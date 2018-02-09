Republican Paul slows U.S. budget deal; shutdown looms

Republican Rand Paul, an outspoken fiscal conservative, single-handedly delayed U.S. Senate action for more than seven hours on Thursday on a two-year budget deal meant to avert a government shutdown, objecting to deficit spending in the measure.
As a midnight (0500 GMT Friday) deadline approached for passing a bill to extend federal spending authority and keep the government open, Paul engaged in a on-again, off-again speech on the Senate floor while his Republican colleagues grew increasingly impatient.
The senator from Kentucky, recently recovered from injuries suffered in an assault by a neighbor in November, said the bill would "loot the Treasury. ... The reason I'm here tonight is to put people on the spot. I want them to feel uncomfortable."
As the clock ticked down toward midnight, Washington braced for another possible, if brief shutdown. It would be the second this year, following a three-day partial shutdown in January.
It appeared increasingly unlikely that both the Senate and House of Representatives would vote to approve the bill before the deadline.
The White House's Office of Management and Budget said it was preparing for a shutdown if the bill did not pass on time.
"The Office of Management and Budget is currently preparing for a lapse in appropriations. As we stated earlier today, we support the Bipartisan Budget Act and urge Congress to send it to the president's desk without delay," an OMB official said.
The bill, backed by Republican President Donald Trump, would end for some time the fiscal policy squabbling that has consumed Congress for months. But it would be costly and further underscore a shift under way in Republican thinking.
Once known as the party of fiscal conservatism, the Republicans and Trump in December added an estimated $1.5 trillion to the national debt with a tax overhaul bill, their only significant legislative achievement of 2017.
The new budget bill would raise military and domestic spending by almost $300 billion over the next two years. With no offsets in the form of other spending cuts or new tax revenues, that additional spending would be financed by borrowed money.
"I ran for office because I was very critical of President Obama’s trillion-dollar deficits," Paul said.
"Now we have Republicans hand in hand with Democrats offering us trillion-dollar deficits. I can’t in ... good faith, just look the other way because my party is now complicit in the deficits. Really who is to blame? Both parties," he said before ending his remarks at 7 p.m.
The delay gave Paul a chance to speak his peace, but it was not expected to block the bill in the Senate, lawmakers said.
Republican Senator Thom Tillis said Paul could continue to postpone a vote for hours more, but that a vote was coming.
"The outcome is going to be something that my friend from Kentucky will oppose, but it’s going to happen. Because the majority of Republicans believe that funding the government is a pretty important thing to do," Tillis said.
The bill, crafted by Senate leaders on Wednesday, would not only stave off a government shutdown, but extend the government's debt ceiling until March 2019.
That step alone would help reduce uncertainty in U.S. financial markets at a turbulent time. Stocks plunged on Thursday on heavy volume, throwing off course a nearly nine-year bull run. The S&P 500 slumped 3.8 percent.
If the Senate approves it, the bill will next move to the House, where a vote was planned and passage was expected but not assured amid resistance in both parties.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, expressing impatience with Paul, said: "Funding for the government expires in just a few hours. The bipartisan agreement before us funds our troops at the level requested by the Pentagon, addresses the opioid crisis, which is extremely big in the state of Kentucky and around the country, funds our veterans and many other shared priorities.
"Now I understand my friend and colleague from Kentucky does not join the president in supporting the bill. ... But I would argue that it is time to vote."
The bill is opposed by House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi because Republican House leaders will not guarantee her that they will allow a debate later on about taking steps to protect some 700,000 "Dreamer" immigrants from deportation.
The young people were brought illegally to the country as children years ago, mostly from Mexico.
Trump said last September he would end by March 5 a program set up by former Democratic President Barack Obama to protect the Dreamers from deportation, and he urged Congress to act before that date. Senate Republicans have pledged to hold a separate immigration debate this month.
Even without Pelosi, House passage of the budget bill was widely expected because it includes more money for disaster relief, infrastructure and healthcare, which Democrats favor.
House Speaker Paul Ryan, who backs the bill, predicted the Republican-controlled House would pass it. "I think we will," he said in a radio interview. "It's going to need bipartisan support. We are going to deliver our share of support."© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
20 Comments
Login to comment
Tommy Jones
*Final passage of the bill would remove some uncertainty from U.S. financial markets at a turbulent time. Stocks plunged on Thursday on heavy volume, throwing off course *a nearly nine-year bull run.
Trump as been in office for one (1) year. The bull run has been nearly nine (9) years. 9 - 1 = 8. Who was in office for eight (8) years before Trump? That person kicked off the longest bull run the market has ever seen. Whoever could that have been?
PTownsend
I know Trump's the president in the 9th year of the 'bull run'. The previous 8 years, the years in which the base for continuing growth and a strong economy was built: Who was the president?
A traditional 'conservative' probably still advocates fiscal restraint. Far-rightists and evangelicals have hijacked the term. Now even the leader of a non-'western' kleptocracy calls himself a 'conservative'. But in their defense, the denotations and connotations of words do change over time.
bass4funk
Wasnt Obama. By the way, the economy is one thing and the markets are another, still the economy is very strong, corrections are up, adjustments are happening, prospects look good, so this will pass and as the economy gets stronger, this will and has pushed Trump into the stratosphere. Now admittingly, Trump shouldn’t brag about the market as it is just so unpredictable and can change in a blink of an eye.
PTownsend
I agree. Nor should nor should have His supporters.
A bit early for historical revisionism. Facts are NOT subjective.
Blacklabel
But but the economy and the stock market have nothing to do with the President!! (As the market went up and up under Trump) it’s often years later before a president truly takes it over, screeched liberals. Thanks obama!!
So the 8 years you are claiming for obama, the first 1-2 years of that are Bush. These two 1000 point drops recently belong to Obama.
The Trump market will start end of this year or early next. I hate it when liberal logic comes back to bite you.
Blacklabel
So let’s be clear. This last 1 year of huge GDP growth and stock market gains WAS because of Trunp after all?
SuperLib
Analysts are calling it a market correction. The gains under Trump appear to have been inflated and now an adjustment is being made. Not that big of a deal since he'll never catch Obama's gains either way.
Republicans will add $1.5 trillion to the debt and call themselves fiscal conservatives anyway. When the numbers don't pan out they can start the "Whutabout" game for defense.
rainyday
This from the guy whose tax bill is adding another 1.5$ trillion to the debt?
wtfjapan
throwing off course a nearly nine-year bull run. hold on 8 of the last 9yrs trump wasnt even POTUS, but he still claims all the financial growth!?
viking68
The GoP always balks when it comes time to write the check for the things already passed into law.
Dysfunctional doesn't even begin to describe the legislature.
wtfjapan
So let’s be clear. This last 1 year of huge GDP growth and stock market gains WAS because of Trump after all? cherry picked the article again I see,
did you read "throwing off course a nearly nine-year bull run"
or "the Republicans and Trump in December added an estimated $1.5 trillion to the national debt with a sweeping tax overhaul bill, their only significant legislative achievement of 2017"
Laguna
WTF?! is the point here. From an economist's point of view, it's good to toss money into the economy during a downturn but take away the punch bowl when things churn up a bit excessively. This is 101 economics, but the Repubs have seemed to turn it on it's head - austerity during a downturn and prolifigance during an upturn never result well.
Jimizo
We are talking about Trump here. That’s like saying a dog shouldn’t lick it’s you know what.
For one of the very few times, I can honestly post LOL after reading your words.
lucabrasi
@Laguna
Without a trace of irony, or mockery, “prolifigance” is my new favourite word!
Blacklabel
So 6 downvotes but no one wants to answer. At what point did it become obama’s stock market after Bush and when did it become Trump’s?
Everyone was saying Trump has changed nothing so it’s not his market/GDP it’s simply the delayed impact of Obama’s policies.
By all the thanks Obama! people as the market was going up and up, he still owns it even now doesn’t he?
rainyday
Obama never took credit for the stock market performance, so it never belonged to him. Trump has been taking credit for the stock market since the day he took office, so it became his from January of last year.
I hope this answers your question.
Blacklabel
Oh ok so all that awesome GDP growth since Jan last year and the huge stock market upswing DOES belong to Trump. the “thanks obama!” people were just erroneously thanking the wrong person as I always said. Thanks for confirming.
Laguna
Thanks. I looked it up only to find it didn't exist, but given the penchant for ending adjectives in "-t" and nouns in "-ce" or "-cy", I thought I'd give it a go. Glad you noticed.
Blacklabel
I guess the next question is who going to tell Obama he had nothing to do with it all:
http://www.newsweek.com/barack-obama-thanks-himself-american-economys-success-739598
Northernlife
@black So 6 downvotes but no one wants to answer. Whats the point when someone tries to explain you cant comprehend as seen on numerous occasions.There you go you got an answer.