right now has more holes than Swiss cheese.
Logic???? In the US you are always innocent until proven guilty, If she wants to be credible and relevant come out of the closest and testify, back up your accusations or be quiet and let the process continue/
Chip Star
Insisting justice run its course isn't usurping the political process. What is usurping the political process is refusing to hold hearings on a president's SCOTUS nominee. What party was it that did that in 2016?
An argument based in reality - that conservatives want numerous investigations into their political enemies and none of themselves - is a strong argument. A week argument is one in which someone claims that a victim of a sexual assault needs to be present for an investigation of the assault to occur.
The left is doing something it is accusing itself of doing? Uhhh . . . ROFL?
CrazyJoe
Dr. Ford wants the FBI to investigate so that the Senate will have a more complete factual basis to evaluate her claims. It appears Brett Kavanaugh does not. The GOP clearly does not. Who looks like they have more to hide in this picture?
There are no longer questions of right or wrong in the Republican Party. It is simply "can we get away with it?"
Chip Star
Keep up. I was responding to a rightist that was claiming Ford wanted the spotlight.
You go from the upper echelons of the FBI are corrupt to claiming you can't trust the authorities with a high profile case. Nice consistency. By your logic, we can't trust senate republicans (the authorities) when they make assertions about Kavanaugh (high profile case).
This isn't how credibility is determined in the real world. By your "logic," Trump's credibility regarding collision and obstruction has more holes than Swiss cheese because Trump won't meet with Mueller.
Yes, you know, the thing that eludes conservatives like an albino unicorn. ROFL.
Yes, innocent until proven guilty. (Unless it's a liberal being accused by a conservative, then its guilty until proven innocent by numerous investigations, and then still guilty. Like Hillary and everyone investigated by the IG.) The way that works is that a victim (Ford) contacts the authorities (senators, LEO) and then an investigation is conducted to gather facts. There is no requirement for a victim to testify to congress before an investigation is conducted.
bass4funk
She's a No Show, of course it is delaying the process. Feinstein sat on this information for 45 days, they had more than enough time to ask Kavanaugh about these alleged charges during the hearings, they didn't do it, the Republicans gave this woman more than enough time, I have been accused of things in the past and every single time like a bullet I immediately addressed the accusations and even when I accused someone, I wasted No time in confronting the individual, if you are serious like Kavanaugh and want to testify asap to clear your name and address your accuser and your accuser in turn is a No Show or starts making a bunch of excuses, I'm sorry, the woman is losing whatever little credibility she had.
Different conundrum, you have in the Presidents situation tangible evidence that the left seem to be as we speak wanting to suppress it and not to mention all of this is time wise still relevant, now going back to Kavanaugh's situation if it were 36 years ago at a stupid party, who can remember in great detail anything?
Investigate what? Where? What are we looking for? What location?
Strangerland
Good on her! Well done.
The Republicans had more than enough time to ask Garland about anything they wanted to. They didn't do it, the Democrats gave the 'pubs more than enough time.
You guys dug this hole yourselves.