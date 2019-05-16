Congress has no right to 'do-over' of Russia probe: White House counsel

Congress has no right to conduct a"do-over" of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, the White House said in a letter blasting House Democrats'"sweeping" requests for documents as an effort to harass political opponents.
The May 15 letter from White House counsel Pat Cipollone to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler says the committee's main probe of President Donald Trump's presidency serves no legitimate legislative purpose.
It was drafted in response to a March 4 request for documents from Nadler, who is running a congressional investigation into allegations of obstruction of justice, public corruption and other abuses of power.
"The White House will not participate in the committee's'investigation' that brushes aside the conclusions of the Department of Justice after a two-year-long effort in favor of political theater pre-ordained to reach a preconceived and false result," said the 12-page letter from Cipollone.
Cipollone's letter was the latest instance of the Trump administration's efforts to impede some 20 congressional investigations into his turbulent presidency, his family and his personal business interests.
In an intensifying constitutional clash with political risks for both sides headed into the November 2020 elections, Nadler blasted back, rejecting the White House position as"preposterous."
Nadler, who heads the committee that would handle any impeachment proceedings against Trump, told CNN: "This is the White House claiming that the president is king ... No president, no person in the United States is above the law."
In his letter, Cipollone asked House Judiciary to narrow its"sweeping" request and provide a legislative purpose for it, adding that many documents would be entitled to be withheld under the legal doctrine of executive privilege.
The documents requested relate to everything from the contents of Trump's meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin to his communications with former White House counsel Donald McGahn, the firings of former White House national security advisor Michael Flynn and former FBI Director James Comey, and possible pardons for Trump associates who pleaded guilty to crimes stemming from the probe.
Democrats also want a full, unredacted Mueller report, six years of Trump's individual and business tax returns, and explanations for some of the administration's key policy decisions on healthcare and separating migrant families.
They have issued subpoenas and Nadler's committee has voted to recommend a contempt of Congress charge against Attorney General William Barr for refusing to give lawmakers the unredacted Mueller report and underlying evidence.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that he expects a House tax committee subpoena for Trump's tax returns to end in a court fight, suggesting he will not provide the documents by a Friday deadline.
A House Intelligence Committee deadline for its subpoena seeking the unredacted Mueller report and related material arrived on Wednesday and was expected to pass unmet, a congressional source said. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump has sued to block a congressional subpoena for financial records from his accounting firm, while the White House has directed McGahn not to cooperate with a Judiciary Committee subpoena for records.
Democrats are now considering contempt resolutions against other top administration officials and plan to vote on them, possibly all at once, and perhaps in June.
"We don't want to do it just individually," said No. 2 House Democrat Steny Hoyer. The administration "cannot be allowed to simply say to the Congress 'we're not going to answer your questions, we're not going to give you documentation,'" he added.
Twenty House Democrats, including Nadler, are expected to participate in a public reading of the 448-page redacted Mueller report, beginning at noon on Thursday until sometime early on Friday, according to the Washington Post.
The Mueller report described numerous links between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and various Russians. But it found insufficient evidence to establish that the campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy with Moscow. It also described numerous attempts by Trump to impede Mueller’s probe, but stopped short of declaring that the president committed a crime.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
25 Comments
PTownsend
In other words, it was NOT a hoax, no matter how it's spun by Trump's (and Putin's) global propaganda purveyors.
This a thousand times. The best way to ensure that the president - regardless party affiliation - doesn't become an autocrat, the best way to limit the powers of the corporations so they don't have total control, the best way to limit the power of the elite is to ensure the democratic principles of the republic, those defined in the US Constitution, are upheld.
The separation and balance of powers must be maintained to keep the US from becoming a totalitarian state.
Chip Star
Okay. Congress had the responsibility of oversight, which is why the Founding Fathers created it and give it responsibilities in the Constitution.
Strangerland
Yeah the report clearly showed collusion, just not to the degree of criminal conspiracy. Trump was smart at the start of the investigation to drum the world 'collusion' into the American consciousness, when collusion isn't a crime, and wasn't what was being investigated (criminal conspiracy and obstruction were the targets). That allowed him to clear exoneration, but he wasn't exonerated of collusion, rather that collusion was clearly proven. He was cleared of criminal conspiracy.
The Trumpets are willing to allow a leader who would collude with their enemy, as long as it allows their team to retain power. They have clearly sold out the American people for their party. Which is entirely un-American.
Chip Star
Additionally, pro open border and anti-Constitution.
Blacklabel
correct. Gave Mueller 22 months and unlimited money and resources. You don’t get to try again because you don’t like the results.
Blacklabel
Wow, even better!
CrazyJoe
Nobody is asking for a "do-over". We want the unredacted report, and to have Mueller testify to discuss his findings and interpretations.
Mueller explicitly stated that he would not indict and therefore would not accuse the president but neither could he exonerate him. That leaves Congress and their article one powers to investigate which is exactly what they're attempting to do. The White House is full of it and giving the house every reason to begin formal impeachment hearings.
Chip Star
Was this your mantra when you guys launched the tenth investigation into Hillary?
Serrano
Keep kicking that dead horse, Democrats.
Chip Star
We learned it by watching republicans.
Goodlucktoyou
The Russia thing and the britexit thing are wasting to much paper, electricity and internet speed.
Halwick
And the Presumption of Innocence, one of the sacred principles of the American judicial system, holds that "a person is innocent until proven guilty" also applies to the President (even if his name is Trump).
But the Trump-haters don't believe "Presumption of Innocence" rule applies to Trump. Instead, in their zealous efforts to prosecute Trump for any crime, has proclaimed Trump is guilty, guilty, guilty! absence of proof of guilt beyond doubt notwithstanding.
The Mueller report found insufficient evidence to establish that Trump engaged in a criminal conspiracy.
So, the Democrats, not politically satisfied with the report findings, has gone back to dig into the minutiae, to find anything, ANYTHING, that can be construed as GUILTY of questionable criminal action to use as a basis for impeachment.
Chip Star
Like all the obstruction that was evidenced in Mueller's report and Donny's lapdog Barr decided not to pursue?
Serrano
We learned it by watching republicans.
So, you admit you're kicking a dead horse! Tee hee!
Blacklabel
you know who isn’t kicking a dead horse?
The new prosecutor assigned to the IG investigation.
Notice Brennan, Clapper, Baker and Comey all finger pointing each other suddenly. Baker said he felt Comey was trying to blackmail the president. All hands abandon ship it’s gonna get rough!
Blacklabel
we had an IG who had no ability to prosecute anyone or take any action against anyone who wasnt an active employee. This was after everyone had been fired or resigned.
Not anymore. This prosecutor specializes in crooked law enforcement personnel.
Oh sorry, Comey appeared to be blackmailing Trump. If even partisan Trump haters thought that, then he definitely was.
Blacklabel
He founds lots of things wrong, but had no ability to take any action other than to point them out.
Remember, he said FBI agents got sports tickets from news reporters? etc etc
Nobody floundering here, just all your FBI and CIA buddies blaming each other for doing illegal things they previously claim werent even done. Its not even a matter of what was done or if it was illegal, its simply which one of them did it.
Blacklabel
I didnt say to brief Trump, it was Comey. I told him not to, I knew it would look like blackmail!
I didnt say to add the dossier to the Intelligence Brief, it was Brennan!
Great to see the rats deserting the ship and each other.
ArtistAtLarge
Congress has every right.
Blacklabel
Im not your Google search sorry. You can find numerous articles with comments from James Baker who appears to have flipped on everyone else and is preparing us for what we will find.
Didnt do anything "wrong" really just some mistakes, says Baker.
Brennan and Comey arguing over which one of them pushed the fake dossier. “Comey told [FBI] subordinates that … Brennan insisted the dossier be included” in the assessment, while a former CIA official “put the blame squarely on Comey.”
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/blame-game-pits-john-brennan-against-james-comey-over-support-for-steele-dossier
Blacklabel
Then its Brennan AND Clapper and the whole CIA against Comey and the FBI.
Get your popcorn
Blacklabel
He has. To the brand new prosecutor who was just assigned (but who has been working on this for over one year according to court transcripts).
Prior to this there wasnt a prosecutor for the IG to refer the charges to. Now there is, for both the last investigation last year and the new one that is finishing within a month :-)
Blacklabel
I gave you plenty of quotes. Nothing made up here. Nice try though.
So whats your story once people start getting indicted by this prosecutor?
We know McCabe and Comey lied, we know FBI agents accepted sporting event tickets, we know the contents of the Strzok/Page emails. We know about Clapper and Brennan, we know Baker leaked. Do you really think this prosecutor isnt going to indict anyone?
Strangerland
The trumpets are right obnoxious trying to claim that the Democrats shouldn’t have multiple investigations after their 48 Hillary investigations. Yeah right. Sorry, we got lots lined up, and that still won’t catch us up to your collosal failure. Especially since trump actually is a criminal.
Serrano
The trumpets are right obnoxious trying to claim that the Democrats shouldn’t have multiple investigations after their 48 Hillary investigations.
No serious investigations though, obviously, or she would have been indicted, sentenced and locked up by now.
trump actually is a criminal
Not according to Mueller. And Mueller is no fan of Trump's.