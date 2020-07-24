China warns it must retaliate after closure of Houston consulate

By Huizhong Wu and David Brunnstrom

China said the U.S. move to close its Houston consulate this week had "severely harmed" relations and warned it "must" retaliate, without detailing what it would do.

Washington on Tuesday gave China 72 hours to close the consulate, which it said was "to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information," a dramatic escalation of tension between the world's two biggest economies.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin described the U.S. allegations as "malicious slander" and said the"unreasonable" move had "severely harmed" relations.

"China must make a necessary response and safeguard its legitimate rights," he said, declining to specify any measures.

The South China Morning Post reported that China may close the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu, while a source told Reuters on Wednesday that China was considering shutting the consulate in Wuhan, where the United States withdrew staff at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

Hu Xijin, editor of China's Global Times tabloid, posted on Twitter: "Based on what I know, China will announce countermeasure on Friday Beijing time. One U.S. consulate in China will be asked to close."

He had earlier said that shutting the Wuhan consulate would be insufficiently disruptive and suggested that China could cut U.S. staff at its large consulate in Hong Kong, which he described as an "intelligence centre."

"This will make Washington suffer much pain," he wrote.

The other U.S. consulates in China are in Guangzhou, Shanghai and Shenyang.

China has four other consulates in the United States - in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York - as well as an embassy in Washington.

A U.S. law enforcement official, familiar with the reasons for the closure of Chinese consulate in Houston, said there was"not one singular incident" which led to the decision. He said the consulate was part of a "continual pattern" of suspicious or potentially illegal activities by Chinese diplomatic missions.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio, acting chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, described the Houston consulate on Twitter as the "central node of the Communist Party's vast network of spies & influence operations in the United States".

President Donald Trump said in answer to a question at a news briefing on Wednesday it was "always possible" other Chinese missions could be closed too.

Richard Grenell, special presidential envoy for Serbia and Kosovo who served until recently as acting director of U.S. national intelligence, told Reuters the U.S. strategy was "very much start with one and move on to others if need be."

"It's the escalation strategy," he said.

"The whole goal is to change the behavior of the Chinese... this is emerging as the Trump doctrine, which is very harsh actions, sanctions and isolation while at the same time always offering a chance to exit if the behavior changes."

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took fresh aim at China on Thursday and said the United States and its allies must use "more creative and assertive ways" to press the Chinese Communist Party to change its ways.

In a speech at the Nixon Library in President Richard Nixon's birthplace in Yorba Linda, California, Pompeo said the former U.S. leader's worry that he had created a "Frankenstein" in opening the world to China's Communist Party in the 1970s had been prophetic.

Nixon, who died in 1994 and was president from 1969-74 opened the way for the establishment of U.S. diplomatic relations with Communist China in 1979 through a series of contacts, including a visit to Beijing in 1972.

In a major speech delivered in the wake of Washington's surprise order to close China's Houston consulate, Pompeo repeated frequently leveled U.S. charges about China's unfair trade practices, human rights abuses and efforts to infiltrate American society.

Pompeo said China's military had became "stronger and more menacing" and the approach to China should be "distrust and verify," adapting President Ronald Reagan's "trust but verify" mantra about the Soviet Union in the 1980s.

"The kind of engagement we have been pursuing has not brought the kind of change inside of China that President Nixon hoped to induce," Pompeo said.

"The truth is that our policies – and those of other free nations – resurrected China’s failing economy, only to see Beijing bite the international hands that were feeding it," he said.

"We, the freedom-moving nations of the world must induce China to change ... in more creative and assertive ways, because Beijing’s actions threaten our people and our prosperity," Pompeo said.

In spite of the tensions, a flight bound for Shanghai carrying U.S. diplomats left the United States on Wednesday night, as Washington pressed ahead with its plan to restaff missions in China evacuated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ELECTION 'GAMBIT'

U.S.-China ties have deteriorated sharply this year over issues ranging from the coronavirus and telecoms-gear maker Huawei to China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and its clampdown on Hong Kong.

Chinese state media editorials said the U.S. move against the Houston consulate was an attempt to blame Beijing for U.S. failures ahead of Trump's November reelection bid.

Opinion polls show Trump trailing his Democratic rival Joe Biden ahead of the Nov. 3 election. The candidates have appeared to compete in their campaigns over who can appear toughest towards Beijing.

Separately, the Federal Bureau of Investigation alleged in U.S. court filings that a Chinese researcher accused of visa fraud and concealing ties to the military was now holed up in China's consulate in San Francisco.

Other Chinese researchers at U.S. universities have also been arrested for visa fraud, according to U.S. court filings.

Wang said China would safeguard its citizens.

"For some time, the U.S. has held ideological bias to continuously surveil, harass and even arbitrarily detain Chinese students and scholars in the U.S.," he said.

"We urge the U.S. to stop using any excuse to restrict, harass or oppress Chinese students and researchers in the U.S."

