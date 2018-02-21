Mueller ups pressure on Trump campaign aides with new charge

U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Tuesday stepped up pressure on two former Trump campaign aides to cooperate in his probe into possible collusion with Russia, unsealing a criminal charge against a lawyer for lying to Mueller's investigators.
The attorney, Alex van der Zwaan, the son-in-law of one of Russia’s richest men, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., to a charge of lying to the Special Counsel's office. A U.S. judge set his sentencing for April 3.
The case involves work that van der Zwaan, a 33-year-old Dutch citizen, performed in 2012 about Ukraine for Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, senior officials in Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.
The two former aides have been charged with conspiracy to launder money and failure to register as foreign agents in connection with work for a pro-Russia Ukrainian party.
The charge against van der Zwaan make no reference to Trump's campaign or the 2016 election.
But legal experts said the charge would put more pressure on the former Trump aides to cooperate with Mueller as he looks into whether Russia tried to influence the election in favor of Trump by hacking the emails of leading Democrats and distributing disinformation and propaganda online.
Last year, U.S. intelligence agencies found that Russia had meddled in the election and that its goals eventually included aiding Trump who won a surprise victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.
The lawyer's case appears to underscore the extent of Mueller’s probe and of his interpretation of how far and wide he can investigate.
Manafort, who was Trump's campaign manager for almost five months in 2016, and Gates, who was deputy campaign manager, pleaded not guilty last year to Mueller’s charges.
Lawyer van der Zwaan's father-in law is Russian billionaire German Khan, the founder of the privately-owned Alfa Bank.
Even if van der Zwaan "is only cooperating against Paul Manafort, that could be very valuable in the big picture. Prosecutors typically very methodically start with low level offenders and try to work their way up the chain," said Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. "My guess is he is cooperating."
A one-time associate of Mueller described the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director as a "boa constrictor," whose investigative strategy involves progressively increasing the pressure on his targets. The associate spoke on condition of anonymity.
A trial of Manafort and Gates is tentatively expected this fall, though recent media reports have said that Gates is expected to plead guilty in the near future. If Gates agrees to cooperate in the probe, that could put more pressure on Manafort and others who worked in the Trump campaign.
Trump has called Mueller’s probe “a witch hunt” and Putin denies that his government conducted an operation to influence the U.S. election.
Manafort and Gates worked as political consultants to Ukraine’s former pro-Russia president, Viktor Yanukovych, who was forced from office in 2014. Manafort was close to Ukrainian and Russian political and business figures with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The charging document unsealed on Tuesday concerned a report prepared at Manafort’s behest by attorneys at the prominent U.S. law firm Skadden Arps, Slate, Meagher and Flom. The attorneys included van der Zwaan.
Andrew Weissmann, a prosecutor with Mueller's office, told the court that Manafort and Gates funneled $4 million through offshore accounts to pay the law firm - which he did not identify by name - and Washington-based lobbying firms in connection with the report.
Yanukovych’s government used the report to justify to the European Court of Human Rights the pre-trial detention by the Ukrainian government of former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, a Yanukovych rival, who was convicted in 2011 of embezzlement and corruption charges and sentenced to seven years in prison.
The charging document said that while answering FBI agents’ questions about his work on the report, van der Zwaan lied that he last communicated with Gates in mid-August and another unnamed person, only identified as "Person A," in 2014.
He also told the agents that he did not know why an email between him and Person A was not produced to Mueller’s office.
In fact, the document said, Zwaan’s last spoke to Gates and Person A in September 2016 and secretly recorded both calls. Moreover, he "deleted and otherwise did not produce emails sought by Mueller’s office" and an unidentified law firm, the document continued.
The description given by prosecutors for Person A appears to match Russian-Ukrainian political operative Konstantin Kilimnik, a long-time employee of Manafort’s political consulting operations.
Media reports say that a man referred to in court documents by the special counsel's office has having ties to Russian intelligence is Kilimnik but he has denied such ties. He could be not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday.
"Mueller is sending a signal to witnesses in this investigation that he is going to charge false statements," said Renato Mariotti," a former federal prosecutor who is running for Illinois attorney general as a Democrat.
The charge against Zwaan and reports that Gates may plead guilty suggest "that Mueller is putting even more pressure against Manafort, which is interesting because Manafort is already buried in an indictment with very serious charges," Mariotti said.
In a statement on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the firm said it had terminated van der Zwaan's employment in 2017 and "has been cooperating with authorities in connection with this matter."© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
40 Comments
Login to comment
katsu78
Ever so slowly, the walls are closing in for Trump and his regime.
Simon Foston
Wait for the usual Trump fanboy shills to be all over here dismissing this as inconsequential.
Laguna
Will be interesting to learn who "Person A" is. Banking? Alfa Bank is notorious for money laundering.
PTownsend
Before Trump’s presidency it was rare when I sided with the FBI or any other US intelligence agency.
But now that the intelligence agencies are uncovering Trump’s global criminal connections, more power to them.
Money laundering? Ties to drug money? (Google Trump Panama) Influence peddling? The list keeps growing.
Hopefully the global powers in DC and around the world will allow Mueller’s team to continue and will allow them to publish their findings.
Wolfpack
So what does this have to do with Trump? Mueller and the Dems are playing right into Hillary and Putin’s hands.
dcog9065
Good to hear. Every last Russian connected traitor involved in this needs to pay
serendipitous1
Trump's impeachment can't come soon enough.
Blacklabel
Nothing to with Trump. Ukraine related activity in 2012 that he and Manafort were doing with Podesta group. It’s so far away from Trump that it’s actually right next to Hillary.
serendipitous1
but it is coming.
PTownsend
If you're an American citizen, I'm sure you'll want to see the investigations continue so the truth will be determined and anyone in any party (or in any country) found culpable held accountable.
I agree Putin's far ahead in this. Obama warned, but Republicans (the party that formerly opposed foreign intervention in US politics, formerly opposed excess government spending, and formerly backed something they called 'family values') stopped him. I'm sure Republicans glory in this Obama failure.
Republicans - you own this mess!
Blacklabel
and once again nothing that helps us to know anything more about Russian involvement in the 2016 election. which is supposedly what this is about.
If this indictment is only for lying and destroying email, that’s a problem for someone we all know, not Trump.
Russell Leisenheimer
i have to wonder how all these russia connected guys ended up on trump's campaign team. poor vetting or looking to suck up to russia? either way, a bit more bad news for trump.
yakyak
Will never happen, very small fish for the sheeple. Also this indictment doesn't equal collusion. Keep trying.
yakyak
Yeah,so slowly the world is falling asleep and has lost interest.
CrazyJoe
The thing about Mueller's witch hunt - he keeps catching all these witches.
Strangerland
Maybe you should read Muller’s mandate, then you would actually know what this is about, rather than the misinformation you appear to have allowed someone to lead you to believe.
Wolfpack
You get the impression that after more than a year of investigation Muellers team can’t come up with anything on Trump that they can call collusion so they are beating the bushes looking for something in Trumps multitude of business related transactions that can be called a crime just so he can be prosecuted for something- anything. Mueller is putting tons of pressure on guys for things they did way before Trump even thought about running for president. If he had anything proving collusion he would have put in an indictment already instead of chasing down Putin’s minions who were running an ineffectual troll farm in New Jersey.
Meanwhile Hillary paid one former foreign intelligence officer to buy opposition research dirt on an American citizen from current foreign intelligence officers from Russia. And that information was used to spy on another American citizen who worked for her competitors political campaign under a law put in place after 911 to go after foreign terrorists. Hello Mr Mueller! There is some collusion staring you right in the face. But of course he is too busy going after Manafort’s business dealings with Ukraine.
stormcrow
U.S. Response to Russia Election Meddling
Obama Administration:
Obama personally warned Putin against interfering
Imposed sanctions on Russian individuals and entities
Expelled 35 Russian dimplomats
Closed two Russian compounds in the U.S.
Trump Administration:
Refuses to condemn interference
Has not imposed Russian sanctions overwhelmingly approved by Congress
This is not about which political party you favor or belong to. This is about defending our democracy from a hostile foreign adversary. Trump is committing malpractice as president by not taking any action. What does Putin have on Trump which is preventing this president from taking the necessary steps to protect our elections and punishing the Russians? Maybe Trump is more afraid of Putin than he is of Mueller.
bass4funk
Thank God for the judge to gives us clearly analysis of what the real facts are. I feel much better now.
http://insider.foxnews.com/2018/02/20/judge-nap-michael-flynn-case-mueller-indictment-13-russians
katsu78
Before the election, you guys wanted us to believe Hillary was angling for a nuclear war against Russia. Now you want us to believe they're working together in an elaborate shadow campaign.
Blacklabel
And when were these things done? before the election when they mattered?
You forgot one....
“This is my last election ... After my election I have more flexibility,” Obama said, expressing confidence that he would win a second term.
“I will transmit this information to Vladimir,” said Medvedev, Putin’s protégé and long considered number two in Moscow’s power structure.
Wolfpack
Trump sold weapons to Ukraine to oppose Putin’s invasion. Obama practically invited Putin’s invasion through his Nevel Chamberlain like rhetoric. Trump has acknowledged Russian interference. He just recognizes that Putin’s is using the American Left to wage a coup effort on his behalf and he isn’t shy in defending himself.
Bububu4
You have exceptionally bad reading comprehension skills. Zwaan is being charged with lying about contacts he had with Trump’s right hand man Gates and a ‘Person A’ in 2016. Anything else significant happen in 2016????
bass4funk
Why didn’t Obama do anything about the Russians? He knew about it since 2014, but didn’t do anything. Maybe if Hillary hadn’t meddled in the Russian elections we all wouldn’t be in this mess.
Strangerland
You guys don’t seem to have an understanding of how investigations work.
They start with the little guys, find someone who was doing something they shouldn’t, get them to flip and give the information they have. After a few of the little guys, they take the information they’ve gathered and use it to move up a level, getting a bigger fish. Apply pressure and repeat, up to the top.
The idea that the big charges would be laid before all the little pieces have been cinched up just shows a clear lack of understanding about what you’re talking about. Or a desire to discredit the investigation so that it can be called corrupt in the future as an attempt to deflect attention to its findings if they are not good for team red.
Strangerland
Amazing display of omniscience! Please tell us more of the inner workings of the campaign that is mere mortals are not privy to the knowledge of.
Blacklabel
I dont care about Mueller's "mandate". We all know what he is there to find, and who he is supposed to be finding it against. He isnt finding it. CNN says he is looking at Kuschner's China dealings and he is intererested in Trump Jrs recent trip to India? huh?
The topic is RUSSIA. You know, what the media been screaming about for 18 months. How they were able to use their illegal influence to make Trump win the election. This is unacceptable as it had already been promised to Hillary. Anything else about Ukraine, financial crimes by others, can be handled by regular law or tax enforcement unless it is directly related to Trump.
Even Flynn is going to go free in the end, you know? so Mueller is trying his best to at least get something to stick on Manafort years before he even met Trump.
stormcrow
@Blacklabel & Wolfpack
Let's say that you're both right, but it still doesn't excuse this president from not doing anything in regard to safeguarding our elections and punishing the Russians. If Hillary had won and was acting this way towards the Russians right now, my feelings would be exactly the same. Whoever the president is has an obligation to the country's national security when it come to foreign adversaries messing with us.
Strangerland
Fake news.
Strangerland
Well that's obvious, because you keep whining about what he's doing, even though it's exactly what he's been mandated to do.
Good to know you are willfully ignorant on the matter though, it gives us all a point of reference is to where your comments are coming from. That point being willful ignorance.
Strangerland
Is it? I don't see that as the title of the thread, nor any topic that anyone has stated anywhere. So actually, I'll go so far as to say the topic isn't Russia.
Only your team's MSM.
Maybe if you tried getting out of the bubble to find out what's happening in reality, you wouldn't be so angry all the time.
bass4funk
I can’t speak for everyone, but the majority of us do know how this works, but it seems in their haste and feverish attempt to find anything to snag Trump, if Mueller can’t get Trump on a collusion charge, he will try to go for an obstruction charge. Now we also know there is more pressure on the FBI as a whole and with Nunes investigation going on and some of the top players being exposed for what their true motivations are, this so called investigation is slowly coming apart and coming under more suspicious scrutiny with each passing day.
Strangerland
No, I don't know. I don't have this amazing talent of omniscience that so many on your team seem to share.
Um, yeah. Once again you show you don't understand how investigations work. See my post above that explains it.
Strangerland
Once again, an amazing display of omniscience! Bravo! Bravo! Please, give us more inside information!
You're team is seriously amazing at their ability to know the inside details of the investigation. Truly impressive.
Tokyo-Engr
@Strangerland....not necessarily 100% true (this is not 100% fake news). Below is a link to an interesting article from the New Yorker (a rather liberal publication) about this subject. It is an interesting conundrum as the U.S. and President Obama knew about Russia's involvement in 2014 (as admitted by an Obama official) and did something (albeit very little) about it.
https://www.newyorker.com/sections/news/assigning-blame-for-russias-election-meddling
I am very much anti-Trump but I think the Russian investigation will not end up anywhere significant (but if I am wrong then by all means action should be taken on the findings).
There are plenty of other things that demonstrate Trump is unfit for office due to his megalomania and other traits (such as his Twitter responses to the Fla shootings over the weekend).
PTownsend
And if you're an American you must be grateful to the intelligence agencies. They're looking out for the interests of the majority of American citizens by investigating a president, those in his family, those he's appointed to positions of authority, and those in the US and throughout the 'globe' who've backed him to determine if any laws have been broken.
You don't want to have a criminal for US President, do you?
Strangerland
Ok, I just read that, and I don't see anything in there that supports the assertion that Obama "knew about it since 2014".
I stand by my declaration of fake news.
Strangerland
Maybe. None of us have any idea of what information they have, so personally I don't make any prediction one way or the other. I see them more as a way for people to state what they hope the investigation results may be, as no one not part of the investigation team has enough information to be able to make an educated guess one way or the other as to what the results will be.
Blacklabel
Trump cant do anything because of liberals and the media reactions.
if he admits Russia had any impact at all on our election, liberals and the media will take that admission and turn it into "he only won because of the Russians". That is a totally different thing than Russians attempted to interfere and it cant be proven as true that he won because of Russians. Russians didnt vote, Russians didnt decide to not go to swing states to campaign, didnt have illegal servers in the closet, etc etc
The Russians did try to interfere, we have been shown that. The hoax and the witchhunt is not that they interfered but that Trump colluded with them and encouraged it while they did it. There is no proof any of this changed anything and Trump would have won with or without their attempts.
Liberals and the media wont stop with their attempts to use Russia to delegitimize the election results and Trump's win. That plays right into what the Russians wanted by doing this in the first place, to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election. If liberals and the media would unlink all this from Trump himself, it would be helpful to our effort to stop it from happening again.
Blacklabel
I know what DIDNT happen in reality. Trump didnt collude with Russia to get elected.