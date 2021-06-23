Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Republicans block Senate Democrats' voting rights bill

By Richard Cowan and David Morgan
WASHINGTON

Republicans in the narrowly divided U.S. Senate on Tuesday blocked an election reform bill that Democrats said is critical to democracy, arguing that it infringed on states' rights.

With voting still under way, Republicans secured more than 40 votes in opposition, enough under Senate rules to block legislation from advancing.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer set the bill as one of his party's top priorities, saying it could have offset a wave of measures passed by Republican-controlled state legislatures imposing new limits on voting.

Republican state legislators justify their new laws by citing former President Donald Trump's continued false claims that his resounding November defeat was the result of widespread fraud. Those claims were rejected by multiple courts, state election authorities and Trump's own administration.

"It is a fact, a fact that voting rights are under assault in America that we have not seen in many, many decades," Schumer said shortly before the vote started. "Are we going to let reactionary state legislatures drag us back into the muck of voter suppression?"

