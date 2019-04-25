Trump vows to resist Democratic probes; 'We're fighting all the subpoenas'

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed on Wednesday to resist every subpoena from congressional Democrats investigating his administration, promising an all-out legal war and drawing complaints of unprecedented obstruction from Democrats.
Trump ordered officials not to comply with legal requests from Democrats in the House of Representatives who are conducting multiple investigations of his administration, with topics including Trump's tax returns, White House security clearances and the probe of Russian interference in U.S. politics.
Trump filed a lawsuit earlier this week to prevent material from being turned over to lawmakers, and on Wednesday the Justice Department rebuffed a House committee's request for an interview with an official involved in the administration’s decision to put a citizenship question on the 2020 census.
The department said John Gore, a deputy assistant attorney general in the Civil Rights Division, would not participate in a deposition scheduled for Thursday if he could not have a Justice Department lawyer at his side. The committee had offered to allow a lawyer to sit in a different room.
"We're fighting all the subpoenas," Trump told reporters at the White House.
Trump also promised to fight all the way to the Supreme Court against any effort by congressional Democrats to impeach him, even though the U.S. Constitution gives Congress complete authority over the impeachment process.
Under the Constitution, Congress is a co-equal branch of government alongside the executive branch and the judiciary.
But Trump has increasingly accused Democrats of conducting the Russia investigation for purely political purposes ahead of the 2020 election. He has stepped up those accusations since the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Democrats remain divided on whether to proceed with Trump's impeachment after the Russia inquiry. Trump defiantly proclaimed on Twitter that the investigation "didn't lay a glove on me."
"If the partisan Dems ever tried to Impeach, I would first head to the U.S. Supreme Court," the Republican president, who is seeking re-election next year, said on Twitter without offering details about what legal action he envisioned.
Representative Elijah Cummings, chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, said Trump and Attorney General William Barr were now openly ordering federal employees to ignore congressional subpoenas, even without any assertion of legal privilege.
"This is a massive, unprecedented and growing pattern of obstruction," Cummings said in a statement, warning Republicans in the administration that they could become ensnared in the legal fight if they follow White House instructions to resist.
"These employees and their personal attorneys should think very carefully about their own legal interests rather than being swept up in the obstruction schemes of the Trump administration," Cummings said.
He said the committee would gather to hear Gore's deposition on Thursday and suggested he "should be well aware of his constitutional, legal and ethical obligations to comply with a duly authorized subpoena from Congress.
Mueller's findings, released in a redacted report last week, detailed how Trump tried often to impede the inquiry but stopped short of concluding he had committed the crime of obstruction of justice. The report said Congress could address whether the president violated the law.
Mueller separately found insufficient evidence that Trump's campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy with Russia in the 2016 presidential race.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders have remained cautious over launching impeachment proceedings against Trump ahead of the 2020 election, although they have left the door open to such action. Others in the party's more liberal wing have demanded impeachment proceedings.
But Democrats have vowed to move ahead full steam with their investigations of Trump, which could produce more evidence that could be used in an impeachment proceeding.
The Constitution empowers Congress to remove a president from office for "treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors." The House is given the power to impeach a president - bring formal charges - and the Senate then convenes a trial, with the senators as jurors, with a two-thirds vote needed to convict a president and remove him from office.
The Constitution gives no role to the Supreme Court in impeachment, though it does assign the chief justice the task of presiding over the Senate trial. Conservative John Roberts currently serves as chief justice.
That would not preclude Trump from proceeding with litigation to tie up the issue in the courts, despite Supreme Court precedent upholding congressional impeachment power. In 1993, the nation's top court ruled 9-0 in a case involving an impeached U.S. judge that the judiciary has no role in the impeachment process.
Laurence Tribe, a constitutional law professor at Harvard who has been critical of Trump, said the U.S. founding fathers had considered but ultimately scrapped the idea of allowing the Supreme Court to have any role in the impeachment process.
"Not even a SCOTUS filled with Trump appointees would get in the way of the House or Senate," Tribe said in a series of tweets on Wednesday.
Some congressional Republicans have urged the country to move forward after the Mueller report, while a few, including Senator Mitt Romney, have condemned Trump's actions. Some conservatives outside of Congress have urged congressional action in the wake of Mueller's report.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
Hawkeye
If you have do nothing illegal, why all this trying to stop the reports from being open to everyone to read.
SimondB
He now believes he is above the law. And this is going to get worse. The US has now got a (tin pot) dictator at the helm.
Yubaru
Sad time in America!
Burning Bush
The divide is deepening. There are only two sides and they hate each other.
Where are the cool heads? Moderates?
Everybody is putting party before country.
PTownsend
But Trump still thinks he's managing the corrupt property development company he inherited from his corrupt father, that he's the CEO and all must do his bidding.
Or else he's patterning his regime on those run by the various despots around the globe he admires. Why else would he say 'Nobody disobeys me'.
PTownsend
Everybody? Bifurcate much? No gray, just black or white. No nuance. You're for the state or you're an enemy. More us v. them, more divide and rule, typical of those pushing totalitarianism.
Another Soviet era propaganda technique to stifle discussion and used by ultra-rightists today to appeal to a base made up of angry and intellectually vulnerable people.
Yubaru
I do not understand why people even care all that much about what he says anymore anyways! He is a blow-hard child in a grandfather's aging mind!
Let him talk, he will eventually ties his own noose!
CrazyJoe
Trump...
Hide my grades.
Hide my financial records.
Hide my collusion.
Hide my taxes.
Hide my affairs.
Always hiding the truth and his crimes.
FizzBit
True, like the Departments of Justice and Education's respective civil rights divisions transgender bathroom / locker room decree under Obama.
bass4funk
Keep fighting Mr. President. We are behind you. This is only about keeping the political narrative alive. un-redacted report, release of his taxes won’t change anything. If you hate the President or whether you like him won’t change any minds.
Bingo!
Laguna
BB, that would be Pelosi and her group, which has a Constitutional oversight responsibility. Dems have left the impeachment option on the table, but I doubt it will come to that. Meanwhile, Trump, with his reckless remarks and illegal actions, is playing straight into the Dem's hands. But then, he's never been known for his intelligence - just survival instinct.
Look for aides to defy his orders not to testify. They have their futures to consider as well.
OZ Ninja
Just shows the mediocrity of the Democrats that they believe their only chance in 20/20 is to keep the debunked Russia collusion scam going, Trump cleared of collusion, Tax records checked by the Mueller team and nothing untoward showed up, Liz Warren still talking about impeachment, just another day in la la land for the Dems.
klausdorth
Fact (not "his") is that until now every president has released his tax returns.
With one (minor) exception: Nixon. And we all know what happened to him, right?
The only reason I can imagine "he" (Trump) does all that flip-flopping is that he got a lot to hide.
OZ Ninja
@klaus
I really hope Trump doesn’t release his tax returns, there is nothing illegal in his tax records so none of our business, if Trump’s tax records are made public and they may show tax minimisation at best what will the Left nitpick next, Trump’s laughing at ya all, yes annoying isn’t it? Ha
klausdorth
@OZ Ninja ....
" ...... there is nothing illegal in his tax records so none of our business .... "
well, maybe you can enlighten us and tell us more about "his" tax returns.
Seems you have connections and know what's going on?
PTownsend
If posters only read headlines in one of Rupert Murdoch's outlets, they might think the Russian collusion has been debunked. Those who've actually read the documents know otherwise.
plasticmonkey
Impeach him. This man is clearly corrupt and unfit for office.
Even though it will never pass the Senate, legislators will be forced to vote and tie their political futures to where they stand on justice and constitutional government. Plus, impeachment proceedings will make no difference in the 2020 election. Trump's diehard cult members will support him no matter what. Swing voters will peel away.
He will go down in history as the first president to be impeached and then lose reelection.
PTownsend
Now it's clear you're just flaming. If you're NOT flaming, back up what you're saying with a source. RT, Murdoch, Alex Jones, perhaps someone in Australia pushing conspiracy theories?
bass4funk
It’s so pathetic watching the Democrats and their train wreck unfold right before our very eyes. They never get it. As smart as they all claim to be, their actions seem pretty dumb on this.
PTownsend
When GoTrumpers can only defend Trump by trolling those who oppose him, it's yet another sign even they can't find anything positive to say about him.
bass4funk
So in other words, the Democrats should look more foolish and waste more of everyone’s time and money....Yup, seems well thought out to me. Lol
Yeah, the Republicans thought that as well awhile back.
No different than the Trump haters trolling those that support him.
We do, but you guys never pay attention. Put the hate on the side for a bit then you’d all know.