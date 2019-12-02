White House says Trump won't participate in Wednesday's impeachment hearing

The White House told Democratic lawmakers on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump and his lawyers would not participate in a congressional impeachment hearing this week, citing a lack of "fundamental fairness."
Trump's aides responded defiantly to the first of two crucial deadlines he faces in Congress this week as Democrats prepare to shift the focus of their impeachment inquiry from fact-finding to the consideration of possible charges of misconduct over his dealings with Ukraine.
The Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, tasked with considering charges known as articles of impeachment, had given Trump until 6 p.m. on Sunday to say whether he would dispatch a lawyer to take part in the judiciary panel's proceedings on Wednesday.
"We cannot fairly be expected to participate in a hearing while the witnesses are yet to be named and while it remains unclear whether the Judiciary Committee will afford the President a fair process through additional hearings," White House counsel Pat Cipollone wrote to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, according to a copy of a letter seen by Reuters.
Cipollone - while citing a "complete lack of due process and fundamental fairness afforded the president" in the impeachment process - did not rule out participation in further proceedings. But he signaled that Democrats would first have to make major procedural concessions.
Nadler has given the White House a Friday deadline to say whether Trump will mount a defense in broader impeachment proceedings.
The Judiciary Committee’s Democratic staff did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the White House's refusal to participate in the hearing, which would have been the first direct involvement by the Trump camp in a process he has condemned as a partisan "witch hunt."
Democratic U.S. Representative Don Beyer said on Twitter in response to the White House letter: "Not one process complaint made by the President and his Republican allies in Congress so far has turned out to be genuine."
Congressional investigators have been looking into whether Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to launch investigations of former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, who is running to unseat him in the 2020 presidential election, and a discredited conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
The first in a series of expected judiciary proceedings will hear testimony on the impeachment process established under the U.S. Constitution from a panel of legal experts that has yet to be named.
Hearings before the committee, which has responsibility for crafting any formal charges against Trump, are a major step toward possible charges. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who will make the final decision, has not yet said whether the Republican president should be impeached. But in a letter to supporters last week, she called for him to be held accountable for his actions.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing, calling the impeachment inquiry a sham.
Nadler also set a second deadline of 5 p.m. on Friday for Trump to say whether he or his legal counsel would participate in further proceedings expected next week to examine evidence against him.
"We may consider participating in future Judiciary Committee proceedings if you afford the administration the ability to do so meaningfully," Cipollone wrote, laying out a list of demands, including allowing Trump's Republicans to call additional witnesses.
Cipollone also complained that Democrats had scheduled Wednesday's hearing - "no doubt purposely" - to overlap with Trump's absence from the United States to attend a NATO summit in London.
Three investigating panels, led by the House Intelligence Committee, are due to release a formal report this week when lawmakers return on Tuesday from a Thanksgiving recess. The report will outline evidence gathered by the Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees.
Members of the intelligence panel will review the report in a classified setting on Monday evening, and the full committee will consider and vote on it on Tuesday before forwarding it to the Judiciary Committee, according to an Intelligence Committee official and a person familiar with the matter.
The president and his Republican allies in Congress say the inquiry has been rushed and unfair to Trump by not allowing the White House to have legal counsel present or call witnesses during weeks of closed-door testimony and open hearings before the House Intelligence Committee.
Republican lawmakers were able to question witnesses during the closed hearings, however, and called three witnesses during public hearings that wrapped up last week.
The House Judiciary Committee could vote on whether to recommend articles of impeachment within the next two weeks, setting the stage for a possible impeachment vote by the full House before Christmas, according to Democratic aides.
If the House impeaches Trump, the Republican-controlled Senate would hold a trial to determine whether he should be removed from office. Senate Republicans have shown little appetite for removing Trump.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
cracaphat
Lol two times.As if anyone really thought he would.Even his supporters knew he wouldn't.
plasticmonkey
Trump and his people know that he has no credible defense, so he demands to call witnesses (like Hunter Biden) that will simply distract from the facts already established and add nothing substantive.
I knew this would happen.
Keep complaining Trump. Keep losing.
rainyday
Let me guess - the bone spurs are acting up again?
Still under audit by the IRS?
Too busy moving the papers around your desk in an effort to look busy and pretend you know what you are doing?
Crippling shyness?
No, wait....what does that say? Its....
Oh, poor little muffin! Are the mean Democrats not being nice to you?
(Trump makes pouty face)
Then I guess you don't have to play with them because being President means never having to subject yourself to Congressional oversight even when you commit lots of crimes. Off you go then.
expat
You would think than an attorney for a US president would know the difference between a grand jury investigation and a trial - but apparently that's not the case.
runner3
Funny he keeps saying he want's to testify, " but he says it's his lawyers " that say he can't. What a joke he's the president, he's a joke and a coward.
Laguna
Learned something interesting this morning: An impeached president cannot be pardoned. This is a main reason why Nixon resigned before the House could vote on articles of impeachment and was later pardoned by Ford. If impeached, no future president, regardless of party, will be able to pardon him for crimes past or future.
Kind of a delicious thought.
lincolnman
Well, let's see, Donnie had two choices;
He could participate fully and have Pence, Mulvaney, Pompeo, Perry, and even Crazy Rudy testify that he and they are all innocent....
Or, he could refuse to participate citing the typical "process" arguments that have all been debunked...
Was there ever any question which route he'd take? The only one he could take when you're guilty...
Certainly did - and one of those witnesses, Kurt Volker, when asked by a REPUB Congressman about the Bidens said Joe Biden was an "honorable" person and the allegations against Hunter were "NOT CREDIBLE"...
So keep beating that dead horse Trumpers - your own REPUB witness said it was all a bogus smear...
And Giulinai continues under federal criminal investigation for multiple crimes - as his two Ukraine cohorts; one who has flipped...
Oh My!
CrazyJoe
Of course. Attack the process when you can't defend against the facts. It's as plain as egg on your face. Trump will never mount an effective defense because he's guilty.
That's GUILTY.
ulysses
We all knew he was chicken, so no surprise!!
Hervé L'Eisa
Nor should he participate in the witch trials. It is entirely illegitimate from its conception.
TheLongTermer
its a good move by the Prez, he should tell weirdo Nadler to shove it up...yeah but the minute you appear to give any legitimacy to this farce, they explode any minuscule amount of "evidence" because the whole thing is about kicking Trump out.
klausdorth
"Lack of fundamental fairness", eh?
Fairness - does Donnie (and his associates) know how to spell that word?
If he got nothing to hide, he should attend the hearing and everything else.
But he got so much dirt to hide, no way he'll agree to "attend".
CPT Bone-spurs at his best, once again!
Blacklabel
again, scheduled when the President is out of the country. How can he attend?
Cant wait for Jim Acosta/CNN to be screaming out questions about "muh impeachment" at NATO again.
Blacklabel
But he can still run for re-election. oops.
Derek Grebe
What a surprise. This blowhard little manchild is a coward.
rainyday
I know, exactly!! Its not like Trump has a taxpayer funded 747 waiting at his beck and call 24/7 or anything, right?
Geez, Dems, give the guy a break already!
Blacklabel
he.is.out.of.the.country.at.that.time.
I dont know any other way to say it.
What happened to pausing attacks when the president is overseas?
rainyday
He.has.an.airplane.that.allows.him.to.fly.back.to.the.United.States.literally.any.time.he.wants.
I don't know any other way to say it.
stormcrow
It raises serious constitutional questions about what the founding fathers had intended the powers of Congress to be. By refusing to participate is in itself unconstitutional.
Has the American presidency grown too big for its britches? It sure looks like it.
smithinjapan
Blacklabel: "What happened to pausing attacks when the president is overseas?"
Yeah, we all know you guys did that with Obama, of course.
Anyway, not surprised he'd choose to step out now. What else would he be able to fall back on?
Wakarimasen
He will "participate" via Twitter.
Blacklabel
Sure, so Trump made the schedule for the NATO meeting to coincide with a recently scheduled Dem meeting he knew nothing. Suuuuuure, cause Trump schedules the date himself of all those NATO things.
He has a plane, but he cant be riding it if he is in meetings with someone else at the exact same time.
Have the Dems even released the names of their supposed "constitutional scholars" yet? will I be surprised when all of them claim impeachable offenses with no dissent among them?
mrtinjp
Keep on it.. this impeachment theatrics will all but guarantee trump's re-election.
rainyday
Perhaps you aren't familiar with the Trump presidency. Donald Trump is the current president of the United States. He has built up an extensive record of simply skipping international meetings whenever he feels like it during his nearly 3 years in office. In fact just last month he brushed off an ASEAN summit. He is also known for having an orange complexion, small hands, and not really giving an F about NATO.
Also nobody wants him in London now. Even his buddy Boris Johnson is terrified of having him there lest he open his mouth about the elections about to happen there. So you know if he had something important to do in Washington I'm sure the rest of the leaders there would feign disappointment until he left the room, then breathe a collective sigh of relief that they could actually do stuff other than babysit during their meeting.
So...yeah, I think Trump is good to go. If he weren't afraid of course.
Toasted Heretic
No surprise there. The man is incapable of being straight with the truth.
Turning on each other, like with Jnr and his book launch attendees, no doubt.
WilliB
Did anybody seriously think he would participate in that shiff show?
starpunk
Another display of Trump's extensive criminal record. He is too chicken to even face a hearing because he knows his corruption would be shone clear into his face, exposing his guilt. He would get explosive like R Kelly did earlier this year at that CBS interview. Donnie is a coward - he can't face the music, he can't inquiry into his crimes so he cries, plays the victim and Tweet-slams everybody like the narcisstic unmanly spoiled juvenile brat that he really is. And he's not even a good liar anyway. He's digging his own ditch and he will fall in it!
The Trees
Coward.
zichi
Trump had to decide Congress or diner with the queen at Buckingham Palace? Diversion to Scotland on the way home for a quick round of golf.