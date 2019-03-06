Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Irish police join probe into parcel bombs at London transport hubs

0 Comments
By David Milliken
LONDON

Ireland's police service said on Tuesday it was helping British colleagues investigate who mailed three small bombs to two of London's airports and a major rail station on Tuesday.

No one was injured by the devices, one of which caused a small fire in an office building at Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest air hub.

The packages were posted from the Republic of Ireland, according to a senior European government source, and Ireland's police service confirmed it was helping British police to investigate.

"The Met Police Counter Terrorism Command is treating the incidents as a linked series and is keeping an open mind regarding motives," London's police force said, declining to comment immediately on a possible Irish link.

Conflict over the British-ruled province of Northern Ireland claimed thousands of lives from the late 1960s until the Good Friday peace agreement in 1998, mostly in Northern Ireland but also in mainland Britain and the Republic of Ireland.

Small groups opposed to the Good Friday Agreement have remained active since.

The United Kingdom is on its second-highest level of terrorism alert, with security services seeing an attack by international terrorists as "highly likely".

In 2017, five attacks in London and Manchester killed a total of 36 people.

However, the risk of Northern Ireland-related terrorism in mainland Britain was graded as "moderate", meaning an attack was viewed as possible but not likely.

London police received the first report of a suspicious device, at Heathrow, at 9:55 a.m. after staff opened a package which caught fire.

Later, a similar package was identified in the post room of London's busiest rail station, Waterloo, and a third was found in an office at London City airport in east London.

Flights were unaffected, though a light rail line linking London City with central London was temporarily suspended.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Making the Decision to Sell Your Property in Japan and How to Maximize the Asking Price

Mar 12th (Tue), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

The Mummy at Churen-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Movies Based on Japanese Anime and Video Games Coming in 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

What's Happening

This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For March 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Live

Two Years On, ‘Premium Friday’ is Still a Laughing Stock

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Lifestyle

Hinamatsuri: Japan’s Girls’ Day Celebration

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Urahara: The Best Of Harajuku’s Hidden Backstreets

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri