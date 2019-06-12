Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Trump defends tariff strategy; China says it is 'not afraid' of trade war

1 Comment
WASHINGTON/BEIJING

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended the use of tariffs as part of his trade strategy while China vowed a tough response if the United States insists on escalating trade tensions amid ongoing negotiations.

The United States kicked off a tariff battle with China in 2018, seeking sweeping structural changes from Beijing. But tensions between Washington and Beijing rose sharply in May after the Trump administration accused China of reneging on promises to make structural economic changes during months of trade talks.

"Tariffs are a great negotiating tool," Trump tweeted, one day after saying he was ready to impose another round of punitive tariffs on China.

On Monday, the Republican president said he would raise tariffs on Chinese imports further if he cannot make progress in trade talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit later this month.

Trump has repeatedly said he is getting ready to meet Xi at the summit in Osaka, Japan, at the end of June, but China has not confirmed it.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang again would not be drawn into confirming a Xi-Trump meeting at G20, saying information would be released once it was available to the foreign ministry.

"China does not want to fight a trade war, but we are not afraid of fighting a trade war," he said, adding China's door was open to talks based on equality.

"If the United States only wants to escalate trade frictions, we will resolutely respond and fight to the end."

Last week, Trump said he would decide after G20, the meeting of the leaders of the world's largest economies, whether to carry out a threat to impose tariffs on an additional $300 billion in Chinese goods.

Trump is buoyed by his self-declared victory following a days-long battle with Mexico after he threatened to impose tariffs unless Mexican authorities did more to stem the migrant flow across the U.S.-Mexico border.

The dual fights have pitted the Trump administration against its top two trading partners.

Washington is pressing Beijing to address concerns over forced technology transfers and theft of U.S. trade secrets. It also wants curbs on subsidies for Chinese state-owned enterprises and better access for U.S. firms to Chinese markets.

On May 10, Trump raised tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25% and took steps to levy duties on the additional$300 billion in Chinese imports. Beijing retaliated with tariff hikes on a revised list of $60 billion in U.S. goods.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Tuesday downplayed the likelihood of resolving the dispute at the G20 summit, saying it would not be "a place where anyone makes a definitive deal."

"At the G20, at most it will be ... some sort of agreement on a path forward, but certainly it's not going to be a definite agreement," Ross told CNBC.

The White House's top economic adviser Larry Kudlow echoed that sentiment in an interview with CNBC, saying he was hopeful the two presidents would meet at the G20 summit and be able to salvage the discussions.

The two sides were "about 90 percent home" on a "great deal" when the talks fell apart a month ago, Kudlow said.

"We'd like to go back to where we were a month ago, where we have a very good basis," Kudlow said.

Terry Branstad, the U.S. ambassador to China, was scheduled to meet with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Washington on Tuesday amid the ongoing negotiations.

The U.S. government has also angered China by putting Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker, on a blacklist that effectively bans U.S. companies from doing business with the Chinese firm.

Investors worry China will retaliate by putting U.S. companies on a blacklist or banning exports to the United States of rare earth metals, which are used in products such as memory chips, rechargeable batteries and cellphones.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

It'd be hilarious if China started dumping its US government bonds just before the election next year. Watch Donny go into meltdown as the economy slides into chaos because of his imbecility.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Oh and that wouldn’t be foreign Interference into a US election?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Oh and that wouldn’t be foreign Interference into a US election?

No, it would be a soveirgn country selling its assets. Reaching into the US and sowing discord by posing as Americans is interference. You know, what you deny Russia did to help Donny get elected.

Hpw can you know how to use a computer, but not the answer to your question?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Cause you know, Biden and his kid have proven financial dealings with China.

Are you still sticking to the delusion that Donny and his daughter don't have proven financial dealings with China?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Talking about Biden because you are proposing the he get assistance from China to win the election.

Isn’t that exactly what “Russian collusion” was supposed to be that was so wrong?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Schweizer's op-ed also details Hunter Biden's alleged dealings with China, noting how the former second son accompanied his father on an official trip to Beijing in 2013 only to then have his company ink a $1 billion private equity deal with the Chinese government two weeks later.

"Hunter Biden at the time had no background in China and had little background in private equity

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Words To Describe Food Textures

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Culture

Nintendo Releases Free VR Update To Popular Games Including Smash Bros.

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 15-16

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Lifestyle

10 Unique Father’s Day Gifts From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Anime & Manga

Secret Retro Base

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Gonpachi Offers Up its Unique Sushi Beer Garden Just in Time for Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri