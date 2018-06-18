Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Pro-business candidate wins Colombian presidential election

0 Comments
BOGOTA

Right-wing candidate Ivan Duque won Colombia's presidential election on Sunday, beating leftist Gustavo Petro in a victory that reassured investors but raised the prospect of changes to a landmark peace accord with Marxist rebels.

With 98.2 percent of polling stations counted, Duque won the ballot with 53.9 percent of votes while Petro, who had pledged to shake up Colombia's economic model, had 41.8 percent.

Duque, 41, the business friendly protégé of hardline former President Alvaro Uribe, wants to change a peace deal he deems too lenient on Marxist FARC rebels while keeping Colombia's economic policies intact.

Former guerrilla Petro, whose positions prompted comparisons to Venezuela's former socialist President Hugo Chavez, pledged to take on political elites, redistribute land to the poor and gradually eliminate the need for oil and coal in Latin America's fourth-largest economy.

"We need a strong hand in the peace process now," said Lucero Cevallos, 42, an auxiliary nurse, at a Duque celebration in Bogota.

From the sweltering Caribbean coast to the frigid heights of the Andes, voting was largely uneventful at the 11,230 polling stations across the nation. Marking of ballots was monitored by international election observers to guard against any fraud.

Petro, 58, had called on supporters to take to the streets if he felt there was widespread manipulation of the tally.

"Petro won more votes than I had expected, and that's scary because it says that a great part of the country wants socialism," said another Duque supporter, 77-year-old retired politician Roque Diaz.

It was the first elections since a 2016 peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), which ended their part in a five-decade conflict that has killed more than 220,000 people and displaced millions.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Food & Drink

Pana Chocolate: The Ultimate Guilt-Free Treat Lands In Japan (At Last)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Lifestyle

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 16-17

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

6 Spots to Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Shibuya Scramble Crossing

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

4 LGBT Bars in Sapporo

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Practical & Heartwarming Father’s Day Gifts From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Ekimae Koto Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon