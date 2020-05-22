Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
world

UK confident COVID-19 tracking system will be in place before lockdown eased

0 Comments
By Paul Sandle
LONDON

UK Health secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday he was confident that a COVID-19 track and trace system would be operating by June 1, allowing lockdown rules to be eased without risking a spike in infections.

Health workers have warned that any failure in Britain's ability to track and trace people with the novel coronavirus and their contacts would result in a second deadly wave.

Britain is currently testing a COVID-19 smartphone app - based on Bluetooth - on the Isle of Wight off the southern coast of England where the government says more than half the residents had downloaded it.

James Brokenshire, the junior interior minister in charge of security, said on Thursday that there were technical issues with the app but that traditional measures could be rolled out first.

Hancock, however, said the app was working alongside a conventional tracing system that uses phone and email to alert those who had been in contact with anybody who had tested positive for the virus.

"The app is working in the Isle of Wight," he said. "We want to make sure this whole system lands well and supports the ability safely to make changes to social distancing rules."

Britain's tracing coordinator John Newton said the app was not required before conventional track and tracing could start.

"They are distinct but complementary, and it is perfectly OK, in fact possibly advantageous, to introduce one before the other," he said.

The government has recruited 24,000 trackers to manually trace the contacts of people who test positive for COVID-19 using telephone and email, Hancock said.

But Britain's progress has been criticised: opposition lawmakers said an earlier promise of a nationwide roll-out of a National Health Service (NHS)-developed smartphone app had slipped from the middle of this month.

Rival technology developed by Apple and Google was launched in several other countries on Wednesday. The companies said they were in talks with Britain about the system.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Adventures

The Hyatt Centric Kanazawa Is The Perfect Post-Isolation Getaway

Savvy Tokyo

Castles

Iga Ueno Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Going to the Movies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

#StayAtHome

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2020: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Fukushima

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Meet the Japanese Yokai That Will Save us From the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog