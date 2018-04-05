Trump to deploy National Guard troops to U.S.-Mexico border

U.S. President Donald Trump will direct his administration to work with U.S. state governors to deploy the National Guard on the U.S.-Mexico border, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said on Wednesday, escalating tensions along America's southern frontier.

National Guard forces would not be involved in law enforcement, but would support U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel by stopping illegal immigrants, Nielsen said at a White House briefing with reporters.

In keeping with a theme he often invoked as a candidate in 2016 and has continually returned to since taking office, Republican Trump has sharpened his anti-immigrant rhetoric, warning that illegal immigrants threaten U.S. safety and jobs.

His plan to deploy troops comes after his failure so far to persuade either the Mexican government or the U.S. Congress to fully fund a wall he wants to build along the border.

At the same time, the Republican-controlled Congress has failed to meaningfully overhaul U.S. immigration law, despite demands from Trump for a deal. With campaigning by lawmakers for November's midterm congressional elections getting underway, little legislative action was expected in months ahead.

"The president has directed that the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security work together with our governors to deploy the National Guard to our southwest border to assist the Border Patrol," Nielsen said. "The president will be signing a proclamation to that effect today."

The National Guard is a reserve wing of the U.S. armed forces that is partially under the authority of governors.

Trump's plans were hailed by Republican Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, who said in a tweet, "Arizona welcomes the deployment of National Guard to the border."

The California National Guard will promptly review Trump's request "to determine how best we can assist our federal partners," said a spokesman for the state's unit in a statement. He added he was speaking for Governor Jerry Brown, a Democrat.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, said in a statement, "Today's action by the Trump administration reinforces Texas' longstanding commitment to secure our southern border and uphold the Rule of Law, and I welcome the support."

At a briefing after Nielsen spoke, a senior administration official said, "We expect personnel to be on the border quickly but at this time we don't have a date, but that will be coming soon."

Many National Guard personnel are federally funded and can be put under the direction of Washington when they are carrying out federal missions. There are thousands of U.S. National Guard now serving on federal missions, including in Afghanistan.

Nielsen did not give details on the number of the troops to be deployed to the border or the cost of the operation.

She said the administration had drafted legislation and would be asking Congress to provide the legal authority and resources to address "this crisis at our borders." She said the Guard could conduct aerial surveillance along the border.

Nielsen said that despite steps taken by the administration, drug smuggling, illegal immigration and dangerous gang activity across the border were at unacceptable levels.

"Until we can have a wall and proper security we're going to be guarding our border with the military," Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday, lamenting what he called"horrible" U.S. laws that left the border poorly protected.

On Wednesday, he said in a tweet: "Our Border Laws are very weak while those of Mexico & Canada are very strong. Congress must change these Obama era, and other, laws NOW!"

While the Trump administration speaks of an immigration"crisis" on the border, U.S. Border Patrol statistics show the fewest apprehensions of illegal immigrants on the border in 46 years. In the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2017, there were 303,916 such arrests, the lowest level since fiscal 1971.

Under Republican President George W. Bush, the National Guard between 2006 and 2008 provided border-related intelligence analysis, but had no direct law enforcement role.

In 2010, President Barack Obama sent National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexican border to provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support to U.S. Border Patrol agents.

