Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Labour accuses BBC of bias in UK election coverage

0 Comments
By Michael Holden
LONDON

Britain's opposition Labour Party wrote to the head of the BBC on Thursday to complain about its coverage of campaigning ahead of next week's election, accusing the publicly-funded broadcaster of bias.

Labour’s co-campaign coordinator Andrew Gwynne said they had recorded numerous examples where his party's leadership had received "more negative treatment, harsher scrutiny and slanted editorial comment" than Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives.

"That bias has been reflected in the framing, content and balance of BBC reporting during the campaign," Gwynne wrote in a letter to the BBC's Director General Tony Hall.

"If the Conservatives are allowed to ‘play’ or manipulate the BBC, and this behavior goes unchecked, then the corporation will have effectively been complicit in giving the Conservative Party an unfair electoral advantage."

The broadcaster, which is funded by a tax on all television-watching households and regularly faces accusations of bias from across the political spectrum, is bound by strict rules to ensure impartiality.

"The BBC will continue to make its own independent editorial decisions, and is committed to reporting the election campaign fairly, impartially and without fear or favor," a BBC spokesman said.

Labour, trailing the Conservatives by about 10 points in opinion polls before the Dec. 12 vote, are particularly unhappy that Johnson has not agreed to be interviewed by veteran journalist Andrew Neil, who has already subjected the other major party leaders to tough questioning.

Labour said they had agreed to the Neil interview on the understanding that Johnson had also signed up.

"Instead, the BBC allowed the Conservative leader to pick and choose a platform through which he believed he could present himself more favorably and without the same degree of accountability," Gwynne said.

On Thursday, having just interviewed the head of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage on BBC TV at prime-time, Neil issued an on-air challenge to Johnson to appear before him. He also detailed a series of questions he would ask, focusing on whether Johnson could be trusted over campaign promises.

"We have been asking him for weeks now to give us a date, time, a venue. As of now, none has been forthcoming," Neil said, mocking Johnson by saying they had an interview which was"oven-ready", one of the phrases Johnson uses repeatedly to describe a Brexit deal agreed with the European Union.

Neil said any British prime minister would at times have to stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. "So we're surely not expecting too much that he spend half an hour standing up to me."

No one from the Conservative Party was immediately available for comment.

However, asked earlier about whether he would do an interview with Neil, Johnson said he would continue "to submit to the interrogation of the media".

"I’m the first prime minister to ... about to do  two one-on-one leadership debates, several hours’ worth of phone-ins, endless press conferences and interviews with all sorts of BBC people called Andrew," he told reporters.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Health & Beauty

6 Tips for Protecting Your Skin this Japanese Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Unusual Katakana and Their Origins

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Ultimate Guide to Winter Illuminations in Japan’s 47 Prefectures 2019-20

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 49, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Top 5 Tokyo Exhibitions and Museums with a Futuristic Theme

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Aichi

GaijinPot Travel