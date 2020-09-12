Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

UK refuses to give way in Brexit stalemate

0 Comments
LONDON/BRUSSELS

The European Union stepped up planning for a "no-deal" Brexit on Friday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government refused to revoke a plan to break the divorce treaty that Brussels says will sink four years of talks.

Britain said explicitly this week that it plans to break international law by breaching parts of the Withdrawal Agreement treaty that it signed in January, when it formally left the bloc.

Britain says the move is aimed at clarifying ambiguities, but it caused a new crisis in talks less than four months before a post-Brexit transition period ends in December.

European Parliament lawmakers said on Friday they will not approve any new EU-UK trade deal unless Britain fully implements its earlier divorce deal. The chamber must approve any such trade deal for it to be enacted.

If the UK authorities breach the divorce deal, or threaten to do so, then "the European Parliament will, under no circumstances, ratify any agreement between the EU and the UK," the parliament's Brexit group and the heads of the parliamentary political groups said in a statement.

Investment banks have increased their estimates of the chances of a messy end to Britain's exit from the EU. Sterling dipped to 5-1/2-month lows on Friday.

A deputy head of the bloc's executive, Maros Sefcovic, said on Friday that "it is now up to the UK government to re-establish trust". Sefcovic spoke after informing EU lawmakers of his unsuccessful talks the previous day in London where he demanded that Britain scrap by the end of this month the plan to breach the divorce treaty.

Britain has refused, saying its parliament is sovereign above international law.

"As the United Kingdom looks to what kind of future trade relationship it wants with the European Union, a prerequisite for that is honoring agreements that are already in place," said Pascal Donohoe, chairman of euro zone finance ministers.

As the atmosphere soured between London and Brussels, Japan and Britain said they had reached agreement in principle on a bilateral trade deal that meant 99% of the Britain's exports to Japan would be tariff-free.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday the bloc was increasing its planning for a no-deal Brexit at the end of this year after trade talks made little progress.

"The UK has not engaged in a reciprocal way on fundamental EU principles and interests," Barnier said. "Nobody should underestimate the practical, economic and social consequences of a 'no-deal' scenario."

Britain rejected Barnier's view.

"We don't recognize the suggestion that we've not engaged, we've been engaged in talks pretty consistently for many months now," a British source said.

"The problem is the EU seems to define engagement as accepting large elements of their position rather than being engaged in discussions."

The government said parliament would debate the contentious Internal Market Bill on Monday.

The bill will face opposition in both houses of parliament as many senior British politicians have expressed shock that London is explicitly planning to breach international law.

"I don't think this will get through the Lords, in its present form," said Norman Lamont, a Brexit supporting member of the House of Lords, the upper chamber.

"It is impossible to defend. They'll have to think again."

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Five Spots for a Warm Weather Vacation in Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Reading Emergency Alerts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: September 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Afro-Textured Hair In Japan: Decolonizing The Afro

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Kamayahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Rice Cooker

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Chuson-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Best Off the Beaten Path Side Trips from Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Families

What’s In A Name? Baby Naming As An International Family In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 36, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Out & About

On Cloud Nine: Living the High Life with Cé La Vi Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo