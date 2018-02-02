Girl, 12, arrested in shooting that wounds 5 at Los Angeles school

Five people were wounded, including a student shot in the head, when a gun went off in a Los Angeles middle school classroom on Thursday, and a 12-year-old girl was taken into custody, police said.
The girl, whose name was not released, was booked at a juvenile detention facility on a charge of negligent discharge of a firearm, said Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Im declined to say if investigators believed the girl deliberately opened fire at Sal Castro Middle School near the city's downtown district. Mayor Eric Garcetti told local KABC-TV at the scene that it was unclear if the shooting was accidental.
"We're unclear whether a gun went off or if it was an intentional shooting," Garcetti said. "Luckily there are no fatalities or serious injuries."
Two students were hit directly by gunfire and three other victims were hit by shrapnel, police said.
A 15-year-old boy was hit by gunfire in the left temple and was rushed to hospital, where he was alert and talking when he arrived, said Dr. Carl Chudnofsky, head of emergency medicine at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center.
He had no damage to "vital structures," doctors said at a news conference, adding they were cautiously optimistic he would survive.
A 15-year-old girl was hit in the wrist and was in stable condition, Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman Wendy Reyes said.
The three people with slight injuries from shrapnel ranged in age from 11 to 30 years old, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said.
Authorities said they were trying to determine how the gun was brought on campus. The incident triggered a lockdown of the campus and a neighboring high school. Parents swarmed the area seeking to be re-united with their children.
"As a parent, this is everyone's worst-case nightmare," Los Angeles Police Department deputy chief Robert Arcos said at a news conference.
The shooting, which took place in an elective class with children of different ages, was the latest outbreak of gun violence at a U.S. school.
Between 2000 and 2013, nearly 17 percent of so-called 160 active shooter incidents in the United States were in elementary, middle or high schools, according to a Federal Bureau of Investigation report. An active shooters is defined as a person trying shoot to death people in a confined area. Department spokesman Tony Im said in a telephone call.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
mukashiyokatta
How many US school shootings so far in 2018? How is that NOT in the story? OK, how many US school shootings in 2017? Why the suppression?
bones
School shootings and mass shootings seem to be becoming the norm in the US.
Nan Ferra
Am guessing Bob Geldoff will make a song called, "I don't like Thursdays"....
SaikoPhysco
High cost of Healthcare, High gun ownership rate with little respect for the weapons, Dirty Filthy Politicians, High car insurance, a Military Budget that equals that of the Rest of the World put together.... the worlds largest National Debt... but somehow the USA still manages to be one of the best countries in the world to make a fortune if that is what you're into.
Aly Rustom
Funny how the US spends billions of dollars to prevent terrorism on transportation, but can't seem to curb gun control. These days, all a terrorist really needs is an automatic or semi automatic and they can inflict ALOT of terror and death.
Bintaro
@Aly Rustom
https://edition.cnn.com/2013/04/11/politics/al-qaeda-video/index.html
And that's nothing new !
Laguna
Read about it in the LA Times this morning and surprised it made its way to JT considering no one was killed. Just another day in gun-happy America.
Kiwi in Okinawa
I know it's still undeterminded if accidental or planned shooting, but I can already see the pro-gun lobby pushing for more guns in schools to stop other shooters if it was a planned shooting.
smithinjapan
"Authorities said they were trying to determine how the gun was brought on campus. "
Easy -- Americans are stupid. Or at least those that support the lack of gun control are. How many school shootings so far this year? Isn't that about 15 now?
Kiwi in Okinawa
Smithinjapan..
That made me ponder, thankfully it's "only" 6.. But wow what a scary list when doing some quick search.. Look how horrifyingly long this list is..
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_school_shootings_in_the_United_States#2010s
Goodlucktoyou
lockdown. is this a an english word?
Aly Rustom
Bintaro- Doesn't surprise me at all. Thanks for the link
FizzBit
I say it to my wife in jest now and then when she goes through the house locking all the doors and windows before bed.
More popularly used in prison situations when the whole building is locked down, no one can come or go until the "all clear" is given.
mmwkdw
How can it be anything other than intentional ? I mean, what was a 12 year old doing with a Gun in School at the first place ? And the excuse of, well "I forgot I left it in my bag" sort of begs the question well... how did it go off ?
nandakandamanda
According to other news sources I was reading, she dropped her backpack and it went off...
Myhumbletake
Just a normal day in AmeriKKKa.
CrazyJoe
This is, what, the 17th school shooting so far this year? But, boy it is so important to have guns available to everyone.
It's a gun culture issue.
Toasted Heretic
14th this year, apparently
https://www.abc15.com/news/data/school-shootings-in-u-s-when-where-each-shooting-has-occurred-in-2018
theFu
What is a 12 yr old doing with a gun, in school? The parents need to be held accountable for not properly securing this firearm. Gun safe and trigger locks folks.
How many shots were fired? The story reads like the JFK assassination "single bullet theory" - 5 people injured from an accidental firing?