Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Multiple rockets hit Iraq's Taji base for second time in a week

0 Comments
BAGHDAD

Several Iraqi air defense servicemen were critically wounded on Saturday as multiple rockets hit a military base which houses U.S.-led coalition troops, in the second such strike in a week, the Iraqi military said.

The U.S.-led coalition said three of its troops and two Iraqi soldiers were wounded in the attack.

Iraq's Joint Operations Command said 33 Katyusha rockets were launched near a section of the Taji base which houses coalition troops. It said the military found seven rocket launchers and 24 unused rockets in the nearby Abu Izam area.

The military said it would arrest those responsible.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack which, unlike recent similar attacks, took place in daylight hours.

An Iraqi colonel inside the base had earlier told Reuters he heard rockets hit the site and sirens blaring.

A similar rocket attack on Wednesday on Taji, 20 km (12 miles) north of Baghdad, killed two U.S. troops and a British soldier, prompting Washington to launch retaliatory air strikes on Thursday which killed six Iraqis.

The United States blamed the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah Iraqi militia for Wednesday's attack and said its air strikes targeted the group. But the official Iraqi casualty figures showed three Iraqi soldiers, two policemen, one civilian and no militiamen were killed.

The Iraqi military said on Saturday that neither the United States nor other foreign forces should use the latest attack as a pretext to take military action without Iraq's approval, and should instead hasten to implement a parliamentary resolution expelling them.

Iraq condemned the U.S. air strikes on Friday, saying they were a violation of its sovereignty and targeted aggression against its regular armed forces.

Longstanding antagonism between the United States and Iran has mostly played out on Iraqi soil in recent months.

Iranian-backed paramilitary groups have regularly rocketed and shelled bases in Iraq which host U.S. forces and the area around the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

The United States has in turn conducted several strikes inside Iraq, killing top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Kataib Hezbollah founder Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in January.

Many Iraqis say it is they who suffer most from U.S.-Iranian tensions and some, including caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, have called for U.S. troops to withdraw. Parliament voted to expel foreign troops in January.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 10, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #72: How Japanese Hear Rage Against The Machine Lyrics

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Coronavirus Outbreak: Japan Top 5 Useless (But Funny) Alternative Mask Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

What are ALTs’ Rights During the Coronavirus School Closures in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Happy (Or Not) White Day!

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

What does LIVING mean to you? #5

Savvy Tokyo