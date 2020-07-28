Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien Photo: AP
world

U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien tests positive for coronavirus

0 Comments
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON

U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien has become the highest ranking official in President Donald Trump's inner circle to test positive for the coronavirus.

Announcing the infection on Monday, the White House said in a statement there was no risk of exposure to Trump or Vice President Mike Pence.

The White House statement said that O'Brien's symptoms were mild, that he was self-isolating and that he was working from a secure location off site. It said the work of the National Security Council would continue uninterrupted.

The announcement caught some White House staff off guard, as there had not been an internal memo about it, one source said. Because of the regular testing regimen, White House officials do not reliably wear masks while working in the West Wing.

Asked about O'Brien, Trump told reporters he had not seen the adviser lately and did not know when he had tested positive.

An administration official said O'Brien, 54, had not had contact with the president in several days. Another said he had last been at the White House last week.

Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters it was apparently a light case, adding "I believe his daughter had caught it before him."

O'Brien, who took over as national security adviser from John Bolton last September, had traveled to Paris in mid-July to represent the United States at Bastille Day ceremonies. He met French President Emmanuel Macron while there.

O'Brien was joined on the trip by deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger, among other aides and a small group of reporters, an administration official said.

A U.S. military member who works as a presidential valet at the White House tested positive for coronavirus in May as did Pence's press secretary.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

6 Alternative Ways To Experience The Japanese Onsen And Sento

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #90: Tokyo Residents Pissed About Being Excluded From Go To Travel Campaign

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

Parks & Gardens

The Site of Reversible Destiny

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 29, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Here’s How To Join A Community Garden In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Traditional Bad Food Combos In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Kayabuki no Sato

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Saitama—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

Kiyosumi-Shirakawa: The Best Tokyo Cafes You Didn’t Know About

Savvy Tokyo

Coping with Corona: A Mental Survival Guide

GaijinPot Blog