Trump claims victory after forcing NATO crisis talks

U.S. President Donald Trump hailed a personal victory at a NATO summit on Thursday, saying allies had sharply increased defense spending commitments after he provoked a crisis session with a tirade at European leaders.
"I told people that I would be very unhappy if they didn't up their commitments," an ebullient president told reporters after the second day of the Brussels meeting, when NATO leaders huddled with Trump to try to defuse a crisis.
"I let them know that I was extremely unhappy," he said, but added that the talks had ended on the best of terms: "It all came together at the end. It was a little tough for a little while."
Officials at the meeting said Trump had shocked many present and broke with diplomatic protocol by addressing German Chancellor Merkel by her first name, telling her: "Angela, you need to do something about this". Most officials and the invited leaders of non-NATO Afghanistan and Georgia were ushered out.
Others in the room, including the Lithuanian president whose country is among the most nervous of Russian ambitions, denied a suggestion that Trump had threatened to quit the alliance.
When asked about that, Trump said he believed he could do that without congressional approval but it was "not necessary".
Instead, he said, the other 28 allies had agreed to increase their defense spending more quickly to meet a NATO target of two percent of their national income within a few years. The current commitment is to reach two percent by 2024 but with get-out terms that would allow some to stretch it out to 2030.
Trump stressed that NATO's budget had been unfair to the United States but now he was sure it would be fair. Allies would be increasing spending by $33 billion or more, he added.
He also said he thought spending of 4 percent on defense -- similar to the U.S. level -- would be the right level.
"We have a very powerful, very strong NATO, much stronger than it was two days ago," he said. Citing the alliance's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, he said: "Secretary Stoltenberg gives us total credit, meaning me, I guess, in this case, total credit. Because I said it was unfair."
"The numbers have gone up like a rocket ship ... and they're going to be going up further," he said. "Everybody in that room got along and they agreed to pay more and they agreed to pay it more quickly."
Merkel said: "We had a very intense summit."
Trump had opened the first day of talks in Brussels on Wednesday with a public diatribe against Germany, the second biggest state in the Western defense alliance, criticising its reliance on Russian gas imports and failure to spend more on defense.
The mood had appeared to have calmed as the summit went into its second day, focusing on operations beyond Europe. But, several sources said, Trump instead reopened in strong terms his demand that other countries spend more immediately.
"The language was much tougher today," one source told Reuters. "His harshest words were directed at Germany, including by calling her Angela --'You, Angela.'"
As well as Merkel, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Charles Michel, the prime minister of Belgium, were singled out by Trump for undershooting on their spending targets when U.S. taxpayers, funding a defense budget worth about 3.6 percent of their national income, foot much of NATO's bills.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
bass4funk
Hold the line!
Netgrump
The T clowns having such a hard one today that they might faint with all the blood leaving the brains.
Live on CNN: Trump visiting the 'embattled PM' Theresa May in London. ' They love me here'.
Peter14
Based on Trump the Chump's threats to his close allies he will no doubt invite Putin to Washington for a state visit in the near future.
Reverse diplomacy is now a thing.
nishikat
No! Trump is lying, and is being laughed at by the Europeans just like Mexico is laughing at Trump for sticking the US taxpayers for the 100B$ wall. Proof:
(news source)
Trump is weak. NATO has not moved an inch, just like Mexico hasn't moved an inch to pay for the wall. Trump is scamming his followers. They believe everything he says like this thing with NATO and Mexico paying for the wall.
zichi
The claims are made by Trump but the other NATO leaders have not spoken about it. Trump claimed he got agreement that the NATO countries would increase their combined military budget by $33 billion on a combined budget of about $250 billion. He also claimed GDP military budget will be increased to 4% which would be greater than the 3.75% spent by America. That will not happen and even the French president Macron has already stated that.
Trump wrongfully stated America pays the most of the NATO budget. The domestic American defense budget of $700 billion is set by congress. America spends very little to maintain its bases in Europe. America pays 22% of the $2 billion NATO budget.
There are many external NATO operations in countries like Afghanistan which America pays 57% of the costs, but it was America who started the war there.
starpunk
He is such a narcisstic pompous joke! I really can't see how ANYONE can take Spanky Boy Don seriously in anything at this point. Just a month ago at the last G7 summit how everyone looked down at him and he chucked out the Starbursts like the little moronic brat that he is. He's a Nero, a Caligula, a quisling, a Hitler and other rotten folks rolled into one and he is PATHETHIC. As an American citizen and US military veteran, let me make it fully loud and clear - Donald Douchebag Trump the Traitor IS NOT the U.S.A. and he DOES NOT represent it in any way or manner whatsoever. NOT AT ALL!!!!!!!!!!!!
nishikat
It's like the Branch Davidians taking David Koresh seriously. Lots of people just get caught up in cults like the Trump cult. But when they finally realize Trump is failing with his NATO push they will blame it on President Hillary and her deep state of Liberals. It's the same behavior as Scientology.
zichi
Trump's NATO claims are about has realistic as the idea of Mexico paying for the wall.
Serrano
"Trump had shocked many present and broke with diplomatic protocol"
About time!
Oh my...
The US taxpayer is no longer Europe's ATM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FC1SLhKi0qk
nishikat
How have they been Europe's ATM, exactly?
And like last time he is being laughed at because he has failed. Like the wall, no Hillary arrest, and no Muslim ban. Health insurance is going up under Trump too. And look at the American record deficit. All of Trump's failures (except for me 401Ks - those are doing well). I'm richer. Go trump (but no wall or NATO push...also, no Hillary arrest)
bass4funk
Then you must hate the Democrats.
He looked down on everyone else, that’s the real funny part.
He had orgies and gassed people?
Speak for yourself. But thank you for your service nonetheless.
zichi
Trump has spread many fake news over NATO which is swallowed by his supporters and regurgitated.
nishikat
The only thing he did was entertain his followers. Other countries didn't move an inch, just like Mexico paying for the wall. Fine, he can look down. But what did he really accomplish? Nothing. Just like the wall or Muslim ban. Or Hillary arrest. But my 401K is cooking. How is yours? But if it stops cooking then it's President "Crooked" Hillary's fault.
Serrano
nishikat: "no Muslim ban."
It's not a Muslim ban, it's a ban on high-risk countries ( yeah, they're Muslim-majority countries, can you believe it? ) Get it straight.
Kellyanne Conway reacts to Trump’s surprise NATO presser
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=097zakAXapg
nishikat
Yes, it is. Proof:
Quote: “Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on.”
(DJT Quote and one of his many failures)
Trump failed at his Muslim ban. Because Trump's wimpy laughable version of the Muslim ban (yes, lots and lots of Muslim training camps down south in Argentina..snicker...snicker) would not have prevented any of the attacks that have happened, including 9/11. Trump's Muslim ban failed.
nishikat
I meant Venezuela. Sorry, but Trump hates all those countries down there anyway. He sees anything not the US as a bunch of parasites that are Europe's ATM
bass4funk
I think it’s more of the opposite actually.
nishikat
What did Trump accomplish, exactly? Other than acting like the orange clown that he is with a dead ferret on his head? How much more is the EU going to spend on their share in NATO costs. Please give a real number. No real number = failure like Trumps wall or his Muslim ban.
zichi
bass4funk
Then prove it to me. I've asked you several times about NATO spending and what America actually pays but so far you have never responded, so knock yourself out.
ROFL
Serrano
"Yes, it is. Proof:"
No, it isn't. Proof: Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country, is, get this, nishikat, not banned! Oh my!
Rep. Zeldin on NATO: Trump's making reasonable demands on behalf of US
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y9NotYDqtE8
nishikat
Yes, it is. Trump's Muslim ban FAILED! How many of those countries in the current (and laughable) Muslim ban would have stopped 9/11. A big fat zero. And why does Trump think there are Muslim terrorists in Venezuela.?One more time: Trump's promise of a Muslim ban proof:
Quote: “Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on.”
(DJT Quote and one of his many failures)
Trump's Muslim ban has almost as many holes as his 2,000 mile x 50ft. solid concrete wall (that Mexico WON'T pay for). Trump failed at the Mexico wall too. He is also failing at healthcare since costs are going up- he promised something better than ObamaCare and he lied.
dmc27
For many Republicans, the idea of having an African American in the White House for the last 8 years years was so detestable, the idea of having to contribute to others' healthcare (like is done here in Japan and in most other developed countries) was so agonizing, the idea of women and minorities having equal rights (not found in Japan) was so unthinkable, that they were willing to let any con man become President, no matter what the cost. Well, Trump was elected, and even worse than anyone could have imagined, he has gone way below the moral low ground, and keeps defining new lows.
Some notable conservatives have spoken out. Much respect for that.
Some conservatives have remained silent. Sad.
Some conservatives have defended Trump because, even though they know he's a con man, they want a conservative in the White House at all cost. Truly sad.
And then there are those that defend Trump because they actually believe in his message of hate. It resonates with them because deep inside they truly feel the same anger towards immigrants, women, the LGBT community, and other minorities. That is the most frightening part of it all.