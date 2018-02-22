U.S. evangelist Billy Graham, preacher to millions, adviser to U.S. presidents, dies at 99

U.S. evangelist Billy Graham, who counseled presidents and preached to millions across the world from his native North Carolina to communist North Korea during his 70 years in the pulpit, died on Wednesday at the age of 99, a spokesman said.
Graham died at 8 a.m. at his home in Montreat, North Carolina, according to Jeremy Blume, a spokesman for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
According to his ministry, he preached Christianity to more people than anyone else in history, reaching hundreds of millions of people either in person or via TV and satellite links.
Graham became the de facto White House chaplain to several U.S. presidents, most famously Richard Nixon. He also met with scores of world leaders and was the first noted evangelist to take his message behind the Iron Curtain.
"He was probably the dominant religious leader of his era," said William Martin, author of "A Prophet With Honor: The Billy Graham Story." "No more than one or two popes, perhaps one or two other people, came close to what he achieved."
Graham found himself at times in controversy over his disapproving stand on gay rights, as well as a over a secretly recorded conversation with Nixon in which the cleric complained that Jews had too much influence on the U.S. media. In the later years of his career, he intentionally muted his political beliefs to focus on the Gospel.
Graham was no longer a close associate of presidents in recent years but many former U.S. leaders paid tribute on Wednesday. President Donald Trump said on Twitter: "The GREAT Billy Graham is dead. There was nobody like him! He will be missed by Christians and all religions. A very special man."
In a rare trip away from his home in his later years, Graham had celebrated his 95th birthday on Nov. 7, 2013, at a hotel in Asheville, North Carolina, where some 800 guests, including Trump, business magnate Rupert Murdoch and television hostess Kathie Lee Gifford paid tribute.
The event featured a video of a sermon that his son Franklin said was Graham's last message to the nation. Graham had been working for a year on the video, which was aired on Fox News. In it, he said America was "in great need of a spiritual awakening."
With his steely features and piercing blue eyes, Graham was a powerful figure when he preached in his prime, roaming the stage and hoisting a Bible as he declared Jesus Christ to be the only solution to humanity's problems.
In his heyday Graham had a thunderous, quick-burst speaking style that earned him the nickname "God's Machine Gun." Through his "Crusades for Christ," Graham sowed fields of devotion across the American heartland that would become fertile ground for the growth of the religious right's conservative political movement.
His influence was fueled by an organization that carefully planned his religious campaigns, putting on international conferences and training seminars for evangelical leaders, Martin said.
Graham's mastery of the media was ground-breaking. In addition to radio and publishing, he used telephone lines, television and satellites to deliver his message to homes, churches and theaters around the world.
Some 77 million saw him preach in person while nearly 215 million more watched his crusades on television or through satellite link-ups, a Graham spokeswoman said.
Graham started meeting with presidents during the tenure of Harry Truman. He played golf with Gerald Ford, skinny-dipped in the White House pool with Lyndon Johnson, vacationed with George H.W. Bush and spent the night in the White House on Nixon's first day in office.
George W Bush gave Graham credit for helping him rediscover his faith and in 2010, when it was difficult for Graham to travel, Barack Obama made the trip to the preacher's log cabin home in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains.
Graham's ties to the White House were mutually beneficial. His reputation was enhanced as preacher to the presidents, while the politicians boosted their standing with religiously inclined voters.
"Their personal lives - some of them - were difficult," Graham, a registered Democrat, told Time magazine in 2007 of his political acquaintances. "But I loved them all. I admired them all. I knew that they had burdens beyond anything I could ever know or understand."
Graham's reputation took a hit because of Nixon after the release of 1972 White House tapes in which the two were heard making anti-Semitic comments. Graham later said he did not remember the conversation and apologized.
In the early half of his career, Graham often spoke his mind on social and political issues of the day, including his strong anti-communist sentiments. He dismissed Vietnam War protesters as attention-seekers and, while he eventually refused to hold segregated revival meetings, he did not take an active role in the 1960s civil rights movement.
But Graham's politics were not as overt as those of some religious leaders who came after him, such as Pat Robertson, who ran for president in 1988, and Jerry Falwell, co-founder of the Moral Majority, an organization whose purpose was to promote Christian-oriented politics.
As he grew older, Graham said he felt he had become too involved in some issues and shifted to a middle-of-the-road position in order to reach more people. He did, however, dive into the gay marriage issue in 2012 when he came out in support of a state amendment to ban same-sex marriages in North Carolina. He also met with Republican Mitt Romney in October 2012 and told him he supported Romney's run for the presidency.
FROM FARM TO PULPIT
William Franklin Graham was born on Nov. 7, 1918, into a Presbyterian family and was known as Billy Frank while growing up on a farm near Charlotte, North Carolina. As a teenager, he said he was mostly preoccupied with baseball and girls until he was moved by God after hearing a fiery revivalist in Charlotte.
After attending Bob Jones College, Graham ended up at a Bible school in Florida, where he would preach at his first revival, and was ordained in 1939 by a church in the Southern Baptist Convention. He received a scholarship to Wheaton College near Chicago, where he met Ruth Bell, whose parents were missionaries in China. They married in 1943.
Rather than work from a home church, Graham went on the road, preaching in tents and building a following. His breakthrough came with a 1949 Los Angeles tent crusade that was scheduled for three weeks but extended to eight because of the overflow crowds he attracted.
The success of the Los Angeles campaign and the fame it brought Graham was attributed to media magnate William Randolph Hearst, who had liked Graham's style and anti-communist stance so much that he ordered his newspapers to give Graham a boost.
Graham eventually outgrew tent revivals and would preach at some of the most famous venues in the world, such as Yankee Stadium and Madison Square Garden in New York and London's Wembley Stadium. He delivered sermons around the globe, including in remote African villages, China, North Korea, the Soviet Union, East Germany, Czechoslovakia and Hungary.
Liberals accused him of giving credibility to abusive governments while fundamentalist Christians criticized him for going to godless countries and promoting peaceful relations with them. Graham said he simply saw the trips as apolitical opportunities to win souls for Christ.
Graham concluded his career of religious campaigns in June 2005 in New York with a three-day stand that attracted more than 230,000 people, his organization said. He turned over his evangelical association to his son Franklin, who did not shy away from politics and frequently praised Trump once he became president.
Graham's other four children were also evangelists.
REPUTATION
Graham managed to maintain his public integrity even as other TV star evangelists such as Jim Bakker and Jimmy Swaggart were hit in the 1980s by financial and sex scandals. To keep his reputation pristine, Graham had a policy of never being alone with any woman other than Ruth.
Graham's closest presidential relationship was with Nixon, who offered him any government job he wanted - including ambassador to Israel. It turned out to be a painful relationship for Graham, who said Nixon and his circle misled him on the Watergate scandal.
Nixon aide H.R. Haldeman first mentioned Graham's anti-Semitic remarks in a 1994 book, which Graham strongly denied. But when audio tapes from the Nixon White House were released in 2002, Graham could be heard referring to Jews as pornographers and agreeing with Nixon that the U.S. media was dominated by liberal Jews and could send the United States "down the drain."
Graham, who had a long history of supporting Israel, apologized again after the tapes' release and said he had no recollection of the conversation.
"If it wasn't on tape, I would not have believed it," Graham told Newsweek. "I guess I was trying to please. I felt so badly about myself - I couldn't believe it. I went to a meeting with Jewish leaders and I told them I would crawl to them to ask their forgiveness."
The author of more than two dozen books with titles such as"How to Be Born Again," Graham also ran the weekly "Hour of Decision" radio program broadcast around the world on Sundays for more than 50 years.
Graham helped bring religion into the television age. He first put together a television show, which was eventually syndicated, in 1951 and began live broadcasts of his revival meetings in 1957 from New York's Madison Square Garden.
In a 2011 Fox News interview, Graham was asked what he would do differently in his career.
"I would study more. I would pray more, travel less, take less speaking engagements," he said. "I took too many of them in too many places around the world. If I had it to do over again I'd spend more time in meditation and prayer and just telling the Lord how much I love him."
In addition to suffering with Parkinson's disease for many years, Graham's health problems in his later years included a broken hip, a broken pelvis, prostate cancer and installation of a shunt in his brain to control excess fluid. He was hospitalized in 2011, 2012 and 2013 for respiratory problems.
Graham and his wife, Ruth, who died June 14, 2007, had two sons and three daughters.
Graham's life, in pictures - http://reut.rs/2HBz9p8© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
19 Comments
Login to comment
BigYen
Back in the day, a group of girls and boys from my high school went to a Billy Graham event in Melbourne. I can't remember why, since religion and evangelism are not my thing. Anyway, we lost interest pretty soon and sat in a quiet corner of the park playing Spin The Bottle. I can still remember a couple of those girls.
That's why I remember Billy Graham fondly.
Yubaru
While I personally take a different stand in regards to some of his beliefs, there is no argument in my mind that the man was a moral guide for millions.
Rest in peace.
Wallace Fred
Best not to judge a book by its cover. Wonder how many skeletons are tucked away in that closet.
Yubaru
Why spit on a dead man's grave when all you are doing is speculating or assuming that he was something other than what we have seen and heard for literally more than a generation?
Cricky
For the Gods sake, an evangelical zealot who was in the ear of Presidents it's no wonder things are as messed up as they are. 99 years old and 99 years of disaster. Who's the next prophet.?
PTownsend
Certainly possible, but are you projecting based on your knowledge of Russian Orthodox priests, and/or just once again pot stirring, doing your job trying to further divide 'westerners' to keep them at each other's throats?
NZ2011
We don't need to speculate in many cases.
Anti-Homosexual
Bizarre views on Climate Change
Was part of the establishment of the evangelical influence on american politics.
There are disgusting answers to questions about atheists and homosexuality on website...
And should someone be celebrated for taking part in the potentially biggest ongoing "fake news" of the human species?
What I will say is at least he seemed to be against segregation and didn't shiny teeth mansion and jet airplane it like some of the evangelical of late, one of the better of a bad bunch??
Alfie Noakes
A fundamentalist charlatan who claimed every word of the Bible was true and is largely responsible for the marriage of the Republican Party to extreme right wing "Christianity" in the US. Mr. Graham must bear great responsibility for the current state of "Christianity" in the US. Not much of a legacy.
Kabukilover
Whatever Bill Graham was or wasn't in his private life, as an evangelical he was a propagandist of ignorance that now supports Donald Trump and fake news. His children are right-wing extremists.
zones2surf
I had the privilege of meeting Mr. Graham (and his wife) more than once. An incredibly gracious and decent man, whatever anyone here may think of him.
CrazyJoe
While I admire Mr. Graham for his work and particularly his reaching out to Catholics, my admiration is tempered by three things. First, he let partisan politics enter into what should be a non partisan endeavor. Issues like being pro life are one thing but endorsing one politician is just wrong. Second, I have to question his legacy and his leadership when he turned over his mission to his son, a man who embodies anti-Christian sentiments and has made the mission even more political. Franklin is destroying Billy’s legacy and it’s sad. Finally, it is hard for me to reconcile the teaching of the word of Christ with the personal wealth amassed by the Graham family. Christianity should not be a corporation.
clamenza
Its actually surprising to see a few measured responses here, even respectful.
Then of course you get the angry spiteful comments from the likes Wallace Fred, who without any evidence at all suggests "skeletons". (none in your closet, Fred?)
As for Graham, 99 years of pushing Christian Conservative values, the most successful, enlightened values there are in the history of mankind. RIP.
Wolfpack
A lot of hateful anti-Christian bigotry from JT forum members today. I am not religious myself but Graham has undeniably had a hugely positive impact in the lives of literally millions of people. Many people turned their lives around from all manner of self destructive behavior due to Graham’s ministry. No one is perfect but he seemed willing to reflect on his past mistakes and sought to better himself. He was a historic figure who will be long remembered by his fellow Christians.
Jimizo
He certainly made plenty of money. These types often do.
If he’d been born in a country which has less time for these types, he’d probably still have made money other ways.
A clever salesman. Christianity is a good business in the US. Thankfully, it seems the younger generation are less impressed with it and these types will have to find new ways of filling their pockets.
okochat
"From Farm to pulprit" "Reputation" parts are not neccesary as we can read the same on wikipedia.
Just give us the NEWS!JT
katsu78
I don't see anyone attacking Christians as a whole, though you may notice your post crying wolf immediately comes after a post by clamenza expressing implied bigotry against all non-Christians:
Remember, bigotry is not criticizing a person for their choices, it's attacking a group of people for their identity. Most people here are criticizing Graham's choices. And though I wish nothing but comfort and solace to the loved ones of Graham who certainly aren't even reading this post, for such a public figure it is natural that people in the public affected by the figure's influence to analyze the figure's choices, yes, even soon after their death.
At best, I suspect Graham qualifies as one of the people Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. criticized when he said, "The hottest place in Hell is reserved for those who remain neutral in times of great moral conflict." Graham stuck his neck out on comparatively safe issues, like criticizing communism as an American. And though he no doubt took some risks with his sermonizing on the other side of the Iron Curtain, the fact that he could not find it in his heart or his morals to help out people of color suffering discrimination and hate in his own country during the civil rights movement tells us a lot about his approach to Christianity. He bragged that he knew with certainty that he was going to heaven, but he adopted more neutral political positions not because he knew in his heart they were the moral right choice, but because he wanted to be more popular.
And in that light, I think it is very fair to say Billy Graham was not a good man. He did some good things, he did some bad things, but mostly by being in a position of power and turning a blind eye toward people suffering, he allowed worse things to happen. It's fair to criticize that, and it's totally unfair for you to call such criticism bigotry.
Jimizo
@Katsu78
Good post. I’m not a Christian, and to be honest, I don’t particularly like religion of any stripe, but I can see that some some Christians do good things. My best friend in the UK, a practicing Christian, does a lot to help out the needy with his group and invests a lot of time and money into good work.
People like the Jew-bashing Graham promoting hatred and division and making a fortune doing it impress me less. Wasn’t it another rolling-in-cash ‘preacher’ with a history of racism who said the US deserved the 9/11 attack for its acceptance of what he regarded as sinful behaviour?
These people shouldn’t impress thoughtful people, Christian or not.
They should only impress bank managers.
NZ2011
Hateful anti-christian? Not really, I think its nonsense, and can see harmful effects, but I don't hate individual people based on their religious affiliations.
We can really get into it if you want, but what you will find is even the most firm non-believer almost always will say people are free to believe as they want, there is no thought-crime, and even if I were the dictator of the universe tomorrow I wouldn't restrict people from their beliefs, but what I wouldn't and don't want is one persons beliefs controlling negatively effecting other peoples lives, public money shouldn't support it, and believe the tax free status and closed books finances need to be looked at, especially in the case of these large evangelical churches.
Another issue is the ideas of punishing "blasphemy" and bizarre protections of any idea, be it christian or muslim or whatever, that other people can't comment or have opinion on what can be very dangerous positions that do effect public policy.
With or without religion, good people can behave well and bad people can do evil; but for good people to do evil — that takes -something like- religion.
Disillusioned
This may very well be so, but none of the Popes became multi-millionaires through their preaching.