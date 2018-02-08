U.S. congressional leaders forge budget deal that adds to deficit

U.S. congressional leaders, in a rare display of bipartisanship, on Wednesday reached a two-year budget deal to raise government spending by almost $300 billion, attempting to curb Washington's fiscal policy squabbling but also widening the federal deficit.
The agreement, announced by the Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives, would lift caps on defense funding and some domestic spending. It also would postpone a reckoning with the federal debt limit.
Along with President Donald Trump's tax cuts that were approved by Congress in December, the new round of spending would further add to the bulging deficit and may face resistance in the House from Democrats as well as Republican fiscal hawks.
"This bill is the product of extensive negotiations among congressional leaders and the White House," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, said on the Senate floor.
The plan will need to be passed in the House and the Senate, both controlled by Trump's fellow Republicans, before it can be sent to the White House for the president to sign into law.
House Democrats have warned they will not back the deal unless Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan promises to advance separate legislation on immigration policy.
Chuck Schumer, leader of the Senate Democrats, touted the deal, saying, "It should break the long cycle of spending crises that have snarled this Congress and hampered our middle class."
The defense spending increase in it should allow Trump to make good on his campaign promise for a military build-up.
The White House said the deal includes an extension, until March 2019, of the government's debt ceiling. The Treasury Department has been warning that without an extension in borrowing authority from Congress, the government would run out of borrowing options in the first half of next month, risking an unprecedented debt default.
The agreement also funds disaster relief, infrastructure and programs addressing opioid abuse, the Senate leaders said.
White House legislative affairs director Marc Short said the deal would increase spending by "just shy" of $300 billion.
A senior congressional aide said this amount of additional spending would not be offset by any spending cuts or new tax revenue, meaning an increase in the federal deficit.
"This really is the moment where it has become clear that despite record levels of debt and approaching trillion dollar deficits, Congress has stopped caring about what they're doing to the fiscal health of the country," said Maya MacGuineas, head of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a group that advocates for long-term fixes to Washington's debt problems.
Aside from the budget deal, lawmakers were also trying to reach agreement by Thursday to avoid a government shutdown and fund the government until March 23. If that fails, the U.S. government would suffer its second shutdown this year, after a partisan standoff over immigration policy led to a three-day partial shutdown last month.
In financial markets, yields on benchmark 10-year notes rose on news of the budget deal, on expectations of higher growth and potentially greater Treasury supply.
A large uptick in issuance is expected after Congress raises the debt ceiling, which along with higher inflation expectations has weighed on bonds in the past week.
A congressional source familiar with the agreement said it would increase non-defense spending by $131 billion and include $20 billion for infrastructure spending. It also would extend funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program(CHIP) for 10 years instead of the current six, the source added.
Passage of the plan would ease the brinkmanship over spending that roils Washington so regularly that financial markets barely flinch at the threat of a government shutdown.
Immigration again emerged as a possible point of contention. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, who helped negotiate the accord, nevertheless said she would oppose it unless Ryan promises to advance legislation to protect hundreds of thousands of young adult immigrants, known as "Dreamers," brought to the United States illegally as children.
January's shutdown came after Democrats sought to have a spending bill include protections for the Dreamers that Trump has rescinded effective in March.
Republicans are eager to keep spending and immigration separate. Trump threatened on Tuesday to upend budget talks by saying he would welcome a government shutdown if Congress were not able to agree to changes in immigration law that he said would prevent criminals from entering the country.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
Tommy Jones
How long until Trump torpedoes this one? Master negotiator and all.
bass4funk
Well, it looks like these illegals will be on a flight soon, get those tickets ready.
Ok, Democrats, how much do you really care and want to protect these so called dreamers?
PTownsend
Gens. X and Y: you're going to be the ones hurt most by this.
Blame Obama etal all you want, but it's Trump and the GOP fully in charge now overseeing these massive additions to the deficit.
Whatever happened to the people formerly known as conservatives, i.e. those who wanted government spending and waste reined in?
Tommy Jones
So much for conservative fiscal responsibility.
Midnight Sun Tribe
Republicans have not been fiscally conservative since the '50s, its just been lip service while they have done everything possible to increase the deficit. Now, they have come out of the closet to join the Democrats. Neither of these parties care a wit for lowering the deficit and know they can get away with it because no-one holds their own representative accountable. Now that Trump and his Rebublican cronies are comfortable with trashing and ripping off the USA publicly, people need no longer focus on the non-existant fiscal differences between Republicans and Democrats.
Strangerland
Right. They go on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on about the budget, deficit, and debt. Yet in the year they've had power they've come up with tax reform that will add $1.5t to the debt, and now a budget that adds to the deficit.
Can we drop the pretense that the Republicans care about fiscal responsibility? Let's call a spade a spade - their 'tatemae' where they go on about fiscal responsibility is only a facade to cover their 'honne' - pushing their messed up extreme right-wing 'morals' upon the rest of the people.
Next time they go on about how the debt increased with Obama (while conveniently skipping over the fact that they started two wars and crashed the economy right before they handed off to Obama), let's call them out for not giving a damn about the debt and the deficit. Their falsehoods need to be called out when they are presented.
CrazyJoe
"Trump threatened on Tuesday to upend budget talks by saying he would welcome a government shutdown if Congress were not able to agree to changes in immigration law that he said would prevent criminals from entering the country."
I don't think the Founding Fathers ever envisioned a president who would encourage shutting down the U.S. government - of which he is the chief executive - for ANY reason.
Unfit to hold the office - and proves it EVERYday.
Pelosi isn't demanding an actual resolution on DACA, just a guaranteed opportunity to actually vote on it. McConnell did promise this at the last shutdown.