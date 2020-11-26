Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Germany extends anti-virus measures as deaths reach record

0 Comments
BERLIN

Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed with leaders of Germany's 16 federal states to extend and tighten measures against the coronavirus until at least Dec 20 and they are likely to extend them into January, she said on Wednesday.

"This is absolutely not the time to sound the all-clear," she told journalists, after the number of deaths from the virus reached a daily record.

However, rules will be eased over the Christmas holidays to let families and friends celebrate together.

Germany imposed a month-long "lockdown lite" on Nov 2 to rein in a second wave that is sweeping much of Europe. Bars and restaurants are closed, but schools and shops remain open.

From Dec 1, private gatherings will be limited to five people. Over Christmas, that number will rise to 10, not counting children, though Wednesday's decisions included an appeal to avoid social contact for a week ahead of family visits.

"This must not be a lonely Christmas for people in vulnerable groups," she said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 18,633 to 961,320, daily data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday, 5,015 less than the record increase reported on Friday.

However, the death toll jumped 410 to 14,771, up from 305 a week ago, and just 49 on Nov 2, when the partial lockdown came into effect.

"The exponential growth of infection numbers has been stopped, the steep curve has been turned into a flattened curve," Merkel said. "But we cannot be content with this partial success," she added.

Berlin's mayor said a quarter of the German capital's intensive care beds were currently filled with COVID patients, most of whom were on ventilators to help them breathe.

Financial support for businesses that have had to close under the partial lockdown will be extended into December.

Merkel and state leaders stuck with a commitment to keep schools open but said additional measures could be taken for older children in regions where infection numbers were high.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Teriyaki Chicken Rice Burger

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

4 Beauty Box Subscriptions In Japan—That Are Simply The Best

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #106: Farmer’s Creative Vending Machine Hack

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 28-29

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

After Thousands of Years in Family Homes, Traditional Japanese Flooring Goes Modern

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

The Truth Behind Maid Cafes—Is It That Quirky?

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Tofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥110,000 in Ueno/Asakusa—November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

The Kombucha Is In Vogue, Here’s How To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

In Season

Luxurious Food And Beauty Advent Calendars 2020

Savvy Tokyo