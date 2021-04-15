'Time to end the forever war,' Biden says on pulling U.S. troops from Afghanistan

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he will begin withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan on May 1 to end America's longest war, rejecting calls for U.S. forces to stay to ensure a peaceful resolution to that nation's grinding internal conflict.
In a White House speech, Biden acknowledged that U.S. objectives in Afghanistan had become "increasingly unclear" over the past decade. He set a deadline for withdrawing all 2,500 U.S. troops remaining in Afghanistan by Sept 11, exactly 20 years after al -Qaida's attacks on the United States that triggered the war.
But by pulling out without a clear victory, the United States opens itself to criticism that a withdrawal represents a de facto admission of failure for American military strategy.
"It was never meant to be a multi-generational undertaking. We were attacked. We went to war with clear goals. We achieved those objectives," Biden said, noting that al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden was killed by American forces in 2011 and saying that organization has been "degraded" in Afghanistan.
"And it's time to end the forever war," Biden added.
The war has cost the lives of 2,448 American service members and consumed an estimated $2 trillion. U.S. troop numbers in Afghanistan peaked at more than 100,000 in 2011.
The Democratic president had faced a May 1 withdrawal deadline, set by his Republican predecessor Donald Trump, who tried but failed to pull the troops out before leaving office in January. Instead, Biden said the final withdrawal would start on May 1 and end by Sept 11.
"I am now the fourth American president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans. Two Democrats," Biden said. "I will not pass this responsibility on to a fifth."
Meeting NATO officials in Brussels, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said foreign troops under NATO command in Afghanistan will leave in coordination with the U.S. withdrawal by Sept 11, after Germany said it would match American plans.
Blinken also spoke by phone with Pakistan's army chief on Wednesday and discussed the peace process, the media wing of Pakistan's military said.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani wrote on Twitter that he spoke with Biden and respects the U.S. decision. Ghani added that "we will work with our U.S. partners to ensure a smooth transition" and "we will continue to work with our U.S./NATO partners in the ongoing peace efforts."
A summit is planned about Afghanistan starting on April 24 in Istanbul that is due to include the United Nations and Qatar.
The Taliban, ousted from power in 2001 by U.S.-led forces, said it would not take part in any meetings involving decisions about Afghanistan until all foreign forces have left. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Wednesday called on the United States to adhere to the deal the group reached with Trump's administration.
"If the agreement is committed to, the remaining problems will also be solved," Mujahid wrote on Twitter. "If the agreement is not committed to ... the problems will certainly increase."
Biden rejected the idea that U.S. troops could provide the leverage needed for peace, saying: "We gave that argument a decade. It has never proven effective."
"American troops shouldn't be used as a bargaining chip between warring parties in other countries," Biden said.
Biden also said the threat of terrorism was not limited to a single country and that leaving American forces in one foreign land at great financial cost does not make sense.
The president made the decision personal, invoking the memory of his late son who served in Iraq and showing a card he carried with the number of U.S. troops killed and wounded in Afghanistan. Visiting Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, Biden later said the decision to withdraw was not hard.
"To me, it was absolutely clear," Biden said.
In Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, officials said they would carry on with peace talks and their forces defending the country.
"Now that there is an announcement on foreign troops withdrawal within several months, we need to find a way to coexist," said Abdullah Abdullah, a top peace official and former presidential candidate. "We believe that there is no winner in Afghan conflicts and we hope the Taliban realize that too."
U.S. officials can claim to have decimated al Qaeda's core leadership in the region years ago, including killing bin Laden in neighboring Pakistan in 2011. But ties between the Taliban and al Qaeda elements persist and peace and security remain elusive.
Successive U.S. presidents sought to extricate themselves from Afghanistan, but those hopes were confounded by concerns about Afghan security forces, endemic corruption in Afghanistan and the resiliency of a Taliban insurgency that enjoyed safe haven across the border in Pakistan.
Biden addressed critics who argue that the time is not right to leave Afghanistan.
"So when will it be the right moment to leave?" he asked. "One more year? Two more years? Ten more years? ... Not now? That's how we got here."
OnTheTrail
Biden, Trump and I all agree on something- banner day. Now stop getting into new wars to support the machine.
P. Smith
There will be something that prevents Biden from competing this pullout at the last moment. Likely resistance the same resistance from congress and the pentagon that prevented Trump from bringing the troops home. It’s not like the commander in chief has ultimate authority over the military:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2016/02/23/how-barack-obama-simply-waited-too-long-to-close-guantanamo/
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/11/11/trump-new-pentagon-clash-afghanistan-436120
Any troops he does pullout will simply be sent somewhere else and not brought back home. Of course, I have no actual evidence to support this; however, I know it. Knowing things that have no supporting evidence is a quality all of us Trump supporters have.
bass4funk
If Biden can pull this off, I’ll tip my hat to the man, let’s wait and see what happens.
zichi
America's longest war and one not won, costing more than $2 trillion, and the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives. Was it really worth it? Conservatives called Biden a warmonger. They were wrong.
P. Smith
Mods: Why would you hack up my post?
This is conclusive evidence that Biden is a warmonger. We know he’s just a puppet for the Deep State and a tool of China (just don’t ask us for any evidence of this because we have none) who is simply trying to placate us Trump supporters who know the truth.
Mark
YES, and thank you sure for having the courage to close this ugly chapter in the US history of wars.
YuriOtani
It is time to end the US role in this conflict. Worthy of note it is the Sunni Muslims that are the terrorists.
bass4funk
We don't know yet, nothing has happened, so until the troops all come home, I'll hold my breath in using the term. Again, if he does this for millions of Americans he will be widely respected. So I hope he can pull this off.
bass4funk
Both, not just the Sunni, the Shiites as well, they equally have more than enough blood on their hands.
Simian Lane
I like Biden but my word, a lot of other potential wars seem to be ratcheting up on his clock, let’s see though..