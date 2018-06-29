Man sprays Maryland newsroom with gunfire, killing at least five

A gunman fired through a glass door at a newspaper office in the Maryland capital of Annapolis and sprayed the newsroom with gunfire on Thursday, killing at least five people and injuring several others, authorities said.
The suspect has been apprehended and no motive is known for the attack at the Capital Gazette office, local political leaders said, adding they believe he acted alone.
A reporter for the newspaper described the scene in the newsroom as being "like a war zone," with reporters hiding under their desks for safety.
Phil Davis, who identified himself as a courts and crime reporter at the Capital Gazette, which runs multiple newspapers in its Annapolis office, tweeted that multiple people had been shot.
Davis said in an interview with the Baltimore Sun, which owns the Gazette, that he and others were still hiding under their desks when the shooter stopped firing.
"I don't know why. I don't know why he stopped," he said."But as much as I'm going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don't know until you're there and you feel helpless."
One law enforcement source told CBS News the suspect is a male in his 20s who had no identification on him. Two law enforcement sources told CBS News the suspect used a shotgun and CNN reported he was not being cooperative with police.
Law enforcement in Baltimore and New York City deployed protective forces to major media outlets as a precaution, authorities said.
For now, the Annapolis shooting is being treated as a local incident and not one that involves terrorism, a law enforcement official said. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is on the scene assisting local authorities, the official said.
Davis later said he was safe and being interviewed by police. The daily newspaper and sister publications has an editorial staff of around 45 supported by a sales and advertising team of about 10 staff, according to the company's website.
Police said they were on the scene in about a minute from the initial call about the shooting.
President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said. "My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene," Trump said in a tweet.
Police went to the offices of the Baltimore Sun as a precaution, that paper reported.
The New York Police Department said it was beefing up security at New York-based news organizations as a precaution.
"We're deploying units from our Critical Response Command to news outlets throughout New York City," said Officer Andrew Lava, an NYPD spokesman.
"There is no active threat at this time," he said.
Agents from the Baltimore office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the incident, the bureau tweeted.
Police are checking the building in Annapolis for explosives and whether more than one suspect was involved, Anne Arundel County police spokesman, Lieutenant Ryan Frashure, told reporters.
Live video images showed people leaving the building, walking through a parking lot with their hands in the air. Scores of police vehicles were on the scene.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
24 Comments
Login to comment
Cricky
Not even Suprise or shock, so many people with access to guns. That second amendment is really working out well.
Kabukilover
It’s thoughts and prayers time again. But the American gun cult, run by the arms industry and the NRA will not bend an inch on gun control.
Cricky
20+ years of constant warfare yet more die at home than overseas from gun violence that is both sad and no longer registering as even a shock, go to school chance you might be mowed down, go to work after surviving your school years and gunned down. And the solution arm everybody? More guns less checks...now that is a bright idea.
bass4funk
Terrible, thoughts and prayers go out to the families. Very sad, but having said that, I have a feeling the left is going go nuts once again screaming that everyone has to give up their guns.
SuperLib
T&P
CrazyJoe
A reporter (Phil Davis) tweeted, 'There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload"
Now imagine kids hearing that at their grade school and high school.
Lizz
If all journalists had guns, this would have never had happen” rhetoric incoming.
The police were on scene within 60 seconds according to the governor so even had a gun been available it is doubtful a reporter could have accessed it any more quickly.
stormcrow
Just another senseless mass shooting, or a mass shooter with a motive and murderous intent towards the media in this anti-media atmosphere?
R.I.P.
Cricky
Liberals? Would prefer "Human" guess the "Right" would not be classified as human more a meat sack absorbing gun company money. So it's OK and American to take money in exchange for putting school kids in danger, workers in danger. Wooooho USA. whoops I might be invaded for that.
Arrrgh-Type
No one so far has addressed the elephant in the room- what if this shooter was motivated by Trump's endless anti-media rhetoric? It's been a useful political tool for Trump, but when the president says something, we need to realize it can have real world consequences.
Huge obvious disclaimer: we don't know the shooter's intentions. It could have been random, or some personal issue. But I can guarantee every reporter that's seen an incendiary Trump rally has thought about their own personal safety at some point.
Tokyo-Engr
Terrible for the victims. I will make no speculation on motive now as I think within a few days we will at least have some hints as to what his motive was. Also his age (25) indicates a higher probability he was using SSRI's, which not 100% of previous mass shooters have been using but a high percentage (probably high enough to establish a causal relationship).
The sad part is as an American living overseas this did not "phase me" so much. Like others posted above....oh....another one......
Not a good thing.....
bass4funk
Or by Maxine Waters rhetoric?
And for Maxine and Hollywood as well, egged on by the media.
as with Waters, the media and Hollywood.
zichi
If Americans continue not care about mass shooting then maybe I should just quote Melania "I don't care, do U!"
PTownsend
the 'but' negates all said before. Unless you were going to say 'but boom boom (picture Trump with his finger gun chasing after the shooter who's firing a semi-automatic) sounds like freedom to me'.
RIP innocent victims. Condolences to your families and friends. Hopefully all injured will fully heal, at least physically.
Thank you to all emergency responders and all involved in serving the public at all levels for all you do and have done in situations like this.
Sorry that government services are once again being used to deal with another gun crime. Sorry taxpayers that once again you're stuck picking up the tab.
How much do gun crimes cost taxpayers?
Wolfpack
Ah geez - that didn’t take long.
WA4TKG
Yup, it's the "NRA's" fault, of COURSE....oh, and don't forget all the law abiding people that never do this sort of thing, it's THEIR fault too.
kwatt
It seems like just another normal day there.
Do the hustle
It would seem that, no matter how many cowardly mass-shootings happen in the US, there is no way they will ever change the gun laws. In fact, it’s akready too late. This is why so many politicians support giving more guns to people. It’s the old, “If you can’t beat them, join them.” scenario. Sadly, mass-shootings are just going to continue in the US with the logic of ‘I need a gun to protect myself from other people with guns’. Hooorah!
PTownsend
Perhaps that's because Trump's daily, hostile attacks on a free, for-profit process does wind up some of his more 'emotionally vulnerable' followers? As history has shown, cults of personality can have strange effects on cult members and other true believers.
But if your point is wait and see what the free, for-profit press reports the police have determined, then I too think we should wait.
PTownsend
Edit: Perhaps that's because Trump's daily, hostile attacks on a free, for-profit PRESS does
jcapan
My home state. I'll be there and 3 other states for most of August. Always nice to approach a visit home as if you're touring a nation plagued by unrest. Until you've walked into a diner with your family in an open-carry state and seen a random dude with a gun on his hip like its Tombstone.
Alfie Noakes
You're disappointed it's not European teenagers murdered by terrorists?
Chicanoinjapan
bass4funk
That was in reference towards the MSM and how bias they are.
Or Perhaps that's because Waters daily, hostile attacks on the President for political gain.