Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Military aide who testified against Trump in impeachment removed from White House

0 Comments
By Jeff Mason and Karen Freifeld
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK

The Trump administration on Friday removed Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, the White House's top expert on Ukraine, from his position after he testified against President Donald Trump during the impeachment process, Vindman's lawyer said.

Vindman was escorted out of the White House where he had worked on the National Security Council, lawyer David Pressman said in a statement.

"There is no question in the mind of any American why this man's job is over, why this country now has one less soldier serving it at the White House. LTC Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth," Pressman said.

Vindman testified to the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry in November that Trump made an improper demand of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a July phone call that became the centerpiece of the probe of the Republican president.

Vindman told a Democratic-run committee "I couldn't believe what I was hearing" in the phone call. Trump asked Zelenskiy to launch investigations into both Democratic rival Joe Biden and a widely debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, was behind meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Trump emerged victorious from his trial this week with a vote in the Senate, controlled by fellow Republicans who rejected abuse of power and obstruction of justice charges.

Asked earlier on Friday about media reports that he might remove Vindman, Trump told reporters: "I'm not happy with him. You think I'm supposed to be happy with him?...They're going to be making that decision."

A source familiar with the situation told Reuters that Vindman would be reassigned to the Defense Department.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Hiking

Lake Saiko

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

7 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Exclusive Dinner Plans

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Namahage Festival

GaijinPot Travel

The Harsh Reality of Getting a Divorce as a Mom in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Graduating from Marriage, the Japanese Phenomenon of Sotsukon

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Four Japan Road Laws You Probably Didn’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 5, 2020

GaijinPot Blog