Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Biden hopes for post-Trump progress on COVID-19 stimulus

0 Comments
By Susan Cornwell and Jason Lange
WASHINGTON

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden expressed hope on Wednesday that Republicans in the U.S. Congress would be more inclined to move forward on COVID-19 relief legislation after President Donald Trump leaves office in January.

As U.S. coronavirus cases skyrocketed and deaths approached the quarter-million mark, Republicans and Democrats came under pressure to split their differences and cut a deal on behalf of American families and U.S. businesses reeling from the pandemic.

But the two sides showed few signs of budging, even after Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited Senate Republicans, who control the upper chamber, to the bargaining table.

Since the Nov. 3 election, Trump and his Republican campaign have focused heavily on voter recounts in key swing states and lawsuits aimed at overturning Democratic opponent Biden's victories in the Electoral College and popular vote. Biden is expected to take the oath of office, succeeding Trump, on Jan. 20, 2021.

"Hopefully, when he's gone, they will be more willing to do what they know should be done - has to be done - in order to save the communities they live in," Biden said of Republicans at an event with unionized emergency responders, nurses and other frontline workers.

Trump has not conceded to Biden and continues to insist falsely on Twitter that he won the election.

Meanwhile, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle came in for criticism from a titan of Wall Street, who urged Republicans and Democrats to split their differences and cut a deal.

"This is childish behavior on the part of our politicians," JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon told a New York Times conference.

"Just get it done," he added.

Democrats have proposed a $2.2 trillion spending package, while Senate Republicans have sought repeatedly to move a much narrower $500 billion bill, only to be blocked by Democrats, who say the legislation is inadequate.

"Our colleagues face a simple choice. They put the election behind them and work across the aisle to get something done, or they can remain in their partisan corner," Schumer said on the Senate floor.

The Democrat did not object to the notion that lawmakers may have to resort to making coronavirus relief part of a government funding bill that must pass Congress next month to keep government agencies operating.

Before the Nov. 3 election, Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tried but failed to agree on a relief package of around $2 trillion.

McConnell, who favors a $500 billion package, said Congress should aim for agreement on items where there is little disagreement. But he blamed Democrats for the lack of progress.

"Republicans stand ready to deliver this urgent aid. Let's fund all the programs where there's not even real disagreement. Just this once, where there's no disagreement. And let's do it now. We just need Democrats to finally get serious about this," McConnell said.

However, Senator Lindsey Graham, a prominent Republican and Trump ally, said he would favor a bigger package that includes assistance for small businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

"I think we need more than $500 billion," he told reporters."In South Carolina, our economy is hanging pretty tenuous because the virus has taken a toll."

Congress had already passed $3 trillion in coronavirus assistance early in the pandemic.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Acne Troubles? Not Anymore With These Japanese Products Wonders!

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How The Japanese Concept Of Ikigai Can Help You Transition To A Life Abroad

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

The Kombucha Is In Vogue, Here’s How To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #105: Japanese Company Creates Business-card Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

“Draw Your Happiness”: Get Into The Holiday Spirit With Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Charity Program

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 14-15

Savvy Tokyo