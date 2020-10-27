U.S. Senate confirms Barrett 52-48 as Supreme Court justice

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate handed President Donald Trump a major pre-election political victory on Monday by confirming his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, with the White House planning a celebratory event afterward.
The Senate voted 52-48, with Democrats unified in opposing Barrett's confirmation, which creates a 6-3 conservative majority on the high court. One Republican, Susan Collins, voted against the confirmation.
The ceremony planned at the White House comes a month after a similar event was linked to a COVID-19 outbreak that preceded Trump's own infection. Barrett will succeed liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month.
At the ceremony, conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will administer one of the two oaths of office that justices have to take, according to a White House official.
Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the separate judicial oath at the court on Tuesday, the court said in a statement.
Trump, who has been touting the appointment at campaign rallies to the cheers of his supporters, pressed the Senate to confirm Barrett, 48, to the lifetime post before the Nov 3 election in which he trails Democrat Joe Biden in national opinion polls. No Supreme Court justice had ever been confirmed so close to a presidential election.
Trump has said he expects the court to decide the outcome of the election and wants Barrett to participate on any election-related cases that go before the justices.
Just before the Senate vote, the court on a 5-3 vote with the conservative justices in the majority, issued an order curbing the deadline for mail-in ballots to be received in the electoral battleground of Wisconsin.
Barrett's confirmation shifts the Supreme Court further to the right, which could pave the way to conservative rulings curbing abortion rights, expanding gun rights and limiting voting rights, among other things.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said the Republican majority was "lighting its credibility on fire" by proceeding with the vote so close to the election after blocking Democratic President Barack Obama's election-year nominee in 2016.
"The truth is this nomination is part of a decades-long effort to tilt the judiciary to the far right," he added.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell defended Barrett's nomination.
"We don't have any doubt, do we, that if the shoe was on the other foot, they'd be confirming," McConnell said. "You can't win them all, and elections have consequences."
Barrett, a federal appeals court judge, is Trump's third selection for the court, enabling him to remake it in dramatic fashion as part of his success in moving the broader federal judiciary to the right since taking office in 2017.
Barrett is expected to participate in arguments on Nov 10 in a case in which Trump and Republican-led states are seeking to invalidate the Affordable Care Act. The 2010 healthcare law, also known as Obamacare, has helped millions of Americans obtain medical insurance and barred private insurers from denying medical coverage to people with pre-existing conditions.
Barrett has criticized previous rulings upholding Obamacare but said during her confirmation hearing she had no agenda to invalidate the measure.
During her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee two weeks ago, Barrett, a favorite of Christian conservatives, irked Democrats by sidestepping questions on abortion, presidential powers, climate change, voting rights, Obamacare and other issues.
The Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony at which Trump named Barrett as his nominee preceded a wave of COVID-19 cases among top Republicans including Trump and first lady Melania Trump. The president spent three nights hospitalized receiving COVID-19 treatment.
The event, part of which occurred in the White House Rose Garden, was crowded with guests, many of whom did not wear masks.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters that Monday's event likely would be held outdoors.
"Tonight, we'll be doing the best we can to encourage as much social distancing as possible," Meadows said.
Senator Kevin Cramer, a Republican and Trump ally, said he was not overly concerned about attending the White House event.
"I would anticipate that everybody will practice good hygiene, social distancing, whatever is appropriate," Cramer told reporters.
Several other Republican senators said they were not sure they would attend, and McConnell did not reply when asked by a reporter. Earlier this month, McConnell said he had not been at the White House since August because of its handling of COVID-19 precautions.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
6 Comments
Hervé L'Eisa
The MAJORITY of Americans, both Republicans and Democrats, approved of the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court because of her impeccable qualifications.
Congratulations to JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT!
Blacklabel
Congratulations and well deserved!
AOC couldnt stand it anymore and came out publicly announcing Dem plans to pack the court. thanks for that too!
Chicanoinjapan
RBG's last dying request should have been honored. Shame on the GOP.
Wolfpack
This helps soften the blow for the coming Republican shellacking at the polls next week. A 6-3 (actually 5-4 minus liberal leaning Roberts) will be able to help stem the coming Socialist tide a bit. The conservatives have now become the counter-culture. Time to use the Dems tactics and sue at the drop of a hat. Time for the Left to feel the frustration of seeing their vision of a fundamentally transformed America get stamped out by the judiciary. Hope they enjoy it as much as the Right did when the shoe was on the other foot.
JJ Jetplane
Regardless of Politics, making it to the Supreme Court is a difficult thing to do. Irregardless of where one stands, they still had to put in the work and the time to make it to this level.
kurumazaka
Congrats republicans, you’ve just cemented minority rule for the next 30 years. Democracy my ass. The swing vote is no longer needed. The will of the majority no longer matters. The Dems have to permanently screw both the Senate and the Court to remedy this. Mitch is human filth
i can not come up with a misfortune adequate for McConnell. Your in my thoughts and prayers, Mitch. May karma show you no mercy.
garypen
Roberts is most certainly conservative-leaning. But, he occasionally votes in ways that upset the far-right, as he appears to hold the principles of the Constitution in higher regard than politics. He's a lot like the retired Kennedy, who was replaced by Gorsuch. He's just not an extremist like Thomas and Alito. Nor, does he lean as hard as Kavanaugh or Gorsuch, who occasionally deviate from the assumed Conservative stance.
I hope Barrett turns out to be like Roberts or Kennedy, where everybody thought they were going to tow the extreme right-wing line, but choose to remain independent from it. Doubtful. But, one can hope.
It's weird how the far-right considers anyone who isn't crazy like them to be left-leaning, just because they might want equality or health care or, you know, "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness" for all people.