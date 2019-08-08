Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Taliban bomb kills 14, injures 145

0 Comments
By Abdul Qadir Sediqi
KABUL

A Taliban suicide bomber killed 14 people and wounded 145 in the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, an attack the government said raised questions about the militants' commitment to peace despite an expected deal with the United States.

There has been no let-up in violence in Afghanistan even though the Taliban and the United States appear close to a pact for U.S. troops to withdraw in exchange for a Taliban promise that Afghanistan will not be used as a base for international terrorism.

The truck bomb in the west of the capital during the morning rush hour sent a huge cloud of grey smoke into the sky.

The Taliban said one of their suicide bombers had attacked a"recruitment centre" in response to government attacks in the countryside.

Most of the dead and wounded were civilians, including women and children, government officials said.

"Continued Taliban attacks indicate that they have no commitment to peace," Sediq Sediqqi, a spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani, told a news conference.

Zalmay Khalizad, the U.S. envoy negotiating with the Taliban to end America's longest war, condemned the blast.

"Indiscriminate attacks and intentional injury to civilians are never warranted," Khalizad tweeted. "The focus should be on immediately reducing violence as we move closer to intra-Afghan negotiations that will produce a political roadmap and a permanent ceasefire."

President Donald Trump has announced his aim to end a war launched in the days after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

Khalizad began his negotiations late last year in Qatar but the talking has not brought a reduction in the violence. And the violence has had virtually no impact on the talks.

Both sides reported significant progress this week in their efforts to forge a pact.

About 20,000 foreign troops, most of them American, are in Afghanistan as part of a U.S.-led NATO mission to train, assist and advise Afghan forces. Some U.S. forces carry out counter-terrorism operations.

The Taliban said Wednesday's bomb was a response to daily attacks by government forces in the countryside.

"You shall pay for your crimes in villages and rural areas right in Kabul and other cities," the spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a post on Twitter.

Nevertheless, he said "steady but positive progress" was being made in the talks, and efforts were aimed at a solution that does not generate problems in future.

A Taliban promise to talk peace with the U.S.-backed government is likely be part of any agreement with the United States, but many Afghan government officials fear their war with the Taliban will not end.

The militants control more territory than at any point since the United States bombed them out of power in 2001 and both sides have been launching assaults, and suffering heavy casualties.

Wednesday's suicide attack came a day after the Taliban called for a boycott of the planned Sept. 28 presidential election and threatened to attack election rallies.

The bomb exploded when the truck carrying it was stopped at a checkpoint outside the police station. It caused extensive damage with facades blown off buildings and a jumble of rubble and vehicles strewn around a huge crater.

Four of the 14 people killed were policemen and the rest were civilians while 92 of the 145 wounded were civilians, Deputy Interior Minister Khoshal Sadat told a news conference.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Jobs in Japanese Gaming: The Life of a Video Games Agent

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Where To Eat In Tokyo

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele: A True Classic Never Goes Out Of Style

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

ALT

How Payday Works For An English Teacher in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 10-15

Savvy Tokyo

Book Corner

10 Books About Japan That Expat Parents Should Read To Their Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Food & Drink

Celebrate A Sweet Tokyo Summer With These ‘Cool’ Dessert Buffets

Savvy Tokyo