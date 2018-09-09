Newsletter Signup Register / Login
British anti-terrorism police help investigate Barnsley knife attack

0 Comments
BARNSLEY, England

British anti-terrorism officers were helping to investigate a knife attack in a northern English town on Saturday in which one man was injured, although police said they were keeping an open mind.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, they said, after what officers earlier called a "serious incident" in Barnsley which resulted in the man suffering minor injuries.

A kitchen knife had been recovered and was being forensically examined, South Yorkshire police said.

"At this stage we are keeping an open mind as to the motivation ... we are receiving support from detectives at Counter Terrorism Policing North East," the police said in a statement.

"The woman is currently being assessed from a mental health perspective," the police said.

An investigation had begun to establish whether it was an isolated incident and whether the suspect acted alone.

Sections of the town centre shopping area where the incident occurred were still cordoned off on Saturday as forensics officers clad in white suits gathered evidence.

Police have released no further details of the incident, but urged the public to remain vigilant and appealed for witnesses.

"We understand that this morning's incident will have been distressing and shocking for those in the town centre ..," said Assistant Chief Constable Tim Forbes.

"Rest assured we are working relentlessly to piece together what happened," he said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

